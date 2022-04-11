Best K-beauty face masks to help you achieve glass skin this summer

If there’s one thing Koreans know best, it’s masking. From sheets drenched in snail mucin to jars topped with bouncy exfoliating gels, K-beauty has a skincare product for every concern. We’ve rounded up the most effective and innovative K-beauty face masks for your next self-care session.
Best K-beauty face masks for dewy skin
K-beauty focuses on hydration and preventing damage rather than addressing existing damage. Their masks are very versatile. They are all created with ingredients to help treat a range of skin conditions, and their classic sheet masks are made of different materials, enabling you to have a unique experience each time you use them.
In other words, Korean brands have officially raised the bar for the global skincare market — and our personal standards. For example, double-cleansing has forever changed our skin.
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Sleeping Mask
- I Dew Care Cake My Day Hydrating Sprinkle Wash-Off Mask
- Innisfree Super Volcanic Pore Clay Mask 2x
- Dr. Jart+ Cryo Rubber Mask
- Saturday Skin Yuzu Vitamin C Sleep Mask
- Too Cool for School Egg Cream Mask Hydration
- Laneige Water Sleeping Mask
- Thank You Farmer Back To Relax Soothing Gel Mask
- COSRX Ultimate Nourishing Rice Overnight Spa Mask
- Dear, Klairs Freshly Juiced Vitamin E Mask
- TONYMOLY I'M Rice Mask Sheet
- Sulwhasoo Concentrated Ginseng Renewing Creamy Mask
With Glow Recipe’s Watermelon Glow Sleeping Mask, you can get that elusive, ever-coveted South Korean glow. This pillow-proof product has watermelon extract, which is recognised by Korean beauty enthusiasts for its ability to heal irritated and inflamed skin with delicious, skin-restoring vitamins, antioxidants and amino acids. Along with quenching thirsty cells with watermelon extract, this mask contains moisturising hyaluronic acid and exfoliating, pore-refining alpha-hydroxy acids that work as you sleep, clarifying and stimulating the skin for a baby-soft visage that emits unparalleled brightness. Layer it on, get some beauty rest, and brace yourself for praises.
If you want a little skincare entertainment, this is one of the greatest Korean face masks to try. This mask blends mattifying kaolin clay with hydrating glycerin, squalane, and olive oil to create a balanced mask that’s great for combination skin. It cleanses the pores while moisturising the skin. The good thing about it is that it contains little sprinkles that melt into the skin and infuse it with fresh ingredients.
Clogged pores are no match for this purifying mask. This mask is excellent for removing excess sebum. When you combine volcanic lava with exfoliating lactic acid, you have a terrific formula to grab when you want to give your skin an extra thorough clean.
Dr.Cryo Jart+’s Rubber Mask with Moisturizing Hyaluronic Acid is a two-step system designed for dry, puffy skin. It delivers a wave of cooling hydration and lowers the temperature of your skin to boost blood flow and the absorption of nourishing active ingredients for a radiant, healthy-looking complexion.
Saturday Skin’s Yuzu Vitamin C Sleep Mask is a lightweight formula that works while you sleep to deliver moisture while targeting the look of ageing, dullness, pores, stress, and texture. This unique jelly-texture mask makes skin feel better by tapping into the Yuzu Fruit, which contains 3x more Vitamin C than any other citrus. It works overnight to soothe skin, support better barrier function, and improve dryness for hydrated, supple, and smoother skin.
Having egg on your face is actually a good thing when you’re wearing this best-selling mask. It has everything a face could want: hydrating coconut water, brightening niacinamide, vitamin C–rich camu-camu extract, and nourishing and moisturizing egg extracts, all packed into an ultrasoft sheet that gives your face a 10-20-minute hug.
The lavender-scented version of the cult-favourite water sleeping mask is powerfully effective for long-lasting hydration while you sleep. It is formulated with highly concentrated hydro ionized mineral water to deliver high doses of moisture to stressed and parched skin.
Sit back and put your trust into the Back To Relax Soothing Gel Mask. Formulated to help soothe irritated and dry skin while adding essential moisture back into your complexion is this cooling, soothing wash off gel mask. Get ready to meet your calmest, most nourished skin yet.
Start preparing to reap the benefits of rice extract. This overnight treatment will heal even the most damaged skin, and the brightening niacinamide will help restore moisture and tighten the face without leaving it oily.
Your skin will love the Dear, Klairs Freshly Juiced Vitamin E Mask. Perfect to use as a mask, overnight pack, or daily moisturiser is this multi-functional moisturiser that is blessed with the antioxidant power of vitamin E to brighten, improve wrinkles, and prevent signs of ageing.
Replenish your skin with TonyMoly’s collection of I’m Real Sheet Masks! This fun and functional sheet mask collection feature different ingredients for different skin concerns. It is infused with rice extracts and natural oils to provide elasticity and brightening effects to the skin. This 3-layer pulp sheet is filled with a latex-based essence infused with natural oils to provide maximum elasticity and purification for your skin.
This mask helps provide intensive moisture, improving skin’s firmness, radiance and clarity. The Double Wrapping Sheet is Sulwhasoo’s patented technology developed especially for this product that aids the seamless, easy absorption of the cream as it adheres comfortably on the skin. The result is radiant, firmer-looking skin veiled with elegant luminosity.
All Images: Courtesy Unsplash