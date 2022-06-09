Kiss chapped lips goodbye with these finest lip scrubs

It’s becoming hotter, which means parched skin, which has led to an increase in chapped lips—so a weekly lip exfoliation is essential to protect your lips from cracking and peeling. We’ve compiled a list of the best lip scrubs that you’ll want to hoard, just as you do your favourite lip balms. Keep scrolling to find your best pick.
If you want smooth, soft lips, lip balm alone will not suffice. When it comes to healing and keeping lips free of dry, cracked skin, the added step of applying a lip scrub makes all the difference. Exfoliating the lips, like exfoliating your face and body skin, allows the balm (or other moisturising lip product) to permeate into our lips and buff away dead skin cells. It may appear to be an extra step, but the outcomes will speak for themselves.
Thankfully, using a lip scrub is simple—apply it in a circular motion to your lips and rinse off (unless you use one that is left on). Another advantage of lip scrubs? They’re often formulated with both moisturising and exfoliating ingredients, so they serve double duty in keeping your lips in best shape possible. This is useful during the colder winter months, but it will also produce results throughout the year.
Cop these lip scrubs to achieve the lips of your dreams
A sensorial lip buffing balm that helps gently resurface and refine uneven texture and dryness while conditioning delicate skin. Its multifaceted benefits are quick and deep—lips look and feel renewed, ultrasoft, supple and healthy with just one use. The rich, exfoliating balm melts into your lips on application, gently refining and leaving behind just a hint of sweetened mint. An innovative dual-sided applicator helps provide even application and boost microcirculation.
Gently exfoliate lips to remove dry, chapped skin with e.l.f Lip Exfoliator! A sweet sugar and soothing sensation, infused with vitamin E, shea butter, avocado, grape and jojoba oils to nourish and protect. This lip exfoliator treats and smoothes lips for a conditioned and revitalized feel.
The formula’s special crystals gently exfoliate and soften the lips. The supple, innovative texture leaves the lips feeling wonderful. The Kiko Milano Lip Scrub comes in a convenient stick format that permits the perfect application. The result is smooth lips that are meticulously exfoliated and ready for subsequent treatments.
Smooth and soften your lips with the Estée Lauder Pure Colour Envy Smoothing Lip Sugar Scrub. Infused with sugar crystals, the exfoliating lip scrub works to gently buff away rough, dead skin to reveal a baby-soft surface.
The Coffee Lip Scrub is packed with super amazing ingredients such as Coffee, Caffeine, Natural Cane Sugar and Cold Pressed Coconut Oil. Coffee and Natural Cane Sugar combine to exfoliate and get rid of dead skin, revealing fresh lips. Natural Cane Sugar also polishes the lips. Cold Pressed Coconut Oil moisturizes the lips and along with Caffeine, it reduces pigmentation as well.
This mess-free, tropical-scented scrub is inspired by dragonfruit. It gently buffs away dry skin patches, while nourishing papaya seed oil and conditioning mango seed butter pamper lips. Exfoliating and conditioning lips is the key to creating the ultimate lip fullness.
Burt’s Bees Conditioning Lip Scrub gently exfoliates and conditions dry lips with exotic oils and exfoliating honey crystals, leaving them beautifully smooth and soft for lip balm or lip moisturiser application. The honey crystals gently buff away rough, dry skin while nutrient rich, responsibly sourced Beeswax conditions and hydrates lips. This 100% naturally moisturising lip scrub conditions and preps lips for lipstick.
The Dr Botanicals Super Soft Lip Scrub instantly polishes and tones the skin on your lips. Designed to soften dry or chapped areas, the nourishing formula features a mild, gritty texture. It carefully buffs away dead skin cells to help reveal a smooth and unified surface. Peppermint oil invigorates your lips, encouraging a fresh, rejuvenated feel. The lip exfoliator works to refine, pamper and prep for flawless lipstick application.
