Invest in these 10 pimple patches to clear stubborn acne overnight

Instead of picking at and popping your pimples, stick on one of these hydrocolloid pimple patches — which come in a range of gunk-absorbing formulas and sizes — for a few hours and expect full recovery overnight.

Treat your pimples with these best pimple patches on the market

We could go on and on about the glories of Korean skincare, but for now, we’ll just say how much we love one specific innovation: pimple patches. Rather than popping and peeling your zits, we just apply a pimple sticker on top of them and call it a day. The thinnest, most unnoticeable patches are great for wearing during the day, allowing you to treat your breakouts whenever you like. Otherwise, nighttime is ideal for healing spots in complete seclusion.

These acne stickers, unlike some spot treatments, will not leave your skin dry and flaky. The majority are small, circular hydrocolloid bandages that absorb fluid from the pimple. You’ll know the patch is working because you’ll see the following changes: the clear patch gets white and expands, and the skin (where your zit was) flattens out and becomes redness-free. Peel it off after a couple of hours (or a good night’s sleep) to uncover all of the accumulated gunk. Be sure to apply the patch to clean skin after a thorough cleanse and before continuing with your skin-care regimen.

With so many brands available, we’ve filtered out the top pimple patches on the market. Keep one or more of these best-selling products on hand at all times to enjoy acne-free skin!