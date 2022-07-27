10 best face scrubs for dry skin for a renewed glow

Exfoliation is as important for our skin as moisturisation. While hydration keeps your skin soft and glowing, exfoliation removes dead skin cells, dirt and impurities to enhance its texture. But when you have sensitive skin or it is a little too dry, you might be sceptical when it comes to scrubbing. Worry not! Exfoliation doesn’t mean your scrub needs to be abrasive and will dry your skin. A face scrub for dry skin contains gentle, nourishing ingredients like avocado, grape seed, walnut, almond and oatmeal. These are natural elements that do wonders to rough, dry skin and turn them soft and supple.
How to choose face scrubs for dry skin
When you’re scouring the market for face scrubs, you must consider your skin type and what could solve your skin concerns. For dry skin, consider incorporating products with natural oils in your skincare routine, as they deeply moisturise your skin without leaving any residue. However, they are not great for exfoliation. So, you need something complimentary but organic to avoid the risk of harming your skin.
Ingredients such as coffee, sugar, oatmeal and ground walnut work well when it comes to unclogging pores and removing dead skin cells. As these are naturally derived ingredients, they are also safe on your skin. You can try the Biotique Bio Walnut Purifying and Polishing Scrub (Get it on Amazon for Rs 133). It is laden with natural ingredients that polish your skin.
If you’re not sure of products available on the market, you can also prepare a homemade face scrub. While sugar and some coconut oil can make up for a good scrub, some find granulated sugar to be a bit harsh on the skin. But you can replace it with alternatives like oatmeal, cinnamon, finely ground almonds and gram flour, which contribute to enhancing skin texture. These are items easily available in your kitchen and effectively cleanse your pores. Don’t forget to add hydrating elements like yoghurt, milk, aloe vera, honey or any natural oil to ensure extra nourishment and rejuvenate dull skin.
Here are the best face scrubs to smoothen dry and rough skin
If you prefer vegan products, this gentle foaming face scrub by Plum is something you’d definitely love. The solution is infused with healing ingredients like sea buckthorn and grape seed extracts, which help refine your skin texture while removing dead skin cells. The natural cellulose beads in the formula boost the overall health of your skin without causing irritation.
Rating: 4.3/5
Image: Courtesy Plum
To ensure all-round nourishment of your skin, you need something that is gentle and seeps through the layers of the skin for deep cleansing. This is where the organic scrub from Juicy Chemistry, packed with the goodness of hazelnut, coffee and chocolate, comes in handy. The scrub unclogs your pores and buffs away dead cells to make your skin feel soft and radiant.
Rating: 4.1/5
Image: Courtesy Juicy Chemistry
When it comes to making safe products with natural ingredients, Biotique products are one of the best choices for people with any skin type. However, this scrub for normal to dry skin is what you need if you have dull skin. The cruelty-free, 100 percent natural scrub penetrates deep into your pores to scoop out dirt and enhances your skin’s texture. Enriched with walnut extracts, this formula gently exfoliates your skin to keep it fresh and smooth.
Rating: 4.1/5
Image: Courtesy Amazon
Say goodbye to flaky, rough skin with the Ayurvedic Apricot Exfoliating Face Scrub by Just Herbs. Formulated with Persian walnut shells and apricot kernels, it buffs away impurities to smoothen your skin’s texture to bring back its lost lustre in just about a month.
Rating: 4.3/5
Image: Courtesy Just Herbs
A smooth blend of shea butter and coffee yields this mild facial scrub by mCaffeine. While coffee acts as an exfoliant, shea butter intensely hydrates your skin to maintain its natural moisture. The formula is especially recommended for dry skin, as its creamy texture easily blends into your skin to polish it and give it a fresh look.
Rating: 4.6/5
Image: Courtesy mCaffeine
This creamy face scrub by Omorfee is just what you need to treat dry skin. The solution contains plant cellulose beads, which are non-abrasive. They gently scrub your skin to remove dirt and dead cells. Along with hydrating and antibacterial properties of turmeric, the scrub is infused with natural oils extracted from almonds, wheat germ, olives and kokum butter. Another special ingredient is acai berry, which fights signs of premature ageing.
Rating: 4.2/5
Image: Courtesy Omorfee
Try the Bio Walnut Purifying Scrub from Biotique if you’re troubled by dry, flaky skin. The formula is concocted with a mix of various nutritious elements like neem, fenugreek, vitamin A, mint and sandalwood that thoroughly polishes your skin while reducing the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles and blemishes.
Rating: 4.4/5
Image: Courtesy Biotique
Indulge your skin in a luxurious spa treatment at home by applying the milk-enriched scrub from O3+. Along with milk, the solution also contains extracts from macadamia nuts that soften your skin without causing allergies or rashes. The scrub deeply nourishes your skin and helps remove whiteheads and blackheads.
Rating: 4.3/5
Image: Courtesy O3+
St. Ives combines the nourishing properties of oatmeal and sugar to create this powerful face scrub that easily removes blackheads and improves the texture of your skin. The solution is perfect for dry skin as it is packed with shea butter, which will moisturise your skin to retain its softness and glow.
Rating: 4.3/5
Image: Courtesy Myntra
Treat your skin with this triple-action formula from Aroma Magic. Created by blending an array of nutritious elements, this scrub helps fade wrinkles, enhances your skin’s radiance and defends it against external aggressors. The best part is that it is free of any harmful chemicals like parabens, alcohol or preservatives.
Rating: 4.3/5
Image: Courtesy Aroma Magic
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: Exfoliation is important for dry or flaky skin. Avoid mechanical exfoliation on dry skin, because the process will further dry your skin, and it can lead to microtears. AHAs are effective for dry skin. Glycolic acid can also help remove dead cells sitting on the surface of the skin and encourage healthy skin cell turnover.
Answer: If your skin is excessively dry, it is recommended that you scrub it only once or twice a week.
Answer: Moisturising gentle face scrubs usually do not have any harsh impact on your skin. But if you often use sugar or salt scrubs, your skin might get too dry and cause redness, allergies, or rashes.
Answer: Apart from being an excellent exfoliant, coffee is also enriched with hydrating properties which are ideal for dry skin.
Answer: Like coffee, sugar, too, is a great exfoliant. However, it can be a bit abrasive, so try mixing sugar with cooling ingredients like aloe vera, yogurt, or peppermint that will soothe your skin.