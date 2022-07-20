Bookmark the best mineral sunscreens for that ultimate sun protection

While it might seem difficult, the world of sunscreens is rather easy to wade through. All you need is to be well-versed with the two different types of sunscreens — mineral and chemical. And, if you aren’t a beauty or skincare enthusiast but want to understand your sunscreens better, keep scrolling to know more.
A mineral sunscreen (also called a physical sunscreen), is formulated with either or both zinc oxide and titanium dioxide (filters known to shield our skin from sun rays and blue light). They work by creating a physical barrier on the skin and block all the harmful rays from reaching the skin. Whereas, a chemical sunscreen often has ingredients like avobenzone, oxybenzone, octisalate, octocrylene, octinoxate or homosalate. Such sunscreens absorb the sun rays and convert them into heat consequently releasing it through the skin.
How are mineral sunscreens better than the chemical ones?
For how mineral sunscreens do not get absorbed into the skin, they make for a better choice for people with oily, acne-prone and sensitive skin. For instance, the CeraVe Hydrating Mineral Sunscreen (Buy Now, INR 2,549, Amazon.in) is a great pick for people with sensitive skin. Similarly, The Derma Co Matte Sunscreen Gel (Buy Now, INR 594, Amazon.in) works well for acne-prone and oily skin. The key ingredients of such mineral sunscreens are mostly of natural origin which are safer for use.
On the other hand, chemical sunscreens might further irritate sensitive and acne-prone skin owing to their ingredients. However, they make a better choice for people with dry skin. Ultimately, it all narrows down to which type of sunscreen you’re comfortable wearing and would actually use.
How to choose the best mineral sunscreen?
The key to choosing the best sunscreen is to pick one according to your skin type. Be it the ingredients (other than zinc oxide and titanium dioxide) or the textures (creamy, gel or watery), consider all such factors. For instance, if you have oily skin, water or gel-based mineral sunscreens would work best for you. Whereas, if you have dry skin, opting for creamy formulas additionally enriched with hydrating ingredients should be your go-to since zinc oxide can further dry out your skin.
Here are some of the best mineral sunscreens for you to check out
A broad-spectrum mineral SPF suitable for sensitive skin, the Neutrogena Sheer Zinc Mineral Sunscreen for face is one of the best. It provides you sun protection with its naturally sourced 100 percent zinc oxide active ingredient. Formulated without phthalates, fragrances, parabens and dyes, the blend is gentle on the skin and resists water. Its Dry Touch technology ensures that the sunscreen dries out with a lightweight and non-greasy finish.
The Sun Bum Mineral Sunscreen Lotion is a zinc based and broad-spectrum sunblock having a comfortable and lightweight formula, which is free from fragrances. It is hypoallergenic and has a water-resistant blend (80 minutes) that’s also vegan and free from mineral oil. It is best suited for sensitive skin.
This is a tinted mineral sunscreen with the perfect matte, mousse like texture and a universal tint. The water-resistant formula includes 25 percent zinc oxide and leaves no white cast or sticky residue on the skin post application. It is ideal for all skin types and works equally well on all skin tones.
With a powerhouse of goodness in its formulation, the CeraVe Hydrating Mineral Sunscreen is loaded with broad-spectrum SPF 50. It is a 100 percent mineral sunscreen formulated with both zinc oxide and titanium dioxide that protects from UVA and UVB damage. It is further infused with three essential ceramides to provide hydration and maintain the skin’s barrier along with niacinamide to help calm the skin. What makes it probably the best mineral sunscreen is the National Eczema Association Seal of Acceptance and the Skin Cancer Foundation Daily Use Seal of Approval that it has been awarded.
The La Shield Sunscreen Gel is infused with SPF 40 PA+++ lending a broad-spectrum protection from sun damage. It has a sweat and waterproof superior matte finish that feels comfortable on all skin types. The formula does not cause any breakouts or skin irritation and instead improves hydration. It’s non-comedogenic, free from harmful chemicals and dermatologically tested.
This matte mineral SPF by Earth Rhythm does more than just protect your skin from harmful UV rays. This sunscreen is also powered with Elastomer Technology that smoothes wrinkles and fine lines while lending a silky and powdery feel to the skin. It has a lightweight and non-greasy texture that glides on the skin effortlessly and feels mild even on sensitive skin.
The Kama Ayurveda sunscreen is a non-chemical daily use sunscreen providing a boost of hydration along with sun protection. Containing natural origin minerals like zinc oxide and titanium dioxide, the formula is also infused with natural glycerine and olive oil to condition skin. It also has shea butter to soothe irritation and repair sunspots while essential oils of nutmeg, ginger and lime leave a fresh and mild scent.
Developed especially for sensitive skin, the La Roche-Posay Tinted Mineral Sunscreen is made with titanium dioxide and Cell-Ox Shield Technology that prevents you from sun damage. Its quick absorbing texture leaves a healthy and glowing tinted matte finish. This sunscreen is formulated without parabens, fragrances and oil. It is also allergy and dermatologist-tested for safety.
The Qurez Mattifying Mineral Sunscreen with broad-spectrum SPF 30 PA+++ offers protection from sun as well as blue light. It has a lotion-like consistency that blends easily into the skin and leaves a matte, non-greasy finish. It is also high in antibacterial, anti-inflammatory and photoprotective properties and has a very moisturising effect on the skin owing to the presence of aloe vera. This mineral sunscreen is ideal for all skin types.
This mineral sunscreen by EltaMD Skincare is a sheer and oil-free broad-spectrum SPF recommended for normal to oily and acne-prone skin. Its formula feels super silky and lightweight on the skin. Developed with SPF 45, the sunscreen prevents your skin from harsh UV rays and can be used along with photosensitising medications.
The Glow+ Dew Sunscreen by Aqualogica is infused with SPF 50 PA+++ for that ultimate UVA, UVB and blue light protection. It additionally feels extremely hydrating given the hyaluronic acid content in its formulation. Other key ingredients include zinc oxide, papaya extracts and vitamin C. Its water based texture is absolutely non-sticky, feels lightweight and makes your skin look dewy and glowing with an even skin tone. This sunscreen is suitable for all skin types and is also cruelty and fragrance free.
A matte mineral sunscreen that’s developed by dermatologists, The Derma Co Matte Sunscreen Gel lets you bask in the sun without any worries of sun damage or tanning. With SPF 30 PA++++ formulated with natural zinc oxide and titanium dioxide, this mineral sunscreen protects your precious skin amazingly. It is extremely lightweight and has a very feathery feel with a shine free matte look even when it’s humid out there. It is ideal for anyone with sensitive, acne-prone, blemish-prone and oily skin.
This tinted mineral sunscreen is enriched with the protection of zinc oxide and titanium dioxide and hydrating properties of shea butter and cucumber. Free from parabens, PABA and fragrances, it is water-resistant up to 80 minutes and leaves no white cast on the skin. It’s non-comedogenic, hypoallergenic and dermatologically tested.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: No, mineral sunscreens do not penetrate into your skin like chemical sunscreens. Instead, they create a protective barrier-like layer on your skin to deflect the sun’s rays.
Answer: Owing to their ingredients zinc oxide and titanium dioxide, mineral sunscreens can leave a white cast on the skin as they do not get absorbed. However, formulations today are way more advanced and you may find plenty of mineral sunscreen options that don’t leave any white cast. Alternatively, you can also use a tinted mineral sunscreen for a no-white cast look.
Answer: If you have dry or extra dry skin, a mineral sunscreen can further dry out your skin because of zinc oxide in its formulation.
Answer: The main ingredients that make up for a mineral sunscreen’s composition are zinc oxide and titanium dioxide. You would find either one of them or both of these components in a mineral sunscreen. The formulation may also contain hydrating and soothing elements that include hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, aloe vera and ceramides.