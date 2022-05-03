Wipe away the day with these finest K-beauty water-based cleansers

Korean beauty products are the newest fad, and their water-based cleansers are among the finest! These cleansers do a fantastic job of taking off dirt and grime from the face while maintaining the skin’s pH balance. They come in such a wide range of formulations that you’re bound to discover something that works well for your skin and has no adverse side effects. Here are our top K-Beauty water-based cleansers picks.
#SqueakyClean: Top 8 Korean beauty water-based cleansers
What differentiates Korean water-based cleansers from others on the market? Cleansers from K-beauty brands are effective, and the majority of them are made with natural ingredients. Water-based K-beauty cleansers are the second step of the double-cleansing regimen, which is popular among Korean celebrities and K-pop stars.
- Innisfree Volcanic Pore Cleansing Foam
- Dear, Klairs Rich Moist Foaming Cleanser
- The Face Shop Rice Water Bright Foaming Cleanser
- Mizon Snail Cushion Foam Cleanser
- Sulwhasoo Gentle Cleansing Foam
- COSRX Low pH Good Morning Gel Cleanser
- Mediheal Intensive Pore Clean Cleansing Foam
- Benton Tea Tree Cleansing Water
This is a daily cleansing foam with Jeju Volcanic Cluster capsule that removes impurities in the pores and absorbs excess sebum to keep pores clean. Rich and fine whipped-cream like lather helps thoroughly cleanse and leaves skin feeling fresh after cleansing.
When you have sensitive skin, you can’t risk using the wrong products or something that is too harsh on it. Klairs Rich Moist Foaming Cleanser contains amino acids, which makes it exceptionally mild and keeps your skin hydrated after each wash. The formulation contains hyaluronic acid, ceramides, and olive oil, which moisturise your skin without causing irritation.
This gently, brightening cleansing foam enriched with rice extracts offers your skin a clear and even complexion. Enriched with a natural rice water solution with brightening properties, it cleanses skin with its creamy texture.
A rich source of copper peptides, snail secretion filtrate – a key ingredient in Mizon’s Snail Cushion Foam Cleanser – is renowned for its ability to accelerate healing and optimise cellular repair and renewal processes, so skin appears smooth, firm and luminous. The deep-cleansing formula lathers into a slightly ‘sticky’ foam that clings to impurities and helps to purify pores and diminish the visibility of blackheads. Hydrating and softening is the perfect first step in the Mizon ‘snail repair’ ritual and the perfect way to clarify all complexions without leaving skin feeling taut, dry or uncomfortable.
Infused with nourishing botanical extracts, this cleansing foam lathers into a foam to cleanse while leaving skin hydrated, soft and balanced. The cushiony formula lathers into a rich foam to thoroughly and comfortably cleanse the skin. Ideal for normal, combination and oily skin types, it washes away to leave a semi-dewy finish and a refreshed, hydrated feel.
Wipe away the day with COSRX’s Low-pH ‘Good Morning’ gel cleanser. Smooth and lightweight, the cleanser glides across your skin, effortlessly removing any trace of makeup, SPF or grime. The cleanser works to respect the natural 5-6 level of pH your skin requires, allowing botanical ingredients to effectively cleanse without leaving your base stripped of natural, essential oils.
The Korean water-based cleanser has a unique cream-to-foam formula that, when applied, penetrates the pores and eliminates acne, blackheads, and dead skin cells, leaving behind flawlessly hydrated skin. Charcoal is present in Mediheal Intensive Pore Cleansing. The foam removes dirt and oil from the pores, while the zinc calms the skin. The antioxidant qualities of the cleanser’s mushrooms work as a protective barrier for the skin.
Made with 70% tea tree leaf water, this cleansing water goes beyond simply removing stubborn makeup and impurities, and actually infuses skin with acne-fighting tea tree leaf extract oil in addition to the tea tree water. With only 10 ingredients and no fragrance, this is a cleansing water that does double duty, effectively removing dirt and grime from pores while treating them with antibacterial ingredients to keep sebum in check and pimples from forming.
Hero Image: Courtesy Shutterstock; Featured Image: Courtesy Unsplash