The best gel moisturizers to choose from if you want a non-oily finish on your skin

Not all moisturizers are created equal. However, we often find people going for gel moisturizers. One must be wondering what are the special characteristics of gel moisturizers that make it everyone’s go to option? Gel moisturizers are gel or water-based lightweight moisturizers that are specially designed to retain the skin’s moisture. They also prevent dryness and excessive oiliness. It usually works best for oily skin, combination skin and sensitive skin types because of its high water content and presence of hyaluronic acid.
What are the benefits of a gel moisturizer?
Different moisturizers work differently for varied skin types. Just like there are particular moisturizers for dry skin, a gel-based moisturizer is one that works best on oily and acne-prone skin. Excessive sebum production can turn your skin oily and block pores leading to acne and pimples. The sebum also tends to leave your skin greasy. When you apply a gel-based moisturizer to your oily skin, it induces the moisture retaining capacity of your skin and prevents it from getting oily for long hours.
The water and gel-based formulation of gel moisturizers is crafted carefully, keeping in mind the needs and special requirements of oily and combination skin types. It also protects the skin from external aggressors and pollutants to keep it fresh and dewy. These moisturizers are non-greasy and lightweight, making them a perfect option for summer.
How to choose the best gel moisturizer?
While purchasing a moisturizer, you need to consider several factors. With a variety of products to your rescue, a great deal of effort goes into choosing the right type of moisturizer for your skin. One of the best options to go for is the Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel (Buy it for Rs 427 on Amazon). It gives you a non-oily glow while providing the right amount of hydration.
Before buying skincare products, why not take a patch test first? Some products cause irritation on your skin. This indicates that a certain product may be allergic for your skin. Another way to pick a suitable product is to know about your skin type. Moreover, you should look for active ingredients mentioned at the back of every product. This will help you know if you’re allergic to any element.
Often, the best gel moisturizers come with hyaluronic acid which contains skin hydrating and rejuvenating elements. Such moisturizers get absorbed into the skin quickly and balance your skin’s moisture level, preventing the development of acne or other flare-ups in case you have acne-prone skin.
Your complete guide on choosing the best moisturizer for every skin type.
Here are some of the best gel moisturizers for everyday use
A carefully designed gel moisturizer, the cica moisturizer from Earth Rhythm is infused with natural anti-inflammatory antioxidants like Centella asiatica, licorice, ginseng and calendula. The formula is best for treating damaged skin and helps fade scars. Along with hydrating the skin, it also provides relief from skin irritation, redness and acne breakouts.
Rating: 4.2/5
Image: Courtesy Earth Rhythm
This moisturizer by Minimalist has a high concentration of Vitamin B5 (Panthenol) that is known for hydrating, nourishing and repairing damaged skin. It also contains minerals like zinc, copper, and magnesium which cleanse your skin from within to give it a fresh glow. Besides, the combination of hyaluronic acid and betaine work well to induce hydration at multiple levels. It is perfect for all skin types, especially oily and combination skin types.
Rating: 4.3/5
Image: Courtesy Minimalist
Formulated with Yoshino cherry extract and the exclusive Sakura-Bright Complex, this lightweight gel moisturizer can do wonders to your skin by diminishing dark spots and delivering a dewy finish. The solution provides 24-hour hydration, leaving your dry skin feeling refreshed. It’s dermatologically tested and non-comedogenic, making it a go-to option for all skin types.
Rating: 4.1/5
Image: Courtesy Shiseido
With an exotic blend of hydrating hyaluronic acid and Japanese rice water, this moisturizing gel cream from Dot & Key not only provides 72-hour skin hydration but also reduces the appearance of dark spots by tightening the pores. The infusion of kombucha prevents inflammation, thus, giving your skin an even tone and texture without leaving a greasy residue.
Rating: 4.6/5
Image: Courtesy Dot & Key
The Hydro Boost Gel is one of the best-selling moisturizers because of its clinically-proven properties that strengthen the skin’s moisture barrier. The presence of hyaluronic acid makes it an easily absorbable solution that lasts for several hours. It is oil-free, non-comedogenic and can be applied under makeup.
Rating: 4.4/5
Image: Courtesy Neutrogena
This ultra-fresh gel moisturizer is packed with the goodness of hyaluronic acid and calcium-rich Réotier water that helps the skin maintain its moisture level. It contains thousands of microbubbles that instantly replenishes the skin, leaving it plump and radiant. The formula delves deep into the skin and holds on like a magnet to retain moisture.
Rating: 3.9/5
Image: Courtesy L’Occitane
This lightweight gel formula by Lakme melts into the skin and locks in moisture for up to 24 hours. Concocted with extracts of peach, Vitamin B3 and milk, it deeply nourishes the skin giving it a velvety soft and smooth look. The formula does not leave any oily residue and is super lightweight.
Rating: 4.4/5
Image: Courtesy Lakme
Enriched with vitamin E and hyaluronic acid, this gel moisturizer is super light and airy and lets your skin breathe while purifying, soothing and revitalizing it. It is prepared from the extracts of natural ingredients like almonds, walnuts and sesame seeds which lend a youthful glow to your skin. It is also clinically proven and compatible with sensitive skin.
Rating: 4.2/5
Image: Courtesy Biotique
Filled with the goodness of antioxidants such as vitamin C and aloe vera water, this gel moisturizer reduces dullness and has a cooling effect on the skin. It provides all-day hydration, making your skin feel refreshed for long hours. It is dermatologically-tested and free of any harmful chemicals like parabens.
Rating: 4.4/5
Image: Courtesy Mamaearth
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: Gel-based moisturizers are suitable for oily and acne-prone skin while cream moisturizers might work well on excessively dry skin.
Answer: People with oily and acne-prone skin should use gel-based moisturizers to retain moisture. It also minimizes the production of oil through sebums and pores.
Answer: No, gel moisturizers do not clog the pores because they are less thick than creams and are light in texture.
Answer: Yes, gel-based moisturizers are suitable for oily skin because they are lightweight and don't add up to the existing oil on the skin or clog the pores.
Answer: Since our skin tends to turn dry and flaky during winters, gel moisturizers are perfect for use during winters due to their hydrating and rejuvenating properties.