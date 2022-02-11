Home > Beauty & Grooming > Skincare > Plump your pout during winters with these lip masks in India
Plump your pout during winters with these lip masks in India
Beauty & Grooming
11 Feb 2022 02:14 PM

Sanyukta Baijal
As much as we love the dipping temperature, it wreaks havoc on our skin, especially lips. And so, it’s equally important to hydrate our lips as we do our skin. 

There are lip masks galore that is all-pervasive, loaded with hyaluronic acid, glycerin and more. You can amp up your lip care routine and bookmark these nutrient-packed lip masks to combat dryness. Here are a few lip masks in India that you should invest in now!

LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask Grapefruit

LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask Grapefruit

Diisostearyl Malate, Hydrogenated Polyisobutene, shea butter and more, LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask Grapefruit is perfect for your winter lip care. This mask is soft, fragrant, smooth, and provides elastic lip care.

Daughter Earth Dreamy Lip Mask

Daughter Earth Dreamy Lip Mask

This hydrating lip mask comes has players like Vegan Squalane, antioxidant rick Co Enzyme Q10 and Astaxanthin, and more. It gives you suppler looking lips and cures the dryness.

BELIF Stress Shooter Cica Lip Mask

BELIF Stress Shooter Cica Lip Mask

BELIF Stress Shooter Cica Lip Mask is rich in shea butter, madecassoside and centella asiatica, which coats your lips and keep them hydrated. Also, one of the best things about this lip mask is that it is free from mineral oil and animal ingredients.

 

ALANNA Night Lip ButterMask

ALANNA Night Lip ButterMask

ALANNA Night Lip ButterMask enables Overnight deep hydration and makes your lips look wrinkle-free, plump and pink. This mask even repairs your pout from sun damage, smoothens the skin, reduces hyperpigmentation and lip lines.

 

Oleum Cottage Rose Allure Lip Butter

Oleum Cottage Rose Allure Lip Butter
You can’t miss the soothing fragrance of this lip butter mask. Mixed with unrefined cocoa, beeswax, shea butter and more, Oleum Cottage Rose Allure Lip Butter is the go-to option for battling dry lips. It is not just stuffed with sweet almond, castor and rose oils but is also entirely natural.
ENN Berry Bomb De-Pigmentation Lip Mask

ENN Berry Bomb De-Pigmentation Lip Mask

ENN Berry Bomb De-Pigmentation Lip Mask has antioxidant properties. The mask is rich in hyaluronic acid that gives your lips a balmy texture and moisturisation. You can even pick this product if you have dark or wrinkled lips.

Hero image: Courtesy Shutterstock; Featured image: Courtesy Polina Kovaleva/Pexels

 

 

Sanyukta Baijal
Apart from scrunched up paper with recycled aspirations, Sanyukta is also a writer. When not reading or scribbling, she loves playing copious amounts of video games and watch tons of films.

