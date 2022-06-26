Get a clean and clear skin with the best face washes for pimples

Deep and thorough cleansing is one of the most significant steps to maintain the health of your pimple and acne-prone skin. With dead skin cells and impurities clogging pores, and excess oil production further adding to the plight, it is essential to begin a proper skin care regime on a fresh and breathing skin. And for a skin that’s susceptible to frequent breakouts and pimples, using the right face wash daily is a good way to start.
A face wash is used less as compared to serums and moisturisers but they play a key role in improving your skin especially, when it is acne-prone. Apart from giving you a cleansed skin, a face wash also helps in balancing (or maintaining) the pH of your skin, crucial for such skin types. Hence, opting a face wash formulated to tackle pimples in every way does wonders for your skin.
How to choose the best face wash for pimples?
A quality face wash for pimples and acne is usually rich in key ingredients like salicylic acid, tea tree, aloe vera, neem, glycolic acid and benzoyl peroxide. From managing active acne and preventing new ones to soothing inflamed and irritated skin, controlling excess oil and fighting acne-causing bacteria, these ingredients together deal with pimple-prone skin problems to bring you relief. If not all, look for a combination of these key components.
Since acne-prone skin is also sensitive, avoid harsh cleansers with harmful chemicals, alcohol or synthetic fragrances in their formulation. Opt for non-comedogenic and hypoallergenic products.
Other than the main ingredients, one should also choose an anti-pimple face wash as per their skin type. Even though oily and combination skin is more prone to acne, pimples aren’t just limited to those skin types. People with dry or sensitive skin may face similar skin concerns. While you can choose a potent dose of acne-fighting actives if you have oily skin, those with sensitive skin can opt for a rather lower percentage. Similarly, if you have dry skin, opt for a face wash with more hydrating components like hyaluronic acid.
- Mamaearth Tea Tree Foaming Face Wash
- PanOxyl Acne Foaming Wash Best
- Neutrogena Oil Free Acne Wash
- The Body Shop Tea Tree Skin Clearing Facial Wash
- CeraVe Acne Control Cleanser
- The Derma Co 1% Salicylic Acid Gel Face Wash
- Kama Ayurveda Anti Acne Cleansing Foam
- Re'equil Oil Control Face Wash
- Murad Acne Clarifying Cleanser
- Bioré Charcoal Acne Cleanser
- Body Cupid Tea Tree & Neem Anti Acne Face Wash
- Garnier Men Acno Fight Anti-Pimple Face Wash
- Plum Green Tea Pore Cleansing Face Wash
- WOW Skin Science Anti Acne Face Wash
With antibacterial properties of tea tree and salicylic acid in its formulation, this foaming face wash by Mamaearth cleanses the skin gently yet effectively. This toxin-free face wash for pimples comes with a built-in silicone brush, enabling deep penetration of the product. It’s dermatologically-tested and made without harmful chemicals, mineral oils and parabens.
With 10 percent benzoyl peroxide as its hero ingredient that clears acne quickly, the PanOxyl Acne Foaming Wash fights even the worst breakouts. It’s known to kill acne-causing bacteria, clearing existing breakouts and preventing new ones when used in daily skin care routine. It’s a complete acne treatment in a tube, working effectively on the face, chest and back.
Neutrogena Oil Free Acne Wash is an alcohol-free cleanser that deeply cleans the skin without over drying it. It’s meant for acne-prone skin and battles skin issues like clogged pores, excess oil and surface build up. While it leaves your skin clear and refreshed, this oil-free, non-comedogenic face wash also has a soothing and nourishing effect.
Rich in potent tea tree oil from the foothills of Mount Kenya, this face wash for pimples and marks cleans blemished skin with each use. While it rids the skin of all the impurities and excess oil, its cooling lather feels refreshing, and purifies the skin. In fact, using this face wash daily makes your skin visibly clearer with reduced shine and oiliness.
A salicylic acid based acne face wash, the CeraVe Acne Control Cleanser gently exfoliates pore-clogging dead skin cells. While the salicylic acid clears acne, improves the appearance of pores and reduces blackheads, the purifying hectorite clay absorbs excess oil. It’s a gel-to-foam cleanser infused with three essential ceramides and niacinamide, leaving your skin feeling soft, smooth and hydrated. This dermatologist-recommended face wash is non-comedogenic, allergy-tested and free of parabens and fragrances.
An effective blend of one percent salicylic acid, witch hazel and willow bark, The Derma Co face wash gently exfoliates, giving a clearer and brighter skin. Its ingredients deeply penetrate the pores to rid them of impurities and acne-causing bacteria, whilst controlling oil production. It fades away red-inflamed pimples owing to the anti-inflammatory properties of salicylic acid and also reduces new acne.
The Anti Acne Cleansing Foam by Kama Ayurveda is a lightweight and aromatic cleanser that unclogs and tightens pores, and dries out active acne. It also reduces the frequency of further breakouts and lends you a soft and healthy skin. Its key ingredients include plant-derived acids like salicylic acid and allantoin, neem oil, tulsi, tea tree extract, calendula flower and aloe vera extracts.
A gentle cleanser that gives you a clear and fresh skin, the Re’equil Oil Control Face Wash is one of the best for pimples and oily skin. Also suitable for combination and sensitive skin, it is formulated with cocamidopropyl betaine, zinc PCA and citric acid. Together, these ingredients control excess oil, while retaining the required moisture and treating the skin with their anti-inflammatory properties. It has a gel-like texture and a very mild fragrance.
A cleanser that dissolves excess oil, purifies pores, clears existing blemishes and prevents breakouts, this face wash for pimples is a continuous treatment, impacting your skin even after rinsing-off. Its formula is a mix of two types of salicylic acid and green tea extracts to give you a clear, healthy and irritation-free skin. It is ideal for combination, oily and sensitive skin types.
Created with salicylic acid and natural charcoal, this face wash for pimples and oily skin deep cleans your skin, and stops breakouts for a visibly clearer skin in just two days. It’s an oil-free acne treatment infused with skin purifying technology and is also dermatologist-tested, cruelty-free and vegan.
Tea tree oil and neem leaf extract are two natural antimicrobials, and these are the key components of the Body Cupid face wash. This anti-acne cleanser deep cleans your skin from inside out, helping reduce breakouts and redness. It is free of harmful sulphates, silicones and parabens, which makes this face wash a great pick.
One of the best face washes for pimples, for men, the Acno Fight Anti-Pimple Face Wash by Garnier fights the six signs of acne and 99.9 percent pimple-causing germs effectively. The gel-based cleanser frees unclogged pores, keeps oiliness in check and soothes red, irritated skin with its anti-inflammatory properties. It also naturally lightens blemishes and brightens the skin.
Suitable for oily, combination and acne-prone skin, this cleansing face wash clears acne and pimples with its soap-free and non–drying formula. Rich in green tea extracts and glycolic acid, it gently exfoliates owing to the presence of soft cellulose beads that brighten the skin. This 100 percent vegan and cruelty-free face wash is a must try.
This face wash for acne and pimples has an oil-free formula that prevents breakouts and clears blackheads and whiteheads too. Enriched with the goodness of tea tree essential oil and neem leaf extract, it controls acne-causing bacteria from further infecting the pores. While the mulberry and licorice extract lightens scars and blemishes, the salicylic acid sloughs off dead skin cells, and aloe vera hydrates the skin.
Frequently Asked Question (FAQs)
Answer: While the right face wash gives you a cleansed face, unclogs pores, reduces pimples and treats acne, it may not be enough. Pimples can be a result of various factors. While some may need over-the-counter products, others might require proper treatments (if any), or lifestyle and dietary changes for which a consultation with a dermatologist is necessary.
Answer: Many natural home remedies, skincare products and medical treatments are available for people with pimple-prone skin. It is always advisable to consult your dermatologist to figure out the cause of acne and the consequent treatment it needs.
Answer: A few things to prevent pimples include washing your face twice daily, over-the-counter treatments, using a moisturiser and sunscreen regularly, avoiding skincare products with oil, refraining from harsh and over-exfoliation, not popping pimples, reducing stress, making dietary changes and consulting a dermat.
Answer: With consistent use, face washes do lighten pimple and blemish marks. Licorice extracts and antioxidants like vitamin C are known to give a visibly brighter skin. Look for such ingredients in your face wash.