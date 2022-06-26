The best natural face washes for healthy-looking skin

A face wash is the cornerstone of everybody’s skincare routine regardless of what their skin type is. It not only gives you squeaky clean skin but also contributes to its overall health, owing to its combination of ingredients and actives. However, a deeply cleansed face can come at a price. The added fragrances, harsh toxins and harmful chemicals can rather damage the skin, impacting its appearance and quality. And this is where a natural face wash comes into play.
Made with plant-derived ingredients and simpler formulas, natural face washes make for a safer choice for your skin. Their formulations not only exclude damaging components like parabens, sulphates, phthalates and mineral oils but also eliminate unnecessary chemical ingredients. This also makes such natural cleansers an ideal option for people with damaged, irritated and sensitive skin.
Additionally, they are as good as any other strong chemical-based face wash in regards to deep cleansing, moisturising, brightening and managing various skin issues. Since washing your face every day is an imperative part of a skincare regime, opting for a natural face wash is one of the best things you can do for your skin.
How to choose the best natural face wash?
1. The formula
While picking the right natural face wash for yourself, consider the formula of your face wash, as it caters to specific skin types. For instance, if you have dry skin, opt for creamy and moisturising formulas whereas, if you have oily or sensitive skin, a gel cleanser would work better for you. If you have normal or combination skin, both foaming gel-based and creamy formulas with soothing ingredients would work.
2. The ingredients
Always look for ingredients in your face wash that target your skin type and skin concerns. If you have dry skin, choose a face wash with moisturising components like aloe vera, coconut oil, vitamin E, honey, milk and jojoba oil.
If you have oily skin, your face wash can have natural ingredients like tea tree, clay, neem, aloe vera, green tea and oatmeal. People with sensitive skin should opt for herbal cleansers with a minimal ingredient list and no harsh chemicals or artificial fragrances.
And now that you know all about choosing the best natural face washes, skim through our selection of some of the best ones out there.
Say yes to healthy skin with these best natural face washes
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Kama Ayurveda Rose Jasmine Face Cleanser
- Biotique Honey Gel Refreshing Foaming Face Wash
- Juicy Chemistry Organic Tamanu, Kakadu Plum & Frankincense Face Wash
- Herbivore Pink Cloud Creamy Jelly Cleanser
- Just Herbs Aglow Neem & Chandan Skin Purifying Face Cleanser
- Indie Lee Purifying Face Wash
- Forest Essentials Delicate Facial Cleanser Kashmiri Saffron & Neem
- InstaNatural Vitamin C Cleanser
- Khadi Natural Herbal Face Wash
- Youth To The People Superfood Cleanser
- Ursa Major Fantastic Face Wash
- Urban Botanics Tea Tree, Basil & Purifying Neem Face Wash
- mCaffeine Coffee Face Wash
The rose and jasmine face cleanser by Kama Ayurveda is a rich mix of ingredients like rose essential oil, jasmine oil, aloe vera leaf juice, vetiver root, black cumin and jojoba seed oil. It effectively cleanses your face of impurities and makeup and leaves it feeling soft and hydrated. This natural face wash also rejuvenates the skin, minimises fine lines and promotes suppleness.
A 100 percent soap-free foaming gel suitable for all skin types, the Biotique Honey Gel is one of the best natural face washes. It has a blend of pure honey and extracts from the bark of the arjun tree, wild turmeric and euphorbia in its formulation. From dissolving makeup and impurities to softening skin and lightening the complexion, this cleanser does it all. It’s not only organically pure and preservative-free but also dermatologist-tested and cruelty-free.
An organic cleanser by Juicy Chemistry, this natural pigmentation removal face wash is clinically proven to improve skin radiance and promote even skin tone. It is a regenerating face wash that gently cleanses the skin with its antioxidant-rich formula, which helps to achieve an even complexion. It is ideal for normal-to-combination skin types and is made of only clean ingredients.
The Herbivore Pink Cloud Creamy Jelly Cleanser is a low-foaming and gentle yet effective face wash. It leaves your skin clean, comfortable and does not strip off its natural moisture. Made without sulphates and synthetics, this all-natural pH-balanced formula targets skin concerns like dryness and redness. It has a subtle rose fragrance to add to the experience of using this cleanser.
With neem and chandan as its key ingredients, the Skin Purifying Face Cleanser is an award-winning natural face wash by Just Herbs. Its four-in-one action aims at cleansing, exfoliating, detoxifying and toning your skin. It’s also hypoallergenic and is a 100 percent natural, hand-pounded herbal mix that maintains the pH balance of your skin. It is created without any preservatives and fragrance.
The Indie Lee Purifying Face Wash cleans and calms your skin and has a very clarifying and rejuvenating effect. It is formulated with orange and lavender extracts that nourish your skin while mandarin, clove and burdock lend you a clearer and brighter complexion. Additionally, jasmine and rosa damascena ensure your skin remains soft and supple. This natural face wash is ideal for all skin types and is made without any harmful components.
A natural face wash for oily, acne-prone and sensitive skin, the Forest Essentials Delicate Facial Cleanser is enriched with the goodness of Kashmiri saffron, neem and kewda. Based on the philosophies of Ayurveda, this face cleanser deeply cleans your face and leaves it with a glowing and balanced effect. It also replenishes the skin’s natural moisture, enhances complexion and promotes softness. Its lightweight gel formula feels comfortable on the skin and prevents breakouts and excess oil.
The InstaNatural Vitamin C Cleanser has an antioxidant-rich, balancing formula that lends a natural radiance to your skin and manages signs of ageing. Apart from cleansing your face, it also refines the tone and texture of your skin. It helps reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, dark spots, blackheads and enlarged pores. While vitamin C, sugarcane, green tea and chamomile promotes the skin’s health, coconut water and aloe vera keep it hydrated and refreshed. This natural vitamin C face wash is an ultimate cleansing treatment in a bottle that’s suitable for all skin types.
A gentle and oil-free cleanser that deeply cleanses the skin of all impurities and pollutants, the Khadi Natural Herbal Face Wash is a generous blend of natural ingredients. It also soothes the skin and enhances its elasticity, smoothness and moisturisation while preventing excess oil and pimples.
The Superfood Cleanser by Youth To The People is a potent yet gentle daily cleanser that gives your skin that ultimate cleanse. Its formula is a mix of kale, spinach, alfalfa, green tea and vitamins C and E that together work effectively to unclog the pores while removing all impurities. It has a non-drying formula that does not strip your skin of its natural oils and moisture and balances its natural pH.
A rich, concentrated face wash that gives a deep cleanse along with AHA exfoliation that yields to brighter skin, the Ursa Major Fantastic Face Wash stands true to its name. It does not mess with the pH balance of your skin or strip off its natural moisture. Its lathering, sulphate-free formula soothes and hydrates the skin. Best suitable for normal, combination and oily skin, some of its key ingredients include aloe, white tea, coconut-derived cleansers, lemon, rice seed and sugarcane (a natural source of glycolic acid).
This natural face wash for dry skin by Urban Botanics is a mild antiseptic and antibacterial cleanser that leaves the skin squeaky clean, refreshed and balanced. Its proprietary blend of bioactive and natural ingredients gently yet deeply cleanses your skin. This purifying face wash also suits normal and combination skin and is formulated with no parabens, SLS and alcohol.
A daily face wash that deeply cleanses, purifies, fights free radicals and reduces puffiness, the mCaffeine Coffee Face Wash is ideal for normal to oily skin. It energises and keeps your skin moisturised for up to 24 hours. The formula is concocted with pure arabica coffee, caffeine, white water lily, seaweed and aloe. It has a heavenly coffee aroma that will have you hooked on to it.
Frequently Asked Question (FAQs)
Answer: Yes, natural face washes are as effective as any other face wash. Additionally, they also make for a rather safe choice, owing to their all-natural ingredients formulation. They add to the overall health of your skin and reduce the possibility of skin damage that otherwise chemical formulations can cause.
Answer: While these words are often used synonymously and interchangeably, there are significant differences between the two. A natural skin care product does not necessarily mean that it is organic. Natural face washes might not be entirely free of chemicals as the natural ingredients in them might not be ethically and organically sourced. Additionally, there are no formal regulations around the term ‘natural’ or ‘all natural’. However, the term ‘organic’ is a regulated term and has stricter standards. Organic products also have natural ingredients in them, but they have been ethically sourced under proper guidelines.
Answer: A natural face wash can have chemicals in them. While natural products are made of ingredients found in nature, they might not be entirely free from pesticides and chemical fertilisers that could have been used to grow and source those ingredients. They, however, should always be free of harsh chemicals like parabens, SLS, sulphates, formaldehyde and artificial fragrances. Always check the label while buying any skincare product.