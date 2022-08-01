Invest in these glycolic acid products to achieve brighter, smoother skin

There’s a good chance that at least one of the bottles in your skincare shelf includes glycolic acid. Maybe it’s in two, three, or more of your go-to formulas. Here, we discuss all you need to know about glycolic acid for skin, including how it works, the benefits it offers, and the best products.

What is glycolic acid?

Glycolic acid is a sugar cane-derived chemical exfoliating ingredient. It belongs to the alpha hydroxy acid (AHA) family, which also contains well-known ingredients like lactic acid, according to experts.

What does glycolic acid do?

Glycolic acid, like other AHAs, works on the skin’s outer layer to dissolve the “cement” between dead cells. As a result, it softly resurfaces skin without the need for scrubbing. Because of this, acid-based treatments are sometimes referred to as ‘chemical exfoliators,’ as opposed to traditional, grit-based ‘physical exfoliators,’ which are now widely viewed as the inferior, outmoded alternative due to their abrasive nature.

Because AHAs are water soluble, they function well on the surface skin layers, which we call the epidermis, experts say. Experts say, Glycolic Acid has been demonstrated in studies to have dermal influence, enhancing collagen-remodelling cells (which helps to minimise the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles) and melanocyte-stabilizing properties, implying that it is also effective for pigmentation. It’s a versatile multi-tasker.

The procedure works by loosening and dissolving the desmosome, a glue-like substance that holds old skin cells together. A tingle in the skin is common when they head to work. The skin spontaneously loses its old, dead skin cells when the desmosome is broken down. So, while you won’t see your skin exfoliating, you will see and feel the smoother, more radiant-looking skin.

The best time to use glycolic acid products

Use glycolic acid at night for the best results because the formula might make your skin photosensitive. You can use a night cream or a serum. If you prefer to use it during the day, cover it with sunscreen (SPF 30 or above). Otherwise, the procedure may reverse the advantages and result in sunburns or accelerated ageing of your skin. You can enhance the acid’s effectiveness by combining it with retinol or antioxidants. For starters, a low concentration of glycolic acid, such as 5%, is ideally regarded as a safe level.

A wide variety of glycolic acid-infused products are available on the market. There are several alternatives available, ranging from creams to serums to peel-off masks.

