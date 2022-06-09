Kiss chapped lips goodbye with these finest lip scrubs

It’s becoming hotter, which means parched skin, which has led to an increase in chapped lips—so a weekly lip exfoliation is essential to protect your lips from cracking and peeling. We’ve compiled a list of the best lip scrubs that you’ll want to hoard, just as you do your favourite lip balms. Keep scrolling to find your best pick.

If you want smooth, soft lips, lip balm alone will not suffice. When it comes to healing and keeping lips free of dry, cracked skin, the added step of applying a lip scrub makes all the difference. Exfoliating the lips, like exfoliating your face and body skin, allows the balm (or other moisturising lip product) to permeate into our lips and buff away dead skin cells. It may appear to be an extra step, but the outcomes will speak for themselves.

Thankfully, using a lip scrub is simple—apply it in a circular motion to your lips and rinse off (unless you use one that is left on). Another advantage of lip scrubs? They’re often formulated with both moisturising and exfoliating ingredients, so they serve double duty in keeping your lips in best shape possible. This is useful during the colder winter months, but it will also produce results throughout the year.

Cop these lip scrubs to achieve the lips of your dreams