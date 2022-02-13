12 Korean skincare and beauty brands in India for every skin type

Everyone around the world is infatuated with Korean beauty brands and the revolutionary skincare products it bears. Korean skincare products are a priceless legacy and comprise a variety of compositions, from innovative and luxurious to basic and natural ingredients. Apart from that, the range of Korean beauty and skincare products, which address every skin concern, is enormous.

The popularity of Korean beauty brands across the world — specifically in India — is evident. Indians are obsessed with Korean trends in fashion and beauty, and they follow them religiously. This has expanded the reach of these brands in India, and many Korean products that are loved globally are now available here.

Are Korean beauty brands really effective?

K-beauty products are appreciated for their effective formulations and effect on the skin. These brands have put forward some revolutionary products, from sheet masks to serums and eye creams. The products are strictly tested for quality assurance and effectiveness.

However, the efficacy of all these products also depends on whether it is suitable for your skin type and the skin concern you want to address. Other than looking for brand reputation, check whether the ingredients in the product are suitable for your skin type. You also need to have a good skincare routine and follow it religiously to see results.

If you want to try out different Korean products and are confused about which skincare or beauty products you should invest in, here is a guide with the best Korean brands and products available in India.

Here are some of the best Korean beauty and skincare brands you can try