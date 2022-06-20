Best face washes for women: Take a look at our top picks!

The first step to a basic skin care regime is cleansing. And, for that you need a good facial cleanser or face wash. Besides removing dead skin cells, dirt, and other unwanted surface debris, a well-formulated face wash tones and primes your skin to combat skin concerns including acne, premature ageing and oiliness. However, as men and women have different skin textures, it important to note which ones to pick.

How to choose the best face wash for women?

One of the basic things to consider while choosing a face wash is your skin type. Skin care specialists recommend using a solution, appropriate for your skin type. A soap-based cleanser makes your skin dry, while a rich cleanser clogs your pores. So, opt a product that is sulphate-free and formulated with natural ingredients. You can also pick a face wash infused with actives like salicylic acid or niacinamide to treat various skin conditions like breakouts and irritation.

If your skin is oily, look for a formula containing tea tree and aloe vera extracts. These ingredients leave a cooling effect on your skin and help balance sebum production. Avoid solutions that are creamy or oily in texture as they further exacerbate the oily skin. Salicylic acid is also effective in scooping out excess oil from pores.

As for dry skin, a non-foaming cleanser, free of chemicals and alcohol might work wonders. Formulas with petroleum, mineral oil and lanolin are compatible with dry skin types as they cleanse the skin’s surface while retaining moisture.

For those with combination and sensitive skin, try something that’s hypoallergenic, paraben-free and ultra-mild. For instance, micellar water best suits combination skin types.

There are numerous face wash brands or manufacturers for different skin types. But picking the best for proper skin care needs research. To simplify things, we have curated a list to pick your favourite from.

Here is a list of some of the best washes for women

Main image credit: Courtesy Ron Lach/Pexels; Featured image credit: Courtesy Shiny Diamond/Pexels