Choosing the best hydrating serum for your skin care routine

Facial serums are slowly garnering a lot of attention among beauty experts and enthusiasts alike. While there are numerous types of serums, a hydrating serum is one that’s preferred by most. Take a look at the reasons behind the success of this skincare invention.

What are hydrating serums?

Well, the answer is in the name itself! Hydrating serums enhance your skin’s hydration, nourishing it from within and keeping it soft. Hydrating serums seal moisture into your skin without making it greasy. A well-moisturised skin is adequately elastic, thus preventing it from showing signs of premature ageing. Besides, these formulas defend your skin from external harmful factors like dust, pollution, impurities, harmful UV rays, free radicals and so on.

Most hydrating serums are composed of actives like AHAs/BHAs, hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, peptides, retinol, botanical extracts, natural oils, vitamins and so on. Some of these ingredients contain antioxidants that fight free radicals to keep your skin healthy and supple.

On the other hand, elements like niacinamide help soothe your skin and reduce irritation or severe reactions. They strengthen the protective barrier of the skin and prevent cell damage. Vitamin C is an important active in hydrating serums that tackle hyperpigmentation to even out your skin tone and bring out its natural radiance.

How to choose hydrating serums?

As serums contain a higher concentration of active ingredients, their impact is quicker than regular creams and lotions. Different active ingredients serve different purposes. For instance, salicylic acid is meant to heal breakouts and treat acne-prone skin. Similarly, retinol is an active that helps reduce the appearance of premature ageing or slow the process of ageing.

As for hydrating serums, some of the most effective ingredients include vitamin E, niacinamide, hyaluronic acid and natural oils, to name a few. If your skin is drying out or you’re suffering from flaky skin, look for a serum infused with these active ingredients. In general, facial serums are water-based. They blend into the skin effortlessly and do not leave any greasy residue as in the case of oil-based moisturising creams or lotions.

Below is a list of some of the best hydrating serums that you’d find in the market