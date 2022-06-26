Best face washes for dry skin to try this season

Dry skin is prone to rashes, itching and numerous infections, making it a serious problem to handle. Due to its flaky texture, the skin often tends to break. This allows germs and dirt to enter the pores and get settled. The best way to tackle this problem is using the right products, especially the right face wash.
How to choose the best face wash for dry skin?
The best way to eliminate your skincare woes is cleansing your face with a good face wash, twice daily at least. If you spend most of your day outdoors, your skin comes across various external aggressors including UV rays, pollution, dirt and germs. So, using a face wash before going to bed is a must to wash out the impurities.
However, you should be extra cautious while choosing a face wash if your skin is super dry. Pick a product that is naturally concocted and cream-based. Hyaluronic acid, honey, aloe vera, avocado and coconut oil are some of the ingredients that you can look for in your face wash. More so, you can also check out facial cleansers as they are gentle, non-foaming and easily dissolve grime, without causing any severe reactions.
Face cleansers formulated with botanical extracts are usually safe for any skin type, unless you are allergic to a particular fruit or plant. To be on the safe side, double check the list of ingredients before you purchase your face wash or consult a dermatologist if needed.
You may come across an array of skincare products in the market, making it difficult to gauge the product most suitable for your skin. To help you out, we have curated a list of the best face washes, specifically designed to treat dry skin. Take a look.
Here are some of the best face washes for dry skin
Jump To / Table of Contents
- CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser
- Neutrogena Hydro Boost Exfoliating Smoothing Gel
- Cetaphil Cleansing and Moisturising Syndet Bar
- Mamaearth Aqua Glow Face Wash
- First Aid Beauty Face Cleanser
- Thalgo Gentle Cleansing Milk
- WOW Skin Science Coconut Hydrating Face Wash
- Plum Hello Aloe Gentle Cleansing Lotion
- La Roche-Posay Toleriane Hydrating Gentle Face Wash
- L'OCCITANE Aqua Reotier Water Gel Face Cleanser
- Kama Ayurveda Sensitive Skin Cleansing Foam
- Lotus Herbals Jojoba Face Wash
- The Face Shop Jeju Aloe Fresh Soothing Foam Cleanser
- Biotique Honey Gel Soothe & Nourish Foaming Face Wash
- Forest Essentials Delicate Cleanser Mashobra Honey, Lemon & Rosewater
This cleanser by CeraVe not only removes dirt but also hydrates your skin thoroughly. The solution contains hyaluronic acid and ceramides that restores your skin’s protective barrier to lock in moisture. An excellent face wash for dry skin, it is also non-comedogenic which prevents irritation or redness.
Image: Courtesy CeraVe
Say hello to the Hydro Boost Smoothing Exfoliator Gel from Neutrogena. It is an oil-free solution infused with microbeads that gently exfoliates your skin to remove impurities, while retaining the skin’s natural moisture. Enriched with hyaluronic acid, the formula is super hydrating and works well on sensitive skin.
Image: Courtesy Neutrogena
Cetaphil has come up with a moisturising syndet bar that helps maintain your skin’s pH balance. The formula is packed with the goodness of shea butter, known for its hydrating properties. The bar is soap-free and is hence not harsh on the skin. This Cetaphil gentle skin cleanser is especially recommended for people with dry and sensitive skin.
Image: Courtesy Cetaphil
Mamaearth has leveraged the power of Hyaluronic acid and Himalayan thermal water to design a gentle face wash for dry skin. The cleanser gently exfoliates the skin to remove impurities, lending a calming effect to it. It comes with a soft, built-in brush, helping you cleanse your skin thoroughly and effectively.
Image: Courtesy Mamaearth
If you have irritable skin, try the cooling facial cleanser from First Aid Beauty. Concocted with a blend of herbal extracts from aloe vera, licorice root, feverfew and white tea, this formula is safe for use on sensitive skin. It’s a pH-balanced solution that prevents flare-ups, redness and harsh reactions.
Image: Courtesy First Aid Beauty
Here’s a gentle make up cleanser and face wash from Thalgo that intensely hydrates your skin. The solution has a sumptuous creamy texture, easily blending into the skin to scoop out dirt and excess sebum from pores. The formula is compatible with any skin type, and is infused with natural oils from sunflower and almond.
Image: Courtesy Thalgo
Coconut oil is a natural hydrant, and Wow Skin Science has blended this wonder element with aloe vera, argan oil and hyaluronic acid to concoct a super hydrating face wash. Besides cleansing your face, the formula also tones, rejuvenates and moisturises the skin. The built-in brush helps buff away dirt and impurities easily, without hurting the skin.
Image: Courtesy Wow
Plum uses natural aloe vera extracts to create this gentle cleansing lotion for dry skin. Aloe vera has a soothing effect on skin that prevents acne and heals breakouts quickly. The product is 100% vegan and comes in sustainable packaging. It’s not only good for your skin but also environmentally-friendly.
Image: Courtesy Plum Goodness
Worried that a facial cleanser will strip your skin of its natural moisture? Well, it’s time you get introduced to La Roche-Posay’s hydrating face cleanser. Infused with niacinamide, ceramide 3 and thermal water, this formula is a boon for sensitive and dry skin as it maintains the skin’s pH balance, leaving it plump and smooth.
Image: Courtesy La Roche Posay
Let your skin imbibe the freshness of aqua retoir water and glycerin with L’occitane’s gel-based face cleanser. The gentle formula leaves your skin glowing and plump. The solution specially suits sensitive and acne-prone skin as it helps prevent flare-ups and breakouts.
Image: Courtesy L’occitane
Indulge your skin in a luxurious wash with this cleansing foam by Kama Ayurveda. The brand is known for its herbal, skin-loving products, and this one’s no exception. It is infused with the goodness of sandalwood oil, aloe vera and calendula that work like wonder on dry skin. From sealing moisture to killing acne-causing bacteria, this solution is no less than an elixir for irritable, flaky skin.
Image: Courtesy Kama Ayurveda
Lotus Herbals has combined unique ingredients like jojoba extracts, avocado and vitamin E to create this nourishing face wash. Lather your face with this soothing cleanser and watch it transform in just a few weeks. The formula is devoid of toxic chemicals and maintains your skin’s pH balance.
Image: Courtesy Lotus Herbals
Get supple, radiant skin with the Jeju aloe facial cleanser crafted by The Face Shop. As the name suggests, the formula is concocted with extracts from aloe vera sourced from Jeju island, which provides a boost of hydration to your skin. The solution is grease-free but also doesn’t make your skin dry.
Image: Courtesy The Face Shop
Biotique formulates its products from botanical extracts, which are safe on all skin types. One such product is the honey face wash. The solution combines the hydrating properties of honey with other antibacterial ingredients like the bark of Arjun tree, wild turmeric, neem and euphoria plant. It not only cleanses your skin but also leaves a dewy glow.
Image credit: Courtesy Biotique
Check out the Forest Essentials facial cleanser made from organic honey, lemon oil, rosewater and Mashobra extracts. Uplift your skin’s radiance as you lather your face with this herbal solution. It revives your cells and tones your skin to deliver an even complexion. This cleanser is specially recommended for delicate skin.
Image: Courtesy Forest Essentials
Frequently Asked Question (FAQs)
Answer: Yes, it is necessary to use a face wash for dry skin like it’s essential for any other skin type. However, pick a hydrating solution that retains your skin’s natural moisture. Also, look for products with herbal ingredients that won’t cause any irritable reaction on your skin.
Answer: If your skin is too sensitive or dry, a foaming face wash might be a great choice for you. But that doesn’t always happen. A gentle and soothing face wash having antibacterial ingredients should be safe for your skin.
Answer: Some of the best natural hydrants are honey, coconut oil and petroleum jelly. You can apply a mask concocted with these elements or simply leave any of them overnight on your skin. Cucumber and aloe vera also work well on dry, irritable skin with their cooling essence to prevent flare ups and acne.
Answer: You can use either of the two. But make sure that whatever you apply is super hydrating so it does not damage your skin’s natural barrier.