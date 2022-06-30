Have sensitive skin? These are the best face washes and cleansers for you

Having sensitive skin can be a struggle to maintain, especially if you’re prone to acne or skin concerns like eczema. Additionally, instances like the smallest change in diet or staying out in the sun for even an hour or trying a new skin care product can cause rashes and bumps on your skin. Moreover, to improve your skin condition, you will also have to be cautious while picking products that have chemical-based formulas. Although this can be frustrating, using the right product can lessen some of your problems and transform your skin for the better. And the first step to skin care is cleansing, which requires a good face wash.
How to choose face wash for sensitive skin?
Selecting the ideal face wash for your skin type can be confusing, especially when there are so many products to choose from. However, when you purchase a face wash, always take a long, hard look at the ingredients. If the solution is formulated with botanical extracts, devoid of chemicals like paraben and sulphate, you will know it’s a good match.
Ingredients that are gentle on sensitive skin include chamomile, aloe vera, hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, vitamin E, oatmeal and jojoba oil. These ingredients have hydrating properties, which are super essential for sensitive skin. Moreover, they have a cooling effect on your skin, which helps fight inflammation. With herbal formulas, you know your skin is safe from allergic reactions or irritation.
Here are some of the best face washes for sensitive skin by trusted brands
Hero and featured image: Courtesy Karolina Grabowska/Pexels
Jump To / Table of Contents
- CeraVe Hydrating Cleanser
- Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser
- Bioderma Sensibio Gentle Soothing Micellar Cleansing Foaming Gel
- Forest Essentials Delicate Facial Cleanser Kashmiri Saffron & Neem
- O3+ Chamomile Sensitive Skin Face Wash
- Love Earth Charcoal & Tea Tree Face Wash
- Sebamed Liquid Face & Body Wash
- Neemli Naturals Hyaluronic & Ceramide Face Wash
- Aminu Hydrate + Protect Cream Cleanser
- SkinKraft Pro Sensitive Facial Cleanser
Is your skin susceptible to redness and irritation at the slightest exposure to dust or pollutants? If yes, you can try CeraVe’s Hydrating Face Cleanser. It is formulated with three essential ceramides and hyaluronic acid, which restore your skin’s protective barrier to keep it plump and smooth.
Image: Courtesy CeraVe
Here’s a clinically tested face wash specially designed for sensitive skin. Try Cetaphil’s Gentle Face Cleanser infused with niacinamide, panthenol and glycerin that deeply moisturises your skin while removing impurities. The solution has a light, creamy texture that easily blends into your pores to scoop out grime and keep your skin fresh.
Image: Courtesy CetaphilShop
Say hello to Bioderma’s Sensibio Gel Moussant, a soothing micellar cleansing gel that is gentle on your skin. Enriched with Coco Glucoside, this face cleanser gently exfoliates your skin to pull out dirt while retaining its natural moisture. The solution is lightweight and doesn’t cause a harsh reaction to your skin.
Image: Courtesy Bioderma
This product by Forest Essentials is specially designed to treat sensitive skin. The solution is infused with a blend of purifying herbs like neem, kewda and Kashmiri saffron. It gently cleanses your pores to naturally heal acne breakouts and locks in moisture to keep your skin supple.
Image: Courtesy Forest Essentials
Harness the soothing properties of chamomile to bring back the lost glow to your face. O3+ leverages chamomile extracts to create a moisturising face wash to calm sensitive skin and help it fight external aggressors. The solution strengthens your skin’s barrier and nourishes it from within to reveal a youthful glow.
Image: Courtesy O3+
Do you know what happens when you mix charcoal, aloe vera and tea tree oil? You get a powerful yet mild face wash by Love Earth. The purifying ingredients of the product go deep into your skin to remove toxins and dead cells, to yield clearer skin within just a few weeks of regular use.
Image: Courtesy Love Earth
This one here is a gentle, paraben-free liquid face wash created by Sebamed to treat sensitive skin. It deeply cleanses pores to prevent blackheads and acne while improving the skin’s overall texture. The formula is 100% soap-free, which reduces the chances of redness or irritation.
Image: Courtesy Sebamed
Check out Neemli Naturals’ mild face wash powered by the goodness of hyaluronic acid and ceramide. These hydrating ingredients ensure that your skin is soft and supple while bolstering your skin’s protective layer. Add it to your skincare regime today and notice amazing improvements in skin texture and appearance in just a month.
Image: Courtesy Neemli Naturals
Packed with nourishing vitamin E and omega-6 and omega-9, this mild cleanser from Aminu can do wonders to your dull skin. The solution is formulated to work on sensitive skin and contains plant oils, botanical extracts and sugar complex that helps repair damaged skin. The creamy texture of the solution forms a smooth lather and effectively detoxifies your skin.
Image: Courtesy Aminu
SkinKraft combines herbal ingredients like chamomile, glycerin, allantoin, glycerin and olive oil to concoct this gentle face wash for sensitive skin. The solution nourishes your skin and adequately hydrates it to deliver a dewy freshness. It also heals skin concerns like acne, breakouts, redness and irritation.
Image: Courtesy SkinKraft
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: Sensitive skin can be described as a type of skin with reduced tolerance to cosmetic products and one that’s highly prone to inflammation. However, the cause of the inflammation may vary from person to person.
Answer: Yes, definitely! Sensitive skin requires gentle treatment. So, look for a face wash that’s formulated with herbal ingredients compatible with your skin type.
Answer: A face cleanser infused with soothing and hydrating ingredients like olive oil, aloe vera, chamomile, shea butter and beeswax helps reduce irritation. They also keep your skin’s moisture balance intact, which ensures a smooth and soft texture. Additionally, a face wash cleanses pores that further prevent acne or blackheads from developing.
Answer: It is not harmful to use two face washes on your skin. However, you must ensure that both cleansers contain cooling ingredients that do not irritate your skin when combined.
Answer: Yes, you may consider using a gentle cleanser concocted with herbal extracts, as they usually do not have side effects.
Answer: Facial cleansing solutions with toxic chemicals should be avoided for any skin type.