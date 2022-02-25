15 best salicylic acid products for clear and maskne-free skin

If there’s one thing the pandemic has managed to bring back, it’s the memories of our biggest teenage nightmare: Blemish-ridden skin. To combat that, here are the best salicylic acid products for the Indian skin.

If you’ve been out and about, chances are you would’ve experienced maskne, a skin woe that has swept the world by storm. Call it a sign of the times, but unless you’re committed to staying home mask-free, these acne flare-ups that are caused by irritation from wearing a mask won’t be going away anytime soon. Add in India’s heat and humidity, and you’ve got a petri dish for breakouts.

For this, we’re revisiting one of the biggest heroes of any teenage skin routine: Salicylic acid. This blemish-fighting powerhouse is a beta-hydroxy acid (BHA) that’s naturally sourced from plants such as willow tree bark, wintergreen leaves or sweet birch bark. As the only BHA in the market (as opposed to alpha-hydroxy acids or AHAs), this skincare acid penetrates follicles to break-down oil build-up, reducing pore blockages in the long run.

While previously written off as strictly for acne, salicylic acid products have also started to gain momentum for also treating a myriad of other skin concerns. The exfoliant works by softening and dissolving keratin — the protein in our skin that causes cells to stick together — making the dead cells much easier to slough off while reducing the pH of the skin.

Because it’s fat-soluble, it also penetrates deep instead of hanging out on the surface to loosen clogged pores while hydrating the skin, priming the skin to fight acne and blemishes before it happens.

A little disclaimer though: Salicylic acid might be suitable for all skin types but because it belongs to the same family as aspirin, those with allergies should still steer clear of it.

Best Salicylic Acid products to buy in India

