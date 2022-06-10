Powder Sunscreens: These formulas make SPF reapplication a breeze

Running to the powder room in the middle of the day to reapply face cream while ruining your makeup? Yes, it’s not really appealing. Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Power sunscreens are the solution, and believe us when we say they are a game changer. So we’ve put together a list of the best powder sunscreens to make SPF reapplication easy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by URBAN RETREAT DERMA SPA (@urbanretreatdermaspa)

Powder sunscreens are simply setting powders containing UV blockers such as zinc oxide and titanium dioxide that may be brushed on skin to reapply SPF without compromising with your makeup. They are also great for mattifying oily skin and providing a bronzed shine to your face, depending on which one you use.

According to experts, they are good for city dwellers but not for beachgoers. When you’re out and about in the city, a powder sunscreen is an excellent option to reapply SPF without ruining your makeup. If you’re swimming or sweating or just casually relaxing at the beach, a typical SPF lotion or cream should be your go-to instead.

Best powder sunscreens for easy SPF reapplication

We’ve compiled a list of the top powder sunscreen formulas with high SPF protection that dermatologists love.