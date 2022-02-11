Plump your pout during winters with these lip masks in India

As much as we love the dipping temperature, it wreaks havoc on our skin, especially lips. And so, it’s equally important to hydrate our lips as we do our skin.
There are lip masks galore that is all-pervasive, loaded with hyaluronic acid, glycerin and more. You can amp up your lip care routine and bookmark these nutrient-packed lip masks to combat dryness. Here are a few lip masks in India that you should invest in now!
Diisostearyl Malate, Hydrogenated Polyisobutene, shea butter and more, LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask Grapefruit is perfect for your winter lip care. This mask is soft, fragrant, smooth, and provides elastic lip care.
This hydrating lip mask comes has players like Vegan Squalane, antioxidant rick Co Enzyme Q10 and Astaxanthin, and more. It gives you suppler looking lips and cures the dryness.
BELIF Stress Shooter Cica Lip Mask is rich in shea butter, madecassoside and centella asiatica, which coats your lips and keep them hydrated. Also, one of the best things about this lip mask is that it is free from mineral oil and animal ingredients.
ALANNA Night Lip ButterMask enables Overnight deep hydration and makes your lips look wrinkle-free, plump and pink. This mask even repairs your pout from sun damage, smoothens the skin, reduces hyperpigmentation and lip lines.
ENN Berry Bomb De-Pigmentation Lip Mask has antioxidant properties. The mask is rich in hyaluronic acid that gives your lips a balmy texture and moisturisation. You can even pick this product if you have dark or wrinkled lips.
Hero image: Courtesy Shutterstock; Featured image: Courtesy Polina Kovaleva/Pexels