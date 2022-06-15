14 face washes for oily skin that control excess sebum, shine and acne

People with oily skin know how tricky it is to manage and ensure their skin’s health. With sebaceous glands working overtime, managing constant oiliness, congested pores and frequent breakouts, becomes a full-time job. Additionally, external factors like unhealthy diet, stress and poor lifestyle choices influence the skin’s health. However, much like any other skin type’s skin care routine, the first step to pampering oily skin also begins with using a face wash twice daily.

Proper cleansing is the foundation of skin care, especially for people with oily skin. Hence, using a face wash that not only makes managing oily skin and active acne easy for you but also hydrates your skin, becomes an absolute necessity. And, not just any face wash but one that’s specifically formulated for such skin types.

How to choose the best face wash for oily skin?

Here are a few things to note when picking a face wash for your oily skin.

1. An ideal face wash for such skin types should include ingredients like tea tree oil and aloe vera, for balancing and combating excess oil production and shine instead of simply washing it away. Since these are mild, they won’t leave you with tight or dry skin post use. Additionally, look for ingredients like salicylic acid, AHAs, BHAs and niacinamide (vitamin B3), as they help in unclogging pores, exfoliating and preventing acne. Hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid also make for a great component of cleansers for oily skin.

2. Avoid cleansers containing oil, alcohol, sulphates, parabens and synthetic fragrances, as they can further irritate the skin.

3. Opt for a face wash that’s non-comedogenic (does not clog pores) and dermatologist-tested to reduce the risk of any kind of skin irritation.

Feel confident with our guide to choose the best face wash for oily skin already? Check out some of the best ones available in the market right away.

Take your pick from some of the best face washes listed below

(Main & Featured Image Courtesy: Sinitta Leunen/Unsplash)