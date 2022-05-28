Blemishes to wrinkles: best face masks to tackle every skin concern

The best face masks may do so much more than just pamper your skin. That’s clearly their biggest selling point, but can you think of any skincare product that goes as well with a glass of wine, a bubble bath, or the latest episode of your favourite series? Taking 10 minutes to yourself to put on a mask or bask in a relaxing cream is undeniably therapeutic. That being said, here’s a list of the best face masks you need right now.
View this post on Instagram
Yes, most face masks include a high concentration of good-for-you ingredients (such as vitamin C and hyaluronic acid) to help you reach your skin goals, but they won’t completely transform your face. These masks should ideally be applied once or twice a week or depending on your skin concerns, as an addition to a well-rounded skincare routine. Essentially, they are a nice-to-have bonus that may complement your existing skincare regimen and, of course, they can be fun and luxurious to use.
So, if any of those things seem intriguing to you, check out these best face masks for every skin type and concern.
Best face masks for every skin type and concern
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Face mask for clogged pores: The Ordinary's salicylic acid 2% masque
- Face mask for brightening: Mario Badescu's brightening mask with vitamin C
- Overnight mask for dry, dehydrated skin: Drunk Elephant's F-Balm electrolyte waterfacial
- Face mask for sensitive skin: Tata Harper's radiance mask
- Best sheet mask: Skin111's rose gold brightening facial treatment mask
- Face mask for acne-prone skin: Sunday Riley's saturn sulfur spot treatment mask
- Face mask for firming: Peter Thomas Roth's 24K Gold Mask
- Face mask for travelling: Summer Fridays jet lag mask
- Mask for soothing skin: Dr.Jart+ Cicapair tiger grass sleepair intensive mask
- Detox face mask: Caudalie’s vinergetic C+ instant detox mask
A charcoal and clay combination gives an ultra-deep cleanse, drawing impurities from the pores and reducing the appearance of blackheads, blemishes, and clogged pores. Salicylic Acid exfoliates deeply into the pores, resulting in a smoother, clearer complexion.
Formulated with a vitamin C derivative known for its stability and efficacy, this antioxidant-enriched clay mask draws out impurities while refining uneven skin tone and texture. Dull, tired skin is left soft, smooth, and bright.
A cooling and quenching overnight mask! This mask plumps and restores with an electrolyte cocktail while strengthening the skin’s acid mantle. Boasting a blend of barrier-replenishing ingredients including the likes of niacinamide, sodium PCA, plant squalane, five forms of ceramides, omega fatty acids and powerful antioxidants, F-Balm effectively rehydrates hungover, overly-parched skin, making it soft and supple.
This face mask is made with all-natural and organic skincare products, making it a great choice for those who love green beauty. The fragrance-free, hypoallergenic formula is a creamy, gel-like mask with a delicate combination of self-neutralizing AHAs that restore moisture and gently exfoliate to revitalise dull, stressed skin. This is ideal for people who have reactive, agitated, sensitive, or dry skin.
Formulated using 24K Colloidal Gold, your skin will be treated to a deeply soothing experience, helping to lessen the effects of inflammation while brightening your complexion for a more luminous glow. Rich in antioxidants, the Gold Extract works to keep skin safe from environmental aggressors that may cause damage, stress and irritation. Added Hexapeptide tones and tightens your skin for a firmer feel that appears energised. It also supports collagen levels, helping your skin to maintain a normal surface that looks healthier.
With a strong combination of zinc, niacinamide, sulfur, tea tree, and bentonite clay, this face mask for acne-prone skin minimises outbreaks (and prevents new ones from creeping up).
A luxurious anti-ageing face mask fortified with pure 24 karat gold to lighten, brighten and firm the skin. Helping reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, the innovative formula is enriched with a unique blend of effective ingredients, including colloidal gold which bestows a radiant glow on the skin, caffeine which lifts, tightens and firms and Peridot, a magnesium rich gemstone that re-energises and reduces stress induced ageing.
The Jet Lag Mask sprang to prominence when Kim Kardashian announced her devotion for it. This incredible moisturising mask transforms skin, whether you’re a time zone-hopping jetsetter or just spending a night in. It’s made from nourishing, vegan ingredients. This soothing solution leaves your face uber-dewy, luminous, and ready for anything thanks to a nourishing blend of hyaluronic acid, glycerin, niacinamide, allantoin, and panthenol.
The ideal soothing companion for skin that’s feeling worse for wear, the Dr.Jart+ Cicapair Tiger Grass Sleepair Intensive Mask helps to restore calm while you dream of sweeter times. Your complexion will be left revived with a clearer look and feel that has a lower risk of redness and inflammation. Formulated using Centella Asiatica (Tiger Grass), the creamy mask helps your skin to tap into its natural restorative cycles to put right the wrongs environmental aggressors have caused. Blended with a nourishing mix of herbs and botanicals including Chlorophyll, Yarrow and Houttuynia Cordata, you’ll be less likely to experience irritation and blemishes in the long term.
Powerfully detoxifying — it’s a godsend for city dwellers — this draws out impurities to alleviate congestion and reduce the probability of blemishes or breakouts, while pink clay purges pores of blackhead-causing dirt and excess oils. Papaya enzymes brighten and invigorate, and grape exhibits powerful detoxifying properties, making this an ideal, fast-acting treatment ahead of a special occasion, or to purify skin at the end of a stressful week.
All Images: Courtesy Shutterstock
Frequently Asked Question (FAQs)
Answer: A face mask should be included in your skin care routine once or twice a week. After cleaning, toning, and using a facial essence, apply a mask. These processes remove impurities and excess oil, create a base layer of hydration, and prepare your skin to absorb the benefits of your face mask more effectively.
Answer: There are several various types of masks available, ranging from sheet masks and clay masks to charcoal masks and more.