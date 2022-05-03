Choosing the best hydrating serum for your skin care routine

Facial serums are slowly garnering a lot of attention among beauty experts and enthusiasts alike. While there are numerous types of serums, a hydrating serum is one that’s preferred by most. Take a look at the reasons behind the success of this skincare invention.
What are hydrating serums?
Well, the answer is in the name itself! Hydrating serums enhance your skin’s hydration, nourishing it from within and keeping it soft. Hydrating serums seal moisture into your skin without making it greasy. A well-moisturised skin is adequately elastic, thus preventing it from showing signs of premature ageing. Besides, these formulas defend your skin from external harmful factors like dust, pollution, impurities, harmful UV rays, free radicals and so on.
Most hydrating serums are composed of actives like AHAs/BHAs, hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, peptides, retinol, botanical extracts, natural oils, vitamins and so on. Some of these ingredients contain antioxidants that fight free radicals to keep your skin healthy and supple.
On the other hand, elements like niacinamide help soothe your skin and reduce irritation or severe reactions. They strengthen the protective barrier of the skin and prevent cell damage. Vitamin C is an important active in hydrating serums that tackle hyperpigmentation to even out your skin tone and bring out its natural radiance.
How to choose hydrating serums?
As serums contain a higher concentration of active ingredients, their impact is quicker than regular creams and lotions. Different active ingredients serve different purposes. For instance, salicylic acid is meant to heal breakouts and treat acne-prone skin. Similarly, retinol is an active that helps reduce the appearance of premature ageing or slow the process of ageing.
As for hydrating serums, some of the most effective ingredients include vitamin E, niacinamide, hyaluronic acid and natural oils, to name a few. If your skin is drying out or you’re suffering from flaky skin, look for a serum infused with these active ingredients. In general, facial serums are water-based. They blend into the skin effortlessly and do not leave any greasy residue as in the case of oil-based moisturising creams or lotions.
Below is a list of some of the best hydrating serums that you’d find in the market
Jump To / Table of Contents
- The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 Hydration Support Formula
- CLINIQUE Smart Clinical Repair Wrinkle Correcting Serum
- SNP Peptaronic Lightweight Hydrating Daily Serum
- L’oréal Paris Revitalift 1.5% Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum
- Vichy Minéral 89 Skin Fortifying Daily Booster
- Dot & Key Water Drench Hydrating Hyaluronic Serum Concentrate
- Drunk Elephant B-Hydra Intensive Hydration Serum
- Peter Thomas Roth Peptide 21 Wrinkle Resist Serum
- Coccoon Hydrating Night Face Serum
- Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Serum
- COSRX Propolis Light Ampoule
- Dr. Sheth's Cica & Ceramide Overnight Repair Face Serum
- The Inkey List Polyglumatic Acid
- The Mom's Co. Natural Vita Rich Face Serum
- Truskin Naturals Vitamin C Serum
- The Face Shop Rice & Ceramide Moisturising Emulsion
- La Roche-Posay Hyalu Hyaluronic Acid Serum
- MamaEarth Skin Plump Face Serum
Troubled by dry, flaky skin? It’s time you get yourself a Hydration Support Formula from The Ordinary. This water-based solution is infused with 2% vegan hyaluronic acid and vitamin B5, both of which are known for their hydrating properties. The formula is lightweight and gets absorbed into your skin quickly. As it is oil-free, the serum doesn’t leave any greasy residue on your skin.
Image credit: Courtesy The Ordinary
Is your face showing signs of premature ageing? If yes, try the Wrinkle Correcting Serum crafted by Clinique, rich in peptides, retinoids and hyaluronic acid. Clinique uses CL1870 Laser Focus Complex to create this innovative product. It not only reduces the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines, dark spots and so on but also repairs cells. Additionally, it also prevents them from getting damaged.
Image credit : Courtesy Clinique
Try this gel-based daily serum from SNP if you want soft, glowing skin. The solution is infused with 5 types of hyaluronic acid and 6 types of peptides, which helps balance the natural moisture in your skin without causing any severe reactions. The peptides in the serum boost collagen production, thereby keeping your skin supple.
Image credit: Courtesy Sublime Life
Here’s a revitalising face serum that can turn your dry and damaged skin to plump and glowing. Say hello to L’oréal Paris Revitalift 1.5% Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum which comes with the highest concentration of hyaluronic acid. The solution is dermatologically tested and is compatible with all skin types. Try it out and witness a visible change in your skin within weeks.
Image credit: Courtesy Loreal Paris
Vichy Minéral brings forth a unique hydration booster to tackle dryness and dull skin. Its Skin Fortifying Daily Booster comprises hyaluronic acid that seals moisture in your skin cells and defends your skin against free radicals and external elements that harm the skin. The formula also helps strengthen your skin’s protective layer to maintain its overall health. The serum has been verified and approved by the National Eczema Association.
Image credit: Courtesy Vichy USA
Who doesn’t want smooth and plump skin? You can get it now by applying Dot & Key’s Hyaluronic Serum Concentrate. The solution is also packed with antioxidants from acai berries and vitamin C, along with an infusion of bulgarian rose. Made from natural, exotic elements, the serum repairs skin cells to lend your skin a dewy finish.
Image credit: Courtesy Dot and Key
Drunk Elephant is known for its use of organic ingredients and skin-friendly products. The B-Hydra Intensive Hydration Serum is no exception. The solution is formulated with ceramide extracted from pineapple and blended with pro-vitamin B5 to provide long-lasting hydration to your skin. It also contains a unique complex of lentil, apple and watermelon that prevents the appearance of fine lines and brings out your skin’s youthful glow.
Image credit: Courtesy Drunk Elephant
Check out the new Peptide 21 Wrinkle Resist Serum crafted by Peter Thomas Roth. This one is specially designed to fight signs of premature ageing. As suggested in the name, the serum is infused with a 73% complex of 21 peptides, neuropeptides and 2 gamma proteins. A breakthrough ingredient used in this formula is the Asian natto gum. It helps improve your skin’s texture, tackle hyperpigmentation and boost collagen production to make your skin look younger and plump.
Image credit: Courtesy Peter Thomas Roth
Formulated with botanical extracts from kakadu plum, licorice, shea butter and vitamins E and A, this night serum by Coccoon does wonders to tired and dull skin. The water-based solution blends well with your skin and deeply nourishes it. It evens out your skin tone by eliminating dark spots and other imperfections. Gently massage a few drops of the serum all over your face and leave it overnight for best results. The serum is best suited for normal and oily skin types.
Image credit: Courtesy Cocoon
Check out this oil-free hydrating serum from Neutrogena if you want that natural radiance to show. Packed with the goodness of hyaluronic acid, the serum intensely moisturises your skin to keep it soft and plump. The solution is free of toxic chemicals and comedogenic, thereby preventing your pores from getting clogged. As the product is gel-based, it gets easily absorbed into the skin and does not leave greasy residues.
Image credit: Courtesy Neutrogena
CORSX never disappoints with its effective and skin-loving products. Such a product is this lightweight hydrating cream formulated with 83% extract of black bee propolis. The cream enhances the texture of your skin to make it smooth but without stickiness. The formula intensely nourishes the skin and lends it a healthy glow.
Image credit: Courtesy COSRX
Pollution and harmful UV rays do a lot of harm to our skin. But with Dr. Sheth’s Cica & Ceramide Overnight Repair Face Serum, you can be rest assured that your skin is being properly cared for. It has 1% ceramide complex that strengthens the skin’s protective barrier while the 2% squalene content repairs and rejuvenates skin cells. The serum is also infused with nutritious elements like hemp oil, marula oil and centella asiatic extract that soothe your skin and deeply moisturise it.
Image credit: Courtesy Dr Sheth’s
The Inkey List is here with yet another innovative product; this time an intensive hydrating skin treatment. The solution is formulated with a 3% Polyglutamic Acid complex that provides 4x more hydration than hyaluronic acid. The formula not only improves your skin’s texture but also reduces the appearance of fine lines while brightening the complexion.
Image credit: Courtesy The Inkey List
Want to enhance your skin’s natural radiance? The Mom’s Co. is here to assist you with a natural vita rich face serum. Enriched with non-comedogenic elements like Korean ginseng, licorice, ferulic acid, and vitamin C, this formula works great on skin troubled by hyperpigmentation of signs of ageing. Revive your dull skin and let it illuminate a healthy glow with the help of The Mom’s Co.’s effective skin treatment.
Image credit: Courtesy The Moms Co.
Defend your skin from external pollutants and free radicals by applying a few drops of this vitamin C serum crafted by Truskin. The formula is a combo of vitamins E, C and hyaluronic acid which are great for the hydration and nourishment of your skin. Vitamin C enhances the firmness of your skin while removing dark spots to keep it clear and plump.
Image credit : Courtesy Truskin
The Face Shop has created a rejuvenating face serum by blending rice extracts with ceramides. This solution is best suited for dry skin as it deeply moisturises the skin and strengthens the protective layer. A lightweight daytime serum, this formula locks moisture into your skin and also removes freckles, dark spots and imperfections.
Image credit: Courtesy The Face Shop
La Roche-Posay is here with a new product, the Hyalu Hyaluronic Acid Serum. It comprises hyaluronic acid, vitamin B5, Dimethicone, glycerin and madecassoside which work on balancing the moisture content of your skin and replenishing the protective barrier while leaving a calming effect. The product doesn’t use any toxic chemicals, which makes it skin-safe and ideal for sensitive skin.
Image credit: Courtesy La Roche-Posay
Mama Earth’s Skin Plump Face Serum is what you need when you are troubled by dull and flaky skin. Infused with natural components like rosehip oil, olive & castor oil, along with actives like vitamin A and hyaluronic acid, the formula cleanses pores and nourishes your skin from within. It also comes with anti-ageing benefits and improves elasticity of the skin. The best part is that the solution is free of paraben, sulphate and silicones.
Image credit: Courtesy Mama Earth
Frequently Asked Questions
What are the best hydrating serums for daily use?
Face serums infused with ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, glycerin, AHAs, peptides, retinol, etc. provide intense and long-lasting hydration to your skin. However, these actives are recommended for specific skin types and concerns. So, it is advised that you check with a dermatologist before getting one.
How to use a hydrating serum?
Face serums are ideally supposed to be applied before you put on your moisturiser. Pump a few drops of serum on your fingertips and gently massage your face and neck until the solution gets absorbed by the skin. You may also use your palm to apply the serum.
Does oily skin need hydrating serum?
Hydration is the first step to nourish your skin. All skin types require moisturising. If your skin is extra oily, make sure you use an oil-free face serum.
Is Hyaluronic acid a hydrating serum?
Hyaluronic acid is one of the common actives found in a hydrating serum. It is not the serum per se, but an ingredient used to concoct the solution.
Should I use a hydrating serum before stepping out in the sun?
You may if you wish to. Pick a daytime serum if you step out often during the day. Day serums are less concentrated usually and hence would not impact your skin when exposed to the sun.
When is the right time to apply a hydrating serum?
You may apply serums both during the day and at night, depending on the skin’s requirements and your personal preference. There are both daytime and nighttime serums available in the market for you to explore.