The best glycolic acid face washes to get that perfect radiance

Glycolic acid is an alpha-hydroxy acid (AHA) that you can find in most skin cosmetics these days. However, if you are using a glycolic acid face wash or any other product with the ingredient for the first time, it might initially irritate your skin. This is because the ingredient is an active. If the reactions are consistent and harsh, stop using the product immediately and consult a physician.

Having said that, glycolic acid does not adversely impact your skin in most cases. It actually comes with a slew of benefits. Let’s get to know about them.

Benefits of using a glycolic acid face wash

Glycolic acid peels off the top layer of skin to smoothen wrinkles, fine lines and dark spots. Well, it’s not as harsh as it sounds. What it does is, it removes dead cells to bring out the skin’s natural glow and improve its texture. Glycolic acid is also effective when it comes to lightning scars.

It also seeps deep into your pores to pull out dirt and grime, which reduces the chances of developing acne, blackheads, bumps and blemishes on your skin. In short, glycolic acid improves the texture of your skin, making it smooth and brightening your complexion.

However, when add glycolic acid face wash to your skincare regime, don’t forget to check the other ingredients in it. Make sure your cleanser contains herbal extracts and cooling ingredients, such as aloe vera, cucumber and green tea, that can further calm your skin and retain moisture. Additionally, natural infusions are usually safer on your skin and don’t have side effects.

Best glycolic acid face washes to buy

Hero image: Courtesy Ron Lach/Pexels; Featured image: Courtesy Karolina Grabowska/Pexels