Powder Sunscreens: These formulas make SPF reapplication a breeze

Running to the powder room in the middle of the day to reapply face cream while ruining your makeup? Yes, it’s not really appealing. Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Power sunscreens are the solution, and believe us when we say they are a game changer. So we’ve put together a list of the best powder sunscreens to make SPF reapplication easy.
View this post on Instagram
Powder sunscreens are simply setting powders containing UV blockers such as zinc oxide and titanium dioxide that may be brushed on skin to reapply SPF without compromising with your makeup. They are also great for mattifying oily skin and providing a bronzed shine to your face, depending on which one you use.
According to experts, they are good for city dwellers but not for beachgoers. When you’re out and about in the city, a powder sunscreen is an excellent option to reapply SPF without ruining your makeup. If you’re swimming or sweating or just casually relaxing at the beach, a typical SPF lotion or cream should be your go-to instead.
Best powder sunscreens for easy SPF reapplication
We’ve compiled a list of the top powder sunscreen formulas with high SPF protection that dermatologists love.
Jump To / Table of Contents
1 /9
An all-powerful, all-mineral skin shield powered by EnviroScreen Technology that provides total protection in one convenient, on-the-go application. This 100% non-chemical brush-on sunscreen is designed to be worn alone or over your makeup. Colorescience Sunforgettable Total Protection Brush-On Shield SPF 50 is a physical sunscreen (mineral-based) so it causes less irritation than a chemical sunscreen and it’s easy to reapply throughout the day.
2 /9
If your biggest gripe with SPFs is that they leave your skin feeling greasy, the multitasking (Re)setting 100% Mineral Powder SPF 30 from Supergoop! will give your skin the protection you need without the unwanted shine. A generous swoop of this powder sets your makeup, mattifies your skin and offers broad-spectrum protection against UVA and UVB rays. This mineral sunscreen uses non-nano particles, which are unable to penetrate your skin. Instead, they create a physical block against UV rays, scattering and reflecting the sun’s rays in the process.
3 /9
A weightless, physical, broad spectrum sunscreen for the face, body and scalp in a refillable, flow-through vegan brush. A luxurious, ultra-soft brush head delivers even application and comes off for easy cleaning. The reef-safe formula is water-resistant up to 40 minutes and recommended by The Skin Cancer Foundation as an effective broad spectrum sunscreen. It’s safe and effective for all skin types; ideal for sensitive and acne-prone skin.
4 /9
This SPF 30 powder sunscreen is an all-around winner, according to hundreds of satisfied Amazon reviews. The self-dispensing brush does not dispense superfluous product and feels lightweight and natural.
6 /9
Physicians Formula is well-known for its buttery soft powders that aren’t chalky in the least. This compact combines makeup with skincare, so you may dab a little in shiny places on your face while simultaneously applying a fine layer of SPF to protect against the sun’s rays.
7 /9
In addition to being chemical-free and suitable for all skin types and skin tones, this transparent SPF is also cruelty-free (like all Tarte products). It’s made with zinc oxide and titanium dioxide, two FDA-approved mineral sunscreen ingredients that exist naturally as powder, according to specialists.
8 /9
This soft hypoallergenic powder sunscreen minimises pores and controls oil while filtering off harmful rays that can damage the skin. Because the powder is translucent, it is suitable for most skin tones.
9 /9
PerfecTint Powder SPF 40 provides silky smooth broad spectrum coverage to help protect skin against the visible signs of photoaging while minimizing the appearance of pores and absorbing surface oil to create a flawless finish. This luxurious formula features our botanical antioxidant Extremozyme technology which is clinically proven to help protect DNA from environmental stressors while providing hydration even in powder form. Available in five tints to tastefully match any skin tone from ivory to deep. Excellent for sports, face, neck, décolleté, scalp, and all over protection.
Hero Image: Courtesy Shutterstock; Featured Image: Courtesy Jane Iredale