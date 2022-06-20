Best face washes for women: Take a look at our top picks!

The first step to a basic skin care regime is cleansing. And, for that you need a good facial cleanser or face wash. Besides removing dead skin cells, dirt, and other unwanted surface debris, a well-formulated face wash tones and primes your skin to combat skin concerns including acne, premature ageing and oiliness. However, as men and women have different skin textures, it important to note which ones to pick.
How to choose the best face wash for women?
One of the basic things to consider while choosing a face wash is your skin type. Skin care specialists recommend using a solution, appropriate for your skin type. A soap-based cleanser makes your skin dry, while a rich cleanser clogs your pores. So, opt a product that is sulphate-free and formulated with natural ingredients. You can also pick a face wash infused with actives like salicylic acid or niacinamide to treat various skin conditions like breakouts and irritation.
If your skin is oily, look for a formula containing tea tree and aloe vera extracts. These ingredients leave a cooling effect on your skin and help balance sebum production. Avoid solutions that are creamy or oily in texture as they further exacerbate the oily skin. Salicylic acid is also effective in scooping out excess oil from pores.
As for dry skin, a non-foaming cleanser, free of chemicals and alcohol might work wonders. Formulas with petroleum, mineral oil and lanolin are compatible with dry skin types as they cleanse the skin’s surface while retaining moisture.
For those with combination and sensitive skin, try something that’s hypoallergenic, paraben-free and ultra-mild. For instance, micellar water best suits combination skin types.
There are numerous face wash brands or manufacturers for different skin types. But picking the best for proper skin care needs research. To simplify things, we have curated a list to pick your favourite from.
Here is a list of some of the best washes for women
Here’s a daily face wash that cleanses your skin without stripping off its natural oil. Mamaearth brings forth a unique facial cleanser by blending activated charcoal with coffee beans to revitalise your skin. The charcoal gently removes excess oil, while coffee buffs away dead cells to give soft, glowing skin in just a few weeks.
Say hello to this soap-free, mild, hydrating face wash created by Plum. Infused with the goodness of green tea and glycolic acid, the solution gently exfoliates your skin to remove dead cells and brighten your complexion. The product is specially designed for acne-prone skin and comes in recyclable packaging.
Say goodbye to blemishes and dark spots with this skin clearing face wash from The Body Shop. The solution contains tea tree extracts, leaving a cooling effect on your skin, while scooping out dirt and impurities from pores. If your skin is too oily, this can reduce excess sebum without making your skin dry.
Want visibly clear skin? Try the complete Vitamin C face wash by Garnier. Enriched with Yuzu lemon essence, this cleanser goes deep into your pores to pull out sweat and dirt, delivering an instant boost of freshness. The solution also contains salicylic acid, which is known to treat topical acne and shed flaky skin.
Haven’t tried the Lakmé Blush & Glow? Well, you should if you want to revive your skin with a splash of fruity delight. Packed with antioxidants derived from kiwi extracts, this face wash enhances the texture of your skin by sweeping off dirt and impurities. Not to forget the healthy afterglow!
The Soultree Nutgrass & Neem Face Wash makes you fall in love with your skin all over again! It’s a soap-free cleanser made from botanical ingredients like nutgrass, neem and chamomile (handpicked from the forests of Ranikhet, Uttarakhand). It is ideal for sensitive and acne-prone skin. The healing properties of the natural ingredients heal breakouts and prevent blackheads. It also treats hyperpigmentation, giving you an even-toned skin.
L’Oreal has created a face wash suiting all skin types. That’s right! The new Hyaluronic Acid hydrating gel cleanser deeply penetrates your pores, unclogging them and leaving your skin with a fresh, youthful glow. Its creamy texture blends easily into your skin, making it plump and smooth.
Forest Essentials is known for its Ayurvedic, skin-transforming products, and this face wash is no exception. The product contains a host of nourishing ingredients like orange peel, basil, coconut water, sandalwood and Nagkesar. It acts like a natural moisturiser, gently removing dirt and excess oil to deliver clear, glowing skin.
Kama Ayurveda has leveraged the nourishing powers of herbal components to create this mild foaming face wash. The cleanser is packed with natural oil and juice extracted from rose, jasmine, vetiver, jojoba seeds, black cumin and aloe vera. All these ingredients together exfoliate, tone, cleanse and rejuvenate your skin. You can also use it for makeup removal.
As the name suggests, this facial cleanser by Olay revitalises your skin by renewing your cells on the surface level. It deeply cleanses your pores, while exfoliating the outer layer to prevent blackheads and acne. Give your skin the love it deserves, and you may notice a visible difference in just a month.
Frequently Asked Question (FAQs)
Answer: Splash lukewarm water to moisten your face before applying a face wash. Take a blob of the gel or liquid, and use your fingertips to lather your face with the cleanser. Wash it off with lukewarm water and pat your face dry with a soft towel. Never scruff your face roughly with the towel. It might harm your skin’s texture.
Answer: A face wash does more than just cleansing. It scoops out any dirt that blocks pores, and prevents excess sebum buildup. Facial cleansers also brush off dead cells. Their sweeping action stimulates blood flow, which helps bring out your natural glow. Regularly washing your face also keeps the skin smooth and healthy.
Answer: Face cleansers are usually creamy or milky in texture. They are designed to soothe and purify your skin. On the other hand, a face wash goes deep into the pores and pulls out impurities. Face washes are foamy in texture and lather up when applied to damp skin.
Answer: Ideally, it is safe to wash your face once or twice a day. If you wash it excessively, the solution might strip your skin of its natural oil and turn it dry. Also, remember to apply a moisturiser after washing your face.
Answer: DIY skincare remedies work just as fine as a drugstore-bought face wash. Whatever you use, make sure your skin is compatible with the ingredients. If your skin is sensitive, go for ingredients that have a cooling effect, like cucumber or aloe vera. Similarly, when you buy a face wash from a store, always check if it contains botanical extracts and whether it is devoid of toxic chemicals or not.