The best glycolic acid face washes to get that perfect radiance

Glycolic acid is an alpha-hydroxy acid (AHA) that you can find in most skin cosmetics these days. However, if you are using a glycolic acid face wash or any other product with the ingredient for the first time, it might initially irritate your skin. This is because the ingredient is an active. If the reactions are consistent and harsh, stop using the product immediately and consult a physician.
Having said that, glycolic acid does not adversely impact your skin in most cases. It actually comes with a slew of benefits. Let’s get to know about them.
Benefits of using a glycolic acid face wash
Glycolic acid peels off the top layer of skin to smoothen wrinkles, fine lines and dark spots. Well, it’s not as harsh as it sounds. What it does is, it removes dead cells to bring out the skin’s natural glow and improve its texture. Glycolic acid is also effective when it comes to lightning scars.
It also seeps deep into your pores to pull out dirt and grime, which reduces the chances of developing acne, blackheads, bumps and blemishes on your skin. In short, glycolic acid improves the texture of your skin, making it smooth and brightening your complexion.
However, when add glycolic acid face wash to your skincare regime, don’t forget to check the other ingredients in it. Make sure your cleanser contains herbal extracts and cooling ingredients, such as aloe vera, cucumber and green tea, that can further calm your skin and retain moisture. Additionally, natural infusions are usually safer on your skin and don’t have side effects.
Best glycolic acid face washes to buy
Here comes a unique solution created by one of the most trusted skincare brands, Minimalist. This facial cleanser combines alpha-lipoic acid and 7 percent glycolic acid to boost your skin’s overall health. The product gently exfoliates your skin, causing no harsh reactions. The glycolic acid especially helps in removing dead cells, thereby bringing out your skin’s natural radiance.
Say hello to this cruelty- and paraben-free cleanser from Pixi. Enriched with powerful actives like lactic acid, glycolic acid and salicylic acid, this formula instantly detoxifies your skin by going deep into pores and scooping out excess sebum and dirt. It also contains the extracts of willow bark whose anti-bacterial properties help treat breakouts and heal them faster.
If you want clear skin, try the InstaNatural face wash that contains glycolic acid. This gentle formula is concocted with natural cooling ingredients like cucumber, green tea and chamomile. The cleanser helps unclog pores through gentle exfoliation and reduces the appearance of blemishes while making your skin smooth.
The Hydraluron Cream Cleanser from Indeed Labs is an innovative daily cleanser formulated with nourishing elements like papaya enzymes, roselle flower extracts, glycolic acid, grapeseed oil and hyaluronic acid. It removes dirt and seals moisture to keep your skin plump while combating hyperpigmentation.
If you have combination skin and are looking for an effective, skin-loving face wash, look no further. Infused with O3+ glycolic acid, this mild cleanser penetrates your skin to rid them of dirt and sebum and reduce the development of blackheads and acne. A balanced mix of bionutrients and antioxidants in the solution makes it perfect for both oily and dry skin.
Packed with powerful elements like allantoin, glycolic acid, fermented snail extract and collagen, this solution will transform your skin in just a few weeks. Snails are fed gold-infused green tea and then their mucus is filtered and fermented to produce this unique formula. It brightens your complexion while soothing your skin to prevent irritation and redness.
From reducing the appearance of blemishes and dark spots to healing breakouts, there’s nothing that this foaming face wash from Pilgrim cannot do. It bears nutrients from glycolic acid, salicylic acid and nutmeg to improve the texture of your skin and regulate sebum production. It also removes dead cells to brighten skin tone.
Get the goodness of glycolic acid and olive oil in this deep cleansing solution from NIP+FAB. While glycolic acid fights the signs of premature ageing, olive moisturises your skin to keep it soft and supple. You can also use this formula as a makeup remover.
This lightweight cleansing formula by Mario Badescu addresses multiple skin concerns like dullness, blackheads, acne, wrinkles and fine lines. It is concocted with glycolic acid, which quickly dissolves dirt and grime to let your skin glow. The product works well with all skin types.
Check out this cleanser with 3% glycolic acid crafted by Peter Thomas Roth that can transform dull and rough skin into a radiant one. Besides removing grime and excess sebum, it also reduces the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines and dark spots. It works wonders on oily skin.
Frequently Asked Question (FAQs)
Answer: Yes, you can use it every day. However, if you’re a beginner, start with a formula that has a low concentration of the active and gradually work it up once your skin is accustomed to the product.
Answer: With the help of its antioxidant and antibacterial properties, glycolic acid helps treat acne flare-outs and similar skin issues.
Answer: If your skin is too sensitive or dry, you might experience itching or redness after applying glycolic acid. It is recommended that you consult a dermatologist before purchasing a glycolic acid-infused product. Also, do a patch test to check how your skin reacts to it.
Answer: Yes, combining vitamin C with glycolic acid can benefit your skin. Glycolic acid clears dull surface cells allowing better penetration of vitamin C. This accelerates cell renewal and gives you smooth and glowing skin.
Answer: Glycolic acid is best for acne-prone skin. You can also use it to reduce signs of premature ageing and revive dull skin.