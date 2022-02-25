15 best salicylic acid products for clear and maskne-free skin

If there’s one thing the pandemic has managed to bring back, it’s the memories of our biggest teenage nightmare: Blemish-ridden skin. To combat that, here are the best salicylic acid products for the Indian skin.
If you’ve been out and about, chances are you would’ve experienced maskne, a skin woe that has swept the world by storm. Call it a sign of the times, but unless you’re committed to staying home mask-free, these acne flare-ups that are caused by irritation from wearing a mask won’t be going away anytime soon. Add in India’s heat and humidity, and you’ve got a petri dish for breakouts.
For this, we’re revisiting one of the biggest heroes of any teenage skin routine: Salicylic acid. This blemish-fighting powerhouse is a beta-hydroxy acid (BHA) that’s naturally sourced from plants such as willow tree bark, wintergreen leaves or sweet birch bark. As the only BHA in the market (as opposed to alpha-hydroxy acids or AHAs), this skincare acid penetrates follicles to break-down oil build-up, reducing pore blockages in the long run.
While previously written off as strictly for acne, salicylic acid products have also started to gain momentum for also treating a myriad of other skin concerns. The exfoliant works by softening and dissolving keratin — the protein in our skin that causes cells to stick together — making the dead cells much easier to slough off while reducing the pH of the skin.
Because it’s fat-soluble, it also penetrates deep instead of hanging out on the surface to loosen clogged pores while hydrating the skin, priming the skin to fight acne and blemishes before it happens.
A little disclaimer though: Salicylic acid might be suitable for all skin types but because it belongs to the same family as aspirin, those with allergies should still steer clear of it.
Best Salicylic Acid products to buy in India
Jump To / Table of Contents
- The Ordinary Salicylic Acid 2% Solution
- Drunk Elephant TLC Framboos Glycolic Night Serum
- COSRX Salicylic Acid Daily Gentle Cleanser
- Dot & Key Zit Zapping Skin Clarifying Face Serum
- Dermalogica Age Bright Clearing Serum
- Kiehl's Blue Herbal Blemish Cleanser Treatment
- Murad AHA/BHA Exfoliating Cleanser
- Neemli Naturals Glycolic & Salicylic Acid Serum
- Dr Sheth's Neem & BHA Spot Clarifying Serum
- Budget Buy: WOW Skin Science Blemish Care Serum
- Paula's Choice 2% BHA Salicylic Acid Exfoliant
- La Roche Posay Effaclar Medicated Gel Cleanser
- CeraVe Renewing SA Cleanser
- Neutrogena Acne Face Wash
- Benton Aloe BHA Skin Toner
The Ordinary continues its unique brand of no-nonsense products with this 2% treatment solution in a clear gel format. It’s another super affordable way to incorporate salicylic acid into your routine, especially if you’re still on the fence. One of the best salicylic acid products, it works efficiently to exfoliate the inside walls of pores to fight the appearance of blemishes for visibly improved skin clarity.
Formulated with a powerhouse blend of glycolic, tartaric, lactic, citric, and salicylic acid, alongside raspberry extract and horse chestnut, this serum delivers an effective level of chemical exfoliation without harsh side effects. This topical treatment by Drunk Elephant also boasts an ideal pH of 3.8, which lies within the BHA sweet spot for effectiveness. For better results, mix with the brand’s Virgin Marula Oil for a dose of moisture and barrier-boosting fatty acids.
The Salicylic Acid Daily Gentle Cleanser from Cosrx is as gentle as they come and that helps with acne and blemishes and makes sure your skin is not stripped and clogged. Formulated with 0.5% Salicylic Acid (BHA), it draws out excess sebum while preventing blackheads, and well, it’s known to calm down the skin. It contains purifying ingredients such as Kudzu Extract that really helps reduce pores too.
Dot and Key has been impressing us lately with their interesting product ranges. And this zit-zapping face serum is another one on the list that will fit well with oily skin. It contains neem that unclogs pores and clarifies your skin, while keeping it healthy and well-nourished. It even contains tea tree oil that tackles blemishes.
If you’re looking for something that clears skin and tackles breakouts, then you must look at this Age Bright Clearing Serum from Dermalogica. One of the best salicylic acid serums, it brightens, clears, and tackles blemishes, all while taking care of your anti-ageing needs. It also contains niacinamide alongside salicylic acid so expect lots more.
This popular cleanser is known to purify pores and remove traces of dirt and debris — it works beautifully on oily and combination skin. It is, of course, inspired by the iconic Blue Astringent Herbal Lotion which means reduced blackheads, whiteheads and perfect for skin that needs a pick-me-up.
Murad is now in India and that means blemish-free skin with their very efficient exfoliating cleanser. This one contains a combination of Salicylic, Glycolic and Lactic acid to give you softer, smoother and acne-free skin. The inclusion of jojoba beads helps in the exfoliation process and it’s a great anti-ageing cleanser as well.
At Neemli, their popular Glycolic & Salicylic Serum is known to be a multi-functional superstar. It has many functions, from giving you brighter, more clearer skin to taking care of dead skin cells. If you want to calm your skin and get rid of clogged pores, this is the one to reach out to. It penetrates deep into the skin, pulls out dirt and excess sebum from pores – making it work on acne-prone skin well.
Dr Sheth’s Neem & BHA Spot Clarifying Serum comes with 2% Salicylic acid and antibacterial Neem Oil and it’s a well-known fact that these two ingredients work beautifully together on oily, acne prone skin. The serum is known to work well on blemishes and clogged pores too, giving you radiant skin in a few weeks.
If you’re looking at an affordable solution for acne spots, scars and blemishes, this bottle is the one to reach for. It is a pore-minimising and spot-reducing serum, and even works on hyperpigmentation. A lightweight serum, makes the skin look supple and even-toned and is infused with salicylic acid, calamine, willow bark extract, camphor essential oil and tea tree essential oil.
If you are facing skin issues like blackheads, dark spots, or signs of ageing, the 2% BHA Salicylic Acid Exfoliant could be your ultimate saviour. The beta-hydroxy acid helps peel off built-up layers on your skin, giving you an even tone. The salicylic acid, on the other hand, works like magic on clogged pores by exfoliating and removing dead cells.
Check out the Effaclar Medicated Gel Cleanser from La Roche. The face wash is concocted with 2% salicylic and lipo hydroxy acid that gently removes impurities and excess oil to give you clear skin. The solution also contains glycerin which keeps your skin hydrated to leave it plump and supple.
If you’re looking for a gentle face wash, you may try CeraVe’s renewing face cleanser infused with salicylic acid. Packed with vitamin D, niacinamide and hyaluronic acid, this formula is a boon for those with acne-prone skin. It restores the skin’s protective barrier and enables a smooth texture by locking in moisture.
Let your skin retain its youthful glow by nourishing it with the acne face wash crafted by Neutrogena. Enriched with the nutritional properties of grapefruit, this oil-free facial cleanser heals acne breakouts and blackheads by pulling out excess oil and dirt from skin cells. The solution uses the innovative MICROCLEAR technology that’s tough on acne but gentle on your skin.
Here’s a skin-loving skin toner free of harmful chemicals but effective in resolving skin issues, from acne to irritation. The solution helps improve your skin’s hydration level and thoroughly exfoliates it by removing dead cells and clearing blackheads. The calming essence of aloe vera soothes your facial muscles and replenishes dull skin.
Frequently Asked Questions
What does salicylic acid does to your skin?
Salicylic acid penetrates deep into your skin and dissolves dead cells and debris that clog pores. By doing so, it helps decrease the growth of pimples, blackheads and swelling of the skin. Salicylic acts as an anti-inflammatory and reduces redness and irritation while accelerating the process of healing such blemishes.
Is salicylic acid good for Indian skin?
Due to its oil-soluble nature, Salicylic acid blends well with acne-prone, oily Indian skin. Indian skin is known to produce a lot of sebum due to the region’s humid climate. Salicylic acid mixes well with the lipids on our skin’s top layer and cleanses acne glands and pores to give relief from redness and swelling.
How to use salicylic acid for best results?
Salicylic acid comes in the form of toners. The best way to use it is to pour a few drops of the toner onto a cotton square and dab it over pimple-filled parts and breakouts on your face. Leave the solution overnight and wash it off the next morning.
Salicylic acid vs hyaluronic acid: how to choose the best product for skin?
Hyaluronic acid hydrates your skin as it is a water-soluble formula. If you have invariably dry skin, Hyaluronic acid might be the elixir for you. But Salicylic acid does its work by going deep within the skin.
It is a Beta Hydroxy Acid that can bind to our skin’s sebum and dissolve the buildup of oil, bacteria and dead cells that accumulate in the pore lining to clog it eventually. Your choice of acid would depend on your skin type.
Are there any side effects of using salicylic acid?
The most common side effects of Salicylic acid include minor irritation, rashes or peeling of the skin. If the reactions are severe, it is suggested that you stop using it immediately and consult a certified dermatologist.