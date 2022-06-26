Best face washes for dry skin to try this season

Dry skin is prone to rashes, itching and numerous infections, making it a serious problem to handle. Due to its flaky texture, the skin often tends to break. This allows germs and dirt to enter the pores and get settled. The best way to tackle this problem is using the right products, especially the right face wash.

How to choose the best face wash for dry skin?

The best way to eliminate your skincare woes is cleansing your face with a good face wash, twice daily at least. If you spend most of your day outdoors, your skin comes across various external aggressors including UV rays, pollution, dirt and germs. So, using a face wash before going to bed is a must to wash out the impurities.

However, you should be extra cautious while choosing a face wash if your skin is super dry. Pick a product that is naturally concocted and cream-based. Hyaluronic acid, honey, aloe vera, avocado and coconut oil are some of the ingredients that you can look for in your face wash. More so, you can also check out facial cleansers as they are gentle, non-foaming and easily dissolve grime, without causing any severe reactions.

Face cleansers formulated with botanical extracts are usually safe for any skin type, unless you are allergic to a particular fruit or plant. To be on the safe side, double check the list of ingredients before you purchase your face wash or consult a dermatologist if needed.

You may come across an array of skincare products in the market, making it difficult to gauge the product most suitable for your skin. To help you out, we have curated a list of the best face washes, specifically designed to treat dry skin. Take a look.

Here are some of the best face washes for dry skin

Main image credit: Courtesy Anna Tarazevich/Pexels

Featured image credit: Courtesy Shiny Diamond/Pexels