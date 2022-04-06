Invest in these 10 pimple patches to clear stubborn acne overnight

Instead of picking at and popping your pimples, stick on one of these hydrocolloid pimple patches — which come in a range of gunk-absorbing formulas and sizes — for a few hours and expect full recovery overnight.
Treat your pimples with these best pimple patches on the market
We could go on and on about the glories of Korean skincare, but for now, we’ll just say how much we love one specific innovation: pimple patches. Rather than popping and peeling your zits, we just apply a pimple sticker on top of them and call it a day. The thinnest, most unnoticeable patches are great for wearing during the day, allowing you to treat your breakouts whenever you like. Otherwise, nighttime is ideal for healing spots in complete seclusion.
These acne stickers, unlike some spot treatments, will not leave your skin dry and flaky. The majority are small, circular hydrocolloid bandages that absorb fluid from the pimple. You’ll know the patch is working because you’ll see the following changes: the clear patch gets white and expands, and the skin (where your zit was) flattens out and becomes redness-free. Peel it off after a couple of hours (or a good night’s sleep) to uncover all of the accumulated gunk. Be sure to apply the patch to clean skin after a thorough cleanse and before continuing with your skin-care regimen.
With so many brands available, we’ve filtered out the top pimple patches on the market. Keep one or more of these best-selling products on hand at all times to enjoy acne-free skin!
Hydrocolloid patch soothes inflammations with a mix of salicylic acid, tea tree leaf oil and fireweed extract, while it effectively absorbs impurities from pimples to prevent scarring. They are designed with a bevelled edge to provide almost invisible coverage and treatment to acne blemishes while protecting the spots from dust and bacteria. Heal acne in record time with these ultra-thin hydrocolloid patches designed to absorb dirt and impurities from your pimples.
KILLA is a genius spot patch that aims to disrupt a zit before it emerges. Designed for deep, upcoming varieties in their early stages, it has 24 microdarts to allow a potent potion of ingredients to enter and work beneath the skin’s dead skin cell layer. Before you withdraw in horror—these microdarts are so tiny that they don’t hurt.
The COSRX pimple patches, one of the original spot treatments, are one of the most tried-and-true methods for treating blemishes and whiteheads. Pick them up on your next skincare shopping trip because they come in three different sizes that are ideal for all skin types.
It’s time to go #FilterFree with The Derma Co. Micro-Tip Salicylic Acid Patches. Clear, adhesive, and effective, these patches are formulated with Hydrocolloid a plant-based gel that attracts water. Powered with precision and micro-tip technology, the patches target hard-to-reach pimples by delivering active ingredients at their source. Their moisture-rich formula lowers the pH of the skin and creates a shield against impurities.
A gentle yet effective trio of acne-clearing patches and strips. Three distinct patches help fight different breakout types, from whiteheads to blackheads to cystic acne. Two types of patches pull impurities and dirt from your pores using salicylic acid, tea tree oil, and witch hazel to unclog zits.
Peace Out’s pimple stickers are one of the most popular skin-care products. The small-but-mighty patches provide a variety of benefits, our favourite being the aloe vera-infused stickers designed to minimise the look of zit-related redness and irritation.
Who said skincare couldn’t be pretty? These Squish Beauty floral patches are made with hydrocolloid, one of many active ingredients designed to extract gunk from your pores. Non-medicated, non-drying ingredients offer only the smoothest healing process for stubborn breakouts, making it ideal for even the most sensitive skin.
Infused with blemish-battling salicylic acid and antibacterial tea tree, these see-through spot stickers calm redness and soothe inflammation. The ultimate foil for unwelcome eruptions, they’re discreet and fast-acting – a must-have whenever zit happens!
Their hydrocolloid patches reduce redness and help blemishes disappear quickly, without irritation. Safe for all skin types, each breathable, waterproof patch protects against bacteria while adding moisture to the area, minimizing the chance of scarring.
Nua’s fast-acting treatment visibly flattens active acne in just 8 hours. It is Drug-free, has no harsh chemicals and is made with 100% hydrocolloid that causes 0% damage to the skin. It has a superior protective cover for the acne patch that promotes faster healing & recovery.
Featured Image: Courtesy Squish Beauty; Hero Image: Courtesy Instagram/@starface