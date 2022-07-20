Bookmark the best mineral sunscreens for that ultimate sun protection

While it might seem difficult, the world of sunscreens is rather easy to wade through. All you need is to be well-versed with the two different types of sunscreens — mineral and chemical. And, if you aren’t a beauty or skincare enthusiast but want to understand your sunscreens better, keep scrolling to know more.

A mineral sunscreen (also called a physical sunscreen), is formulated with either or both zinc oxide and titanium dioxide (filters known to shield our skin from sun rays and blue light). They work by creating a physical barrier on the skin and block all the harmful rays from reaching the skin. Whereas, a chemical sunscreen often has ingredients like avobenzone, oxybenzone, octisalate, octocrylene, octinoxate or homosalate. Such sunscreens absorb the sun rays and convert them into heat consequently releasing it through the skin.

How are mineral sunscreens better than the chemical ones?

For how mineral sunscreens do not get absorbed into the skin, they make for a better choice for people with oily, acne-prone and sensitive skin. For instance, the CeraVe Hydrating Mineral Sunscreen (Buy Now, INR 2,549, Amazon.in) is a great pick for people with sensitive skin. Similarly, The Derma Co Matte Sunscreen Gel (Buy Now, INR 594, Amazon.in) works well for acne-prone and oily skin. The key ingredients of such mineral sunscreens are mostly of natural origin which are safer for use.

On the other hand, chemical sunscreens might further irritate sensitive and acne-prone skin owing to their ingredients. However, they make a better choice for people with dry skin. Ultimately, it all narrows down to which type of sunscreen you’re comfortable wearing and would actually use.

How to choose the best mineral sunscreen?

The key to choosing the best sunscreen is to pick one according to your skin type. Be it the ingredients (other than zinc oxide and titanium dioxide) or the textures (creamy, gel or watery), consider all such factors. For instance, if you have oily skin, water or gel-based mineral sunscreens would work best for you. Whereas, if you have dry skin, opting for creamy formulas additionally enriched with hydrating ingredients should be your go-to since zinc oxide can further dry out your skin.

Here are some of the best mineral sunscreens for you to check out

(Main and Featured Image Courtesy: Armin Rimoldi/Pexels)