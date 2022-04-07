10 best K-Beauty moisturisers to achieve the skin of your dreams

facebook
07 Apr 2022 08:00 AM

Anushka Narula
If there’s one thing the beauty industry can’t get enough of, it’s Korean skincare, especially staples like Korean sunscreen and Korean moisturisers. With hundreds of options available, we’ve created a list of the top K-Beauty moisturisers that you’ll want to apply twice (or more) every day.

Best K-Beauty moisturisers to invest in right now

K-beauty moisturisers
Image: Courtesy Instagram/@kyo1122

A gentle reminder: Everyone, including those with oily skin, should use a moisturiser (oil does not equal hydration). The beauty of Korean skincare is that serums, cleansers, and moisturisers are packed with ingredients, which are naturally moisturising, plumping, and skin barrier-repairing.

If your T-zone is frequently oily, use water-based gels or creams, while drier skin will benefit from any of the nourishing and vitamin-packed creams popular in Korean skincare. Here are our top picks!

Jump To / Table of Contents

Belif The True Cream Aqua Bomb

1 /10

Belif The True Cream Aqua Bomb

Belif has heard too many cries of exhaustion from people with oily skin who have been using a plethora of greasy moisturisers for too long. The Aqua Bomb is a cult favourite for a reason; it’s a water-based moisturiser with a cooling effect and a lightweight texture that sinks into the skin instantly.

Price:
Rs 1,590
shop here
Laneige Lavender Water Sleeping Mask

2 /10

Laneige Lavender Water Sleeping Mask

Everything we love about the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask is now available in the form of a gel moisturiser that you can slather all over your face. The product melts into your skin like water, yet with all of the rejuvenating effects of an overnight mask.

Price:
Rs 1,890
shop here
Klairs Midnight Blue Calming Cream

3 /10

Klairs Midnight Blue Calming Cream

The not-so-secret ingredient is Centella Asiatica extract, which soothes skin and helps in the repair of newly picked or popped pimples. It may also be used as an all-over sleep mask when your acne needs some extra TLC.

Price:
Rs 1,935
shop here
Glow Recipe Banana Soufflé Moisture Cream

4 /10

Glow Recipe Banana Soufflé Moisture Cream

Boasting a special bouncy soufflé texture that comforts like a cream with the lightness of a gel, Glow Recipe’s Banana Soufflé Moisture Cream is uniquely formulated with banana, a rich source of magnesium, potassium, cica and turmeric. It aims to hydrate, soothe, and rescue skin from everyday stress, redness, sensitivity or excessive dryness. Plus, the formula is silicone-free, dye-free, and synthetic fragrance-free! Want a pro tip? Stick Banana Soufflé in the fridge for 10 minutes before applying for a cooling sensation that helps reduce inflammation.

Price:
Rs 3,350
shop here
Innisfree Green Tea Seed Cream

5 /10

Innisfree Green Tea Seed Cream

Green tea has several health benefits, so it’s no surprise that it’s a key element in Korean skincare. The Jeju green tea extract heals any dryness while retaining its vital nutrients.

Price:
Rs 1,750
shop here
Etude House Moistfull Collagen Cream

6 /10

Etude House Moistfull Collagen Cream

The Moistfull Collagen Cream is a great fragrance-free moisturiser with a gel-like texture that works well for dry to combination skin. It has a high concentration of collagen combined with vitamin E to help keep your skin moisturised all day. Because the cream absorbs fast into the skin and does not leave your face greasy, you only need a pinch-sized quantity.

Price:
Rs 1,600
shop here
Sulwhasoo Overnight Vitalizing Mask

7 /10

Sulwhasoo Overnight Vitalizing Mask

We’re certain that this mask contains tiny estheticians that do thousands of small facials on your pores overnight. This is an overnight product that, true to its name, is a fantastic blanket for dry skin on chilly winter nights.

Price:
Rs 3,600
shop here
Cosrx Oil-Free Ultra Moisturizing Lotion (with Birch Sap)

8 /10

Cosrx Oil-Free Ultra Moisturizing Lotion (with Birch Sap)

This oil-free moisturising lotion is suitable for all skin types, although it is especially beneficial for acne-prone or dry skin. Birch sap is amazing for calming irritated or exfoliated skin, instantly moisturising and cooling any discomfort. Your skin will always be smooth and nourished.

Price:
Rs 1,650
shop here
Sweet Chef Ginger + Vitamin C Oil-Free Gel Moisturizer

9 /10

Sweet Chef Ginger + Vitamin C Oil-Free Gel Moisturizer

This oil-free moisturiser helps to minimise the appearance of dark spots, hyperpigmentation, and acne scars. The gel consistency is popular with oily and acne-prone skin, but it’s also moisturising enough to soothe eczema, rosacea, and extreme dryness. Natural ingredients such as ginger, vitamin C, aloe water, and turmeric help brighten skin and even texture, proving that clean beauty is the best beauty.

Price:
Rs 1,346
shop here
Peach Slices Citrus-Honey Aqua Glow Hydrating Moisture-Gel

10 /10

Peach Slices Citrus-Honey Aqua Glow Hydrating Moisture-Gel

Universal skin care products may seem far-fetched, but Peach Slices’ water-based moisturiser understood the assignment. That is if the assignment is a lightweight gel hydrating formula that isn’t sticky or greasy on your face and is packed with epidermis-softening goodness.

All Images: Courtesy Unsplash

Price:
Rs 1,532
shop here
Anushka Narula
Anushka likes to write about fashion, beauty, and other nice things. When not bound to her keyboard, she likes to make her Pinterest boards come to life.
