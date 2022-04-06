Invest in these 10 pimple patches to clear stubborn acne overnight

facebook
06 Apr 2022

Anushka Narula
Instead of picking at and popping your pimples, stick on one of these hydrocolloid pimple patches — which come in a range of gunk-absorbing formulas and sizes — for a few hours and expect full recovery overnight.

Treat your pimples with these best pimple patches on the market

We could go on and on about the glories of Korean skincare, but for now, we’ll just say how much we love one specific innovation: pimple patches. Rather than popping and peeling your zits, we just apply a pimple sticker on top of them and call it a day. The thinnest, most unnoticeable patches are great for wearing during the day, allowing you to treat your breakouts whenever you like. Otherwise, nighttime is ideal for healing spots in complete seclusion.

These acne stickers, unlike some spot treatments, will not leave your skin dry and flaky. The majority are small, circular hydrocolloid bandages that absorb fluid from the pimple. You’ll know the patch is working because you’ll see the following changes: the clear patch gets white and expands, and the skin (where your zit was) flattens out and becomes redness-free. Peel it off after a couple of hours (or a good night’s sleep) to uncover all of the accumulated gunk. Be sure to apply the patch to clean skin after a thorough cleanse and before continuing with your skin-care regimen.

With so many brands available, we’ve filtered out the top pimple patches on the market. Keep one or more of these best-selling products on hand at all times to enjoy acne-free skin!

Jump To / Table of Contents

The Face Shop Dr. Belmeur Clarifying Spot Soothing Patches

1 /10

The Face Shop Dr. Belmeur Clarifying Spot Soothing Patches

Hydrocolloid patch soothes inflammations with a mix of salicylic acid, tea tree leaf oil and fireweed extract, while it effectively absorbs impurities from pimples to prevent scarring. They are designed with a bevelled edge to provide almost invisible coverage and treatment to acne blemishes while protecting the spots from dust and bacteria. Heal acne in record time with these ultra-thin hydrocolloid patches designed to absorb dirt and impurities from your pimples.

Price:
Rs 250
shop here
ZitSticka Killa - Clarifying Microdart Patch Kit

2 /10

ZitSticka Killa - Clarifying Microdart Patch Kit

KILLA is a genius spot patch that aims to disrupt a zit before it emerges. Designed for deep, upcoming varieties in their early stages, it has 24 microdarts to allow a potent potion of ingredients to enter and work beneath the skin’s dead skin cell layer. Before you withdraw in horror—these microdarts are so tiny that they don’t hurt.

Price:
Rs 2,524
shop here
COSRX AC Collection Acne Patch

3 /10

COSRX AC Collection Acne Patch

The COSRX pimple patches, one of the original spot treatments, are one of the most tried-and-true methods for treating blemishes and whiteheads. Pick them up on your next skincare shopping trip because they come in three different sizes that are ideal for all skin types.

Price:
Rs 654
shop here
The Derma co. Micro-Tip Salicylic Acid Patches with Hydrocolloid

4 /10

The Derma co. Micro-Tip Salicylic Acid Patches with Hydrocolloid

It’s time to go #FilterFree with The Derma Co. Micro-Tip Salicylic Acid Patches. Clear, adhesive, and effective, these patches are formulated with Hydrocolloid a plant-based gel that attracts water. Powered with precision and micro-tip technology, the patches target hard-to-reach pimples by delivering active ingredients at their source. Their moisture-rich formula lowers the pH of the skin and creates a shield against impurities.

Price:
Rs 599
shop here
Patchology Breakout Box Blemish Treatment

5 /10

Patchology Breakout Box Blemish Treatment

A gentle yet effective trio of acne-clearing patches and strips. Three distinct patches help fight different breakout types, from whiteheads to blackheads to cystic acne. Two types of patches pull impurities and dirt from your pores using salicylic acid, tea tree oil, and witch hazel to unclog zits.

Price:
Rs 1,635
shop here
Peace Out Acne Healing Dots

6 /10

Peace Out Acne Healing Dots

Peace Out’s pimple stickers are one of the most popular skin-care products. The small-but-mighty patches provide a variety of benefits, our favourite being the aloe vera-infused stickers designed to minimise the look of zit-related redness and irritation.

Price:
Rs 1,588
shop here
Squish Beauty Flower Power Acne Patches

7 /10

Squish Beauty Flower Power Acne Patches

Who said skincare couldn’t be pretty? These Squish Beauty floral patches are made with hydrocolloid, one of many active ingredients designed to extract gunk from your pores. Non-medicated, non-drying ingredients offer only the smoothest healing process for stubborn breakouts, making it ideal for even the most sensitive skin.

Price:
Rs 1,583
shop here
Skyn iceland blemish dots

8 /10

Skyn iceland blemish dots

Infused with blemish-battling salicylic acid and antibacterial tea tree, these see-through spot stickers calm redness and soothe inflammation. The ultimate foil for unwelcome eruptions, they’re discreet and fast-acting – a must-have whenever zit happens!

Price:
Rs 1,978
shop here
No B.S. Skincare Healing Acne Patches

9 /10

No B.S. Skincare Healing Acne Patches

Their hydrocolloid patches reduce redness and help blemishes disappear quickly, without irritation. Safe for all skin types, each breathable, waterproof patch protects against bacteria while adding moisture to the area, minimizing the chance of scarring.

Price:
Rs 2,340
shop here
Nua Acne Healing Patches

10 /10

Nua Acne Healing Patches

Nua’s fast-acting treatment visibly flattens active acne in just 8 hours. It is Drug-free, has no harsh chemicals and is made with 100% hydrocolloid that causes 0% damage to the skin. It has a superior protective cover for the acne patch that promotes faster healing & recovery.

Featured Image: Courtesy Squish Beauty; Hero Image: Courtesy Instagram/@starface

Price:
Rs 399
shop here
Pimple patches Best acne patches Acne treatment Blemish treatment Acne dots
Anushka Narula
Anushka likes to write about fashion, beauty, and other nice things. When not bound to her keyboard, she likes to make her Pinterest boards come to life.
Fashion Beauty
