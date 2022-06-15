14 face washes for oily skin that control excess sebum, shine and acne

People with oily skin know how tricky it is to manage and ensure their skin’s health. With sebaceous glands working overtime, managing constant oiliness, congested pores and frequent breakouts, becomes a full-time job. Additionally, external factors like unhealthy diet, stress and poor lifestyle choices influence the skin’s health. However, much like any other skin type’s skin care routine, the first step to pampering oily skin also begins with using a face wash twice daily.
Proper cleansing is the foundation of skin care, especially for people with oily skin. Hence, using a face wash that not only makes managing oily skin and active acne easy for you but also hydrates your skin, becomes an absolute necessity. And, not just any face wash but one that’s specifically formulated for such skin types.
How to choose the best face wash for oily skin?
Here are a few things to note when picking a face wash for your oily skin.
1. An ideal face wash for such skin types should include ingredients like tea tree oil and aloe vera, for balancing and combating excess oil production and shine instead of simply washing it away. Since these are mild, they won’t leave you with tight or dry skin post use. Additionally, look for ingredients like salicylic acid, AHAs, BHAs and niacinamide (vitamin B3), as they help in unclogging pores, exfoliating and preventing acne. Hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid also make for a great component of cleansers for oily skin.
2. Avoid cleansers containing oil, alcohol, sulphates, parabens and synthetic fragrances, as they can further irritate the skin.
3. Opt for a face wash that’s non-comedogenic (does not clog pores) and dermatologist-tested to reduce the risk of any kind of skin irritation.
Feel confident with our guide to choose the best face wash for oily skin already? Check out some of the best ones available in the market right away.
Take your pick from some of the best face washes listed below
- L'occitane Aqua Réotier Water Gel Face Cleanser
- The Face Shop Jeju Volcanic Lava Cleansing Foam
- Clinique All About Clean Liquid Facial Soap
- Mamaearth Oil-Free Face Wash
- Paula's Choice Skin Balancing Oil-Reducing Cleanser
- Forest Essentials Delicate Facial Cleanser Kashmiri Saffron & Neem
- Minimalist Salicylic + LHA 02% Face Cleanser
- Garnier Men Oil Clear Face Wash
- Plum Green Tea Pore Cleansing Face Wash
- SkinKraft Sebum Control Face Cleanser
- WOW Skin Science Niacinamide Face Wash
- Neutrogena Oil Balancing Facial Wash
- Kiehl's Calendula Deep Cleansing Foaming Face Wash
- La Roche-Posay Effaclar Purifying Foaming Gel
L’occitane Aqua Reotier Cleanser transforms into a light and gentle lather, leading to clean and soft skin. Its cool gel formula enriched with Réotier water feels like a splash of cold water on the face. It removes excess oil and impurities from the face without making the skin dry. Also, you feel refreshed and hydrated immediately, sans any irritation or redness.
Whisking away excess sebum, dirt and impurities from the skin deeply is what the Jeju Volcanic Lava Cleansing Foam by The Face Shop does. It’s great for oily skin as it contains volcanic lava clay that cleanses clogged pores perfectly and is known for its sebum adhering effects. It is free from harmful chemicals and mineral oils.
All About Clean Liquid Facial Soap is a dermatologist-developed face cleanser that gently yet effectively cleans your face. It is available in three skin-typed formulas (extra mild, mild and oily skin formula) that you can pick from as per your skin type. The non-drying and soft lather removes dirt and debris, protecting the skin’s natural moisture and leaving it feeling refreshed. The cleanser is free from any gluten, synthetic colours and denatured alcohol and is also ideal for combination skin types.
The best face wash for oily and acne-prone skin on a budget, Mamaearth Oil-Free Face Wash is enriched with the goodness of apple cider vinegar and salicylic acid. Together, they not only clean your face deeply but also combat pimples by unclogging the pores and healing active acne. It also contains niacinamide and citric acid that helps fade acne marks, giving you radiant skin.
The Skin Balancing Oil-Reducing cleanser by Paula’s Choice is a concentrated cream-to-foam cleanser that easily dissolves makeup, sloughs off dirt and excess oil and refines the skin’s natural balance. It works on shrinking and decongesting pores and leaves your skin feeling soft instead of tight and dry.
An ideal gentle and natural facial cleanser by Forest Essentials, it is formulated to treat oily, acne-prone and sensitive skin. It’s an ayurvedic cleanser with a blend of purifying herbs like neem, kewda, saffron and honey to deeply cleanse the skin and leave it glowing and balanced after every use. It also replenishes the skin’s natural moisture, keeping it supple.
The Salicylic + LHA 02% Face Cleanser is one of the best face washes for oily skin on the block. It’s a daily gentle exfoliating cleanser that removes dirt and impurities, fights acne, decongests pores, reduces sebum and sloughs off dead skin cells, without drying out the skin. The formula is further concocted with anti-bacterial zinc and several hydrating ingredients that nourish your skin. With a pH of 4.5 to 5.5, it is non-comedogenic and free from essential oils as well as fragrance.
A face wash for men designed specifically for their skin, the Garnier Men Oil Clear Face Wash deeply cleanses and purifies oily skin. It’s rich in mineral clay that helps to cleanse the skin from sweat, dirt and pollution, leaving it clean without stripping off its natural moisture. The presence of menthol lends a cooling effect to the skin, while it is also known to improve the complexion over time.
With a soap-free and non-drying formula, the Plum Green Tea Pore Cleansing Wash makes for the best face wash for pimples and oily skin. From controlling excess oil and clearing pores to gently exfoliating the skin and leaving it looking bright, this star product does it all. It is rich in antioxidant green tea and glycolic acid, which rids you of acne, giving you clear skin.
Deep cleansing your skin from excess sebum, without disturbing its natural pH balance is what the SkinKraft Sebum Control Face Cleanser does. It not only controls and regulates oil production but also hydrates and improves skin texture, owing to its glycerin content. The formula is a blend of ingredients like niacinamide and polyquaternium that curb microbial activity and prevent skin inflammation.
The Niacinamide Face Wash for oily skin by WOW Skin Science is a refreshing, foaming cleanser that revitalises your dull, greasy skin from the first use. It fortifies your skin’s health by delivering the benefits of hyaluronic acid, niacinamide and pro-vitamin B5. Using this face wash rids your skin of all the troublesome oily-skin problems and helps in maintaining the skin’s moisture barrier.
Infused with lime and aloe vera, the Neutrogena Oil Balancing Facial Wash is a rejuvenating daily cleanser that unclogs and tightens pores and mattifies skin. It is oil free and developed by dermatologists specialising in oily skin types. The formula is also enriched with salicylic acid and has a refreshing and uplifting fragrance.
Kiehl’s Calendula Foaming Face Wash for oily skin not just lends you a squeaky clean skin but also smoothens and replenishes it. Working well for normal skin types too, the properties of calendula and glycerin induce exfoliation, providing instant freshness and radiance to your skin.
One of the best face washes for oily skin, the La Roche-Posay Effaclar cleanser is gentle and formulated with zinc pidolate and the La Roche-Posay Thermal Spring Water. It effectively cleanses away all the dirt and oil without affecting the skin’s pH balance or over drying it. The cleanser is ideal for acne-prone, oily and sensitive skin.
Frequently Asked Question (FAQs)
Answer: While oily and acne-prone skin can be challenging to manage, there are a few things you can do to improve its appearance. Some of the important steps include cleansing your face twice a day, moisturising regularly, using blotting papers, exfoliating twice a week and using serums, masks or any skincare products infused with ingredients like salicylic acid, niacinamide, green tea, mineral clay and aloe vera among others. Making dietary changes and reducing stress also play an important role. However, always consult a dermatologist if you have chronic skin conditions.
Answer: Over-cleansing or not using the right face wash can harm your skin and disrupt its natural barriers. Hence, it is important to use a face wash specifically designed for oily skin. Also, try to avoid washing your face more than twice a day.
Answer: If you have oily skin, always look for a natural, gentle soap instead of a harsh one. You can look for ingredients like aloe vera, green tea, honey, tea tree extract, lemon and vitamin E, as well as soaps that have herbs like neem, turmeric and kewda.