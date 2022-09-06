A fail-safe guide to finding the best scrubs for face, body and hair

A good and effective skin care regimen comprises different everyday and weekly steps like cleansing, scrubbing, toning, moisturising and using a sun protect. And no matter how caught up we are in our busy lives, we somehow keep up with our daily skincare routines. However, there are times when we miss out on some of the most significant weekly practices like exfoliating with a scrub.

Exfoliating is an essential skin care ritual to add to your beauty routine as it is one of the best ways to maintain the overall health of the skin. It deeply cleanses your skin of all impurities and excess build-up by sloughing off dead skin cells and unclogging congested pores. This yields refined skin texture and enhances cell regeneration, as well as lends soft, smooth and brighter-looking skin with a radiant glow.

Exfoliating twice every week does wonders to your skin, too. Thus, choosing the right scrub for your routine is crucial. Wondering how to pick the best scrubs for your skin? Follow our quick guide below and you’re sorted.

How to choose the best scrub?

Ingredients

Much like any other skincare product, your search for a face scrub should start with your skin type and skin concerns, as they are formulated with ingredients accordingly.

For instance, if you have dry skin, look for scrubs that have a creamy and hydrating texture and have moisturising ingredients like coconut oil, grape seed extract, coffee, vitamin E and oatmeal.

For those with oily and acne-prone skin, a scrub formulated with salicylic acid, clay, activated charcoal, tea tree, green tea and neem would work the best.

Exfoliating granules

Scrubs are made with a variety of granules (or grains) like walnut shells, cellulose beads, coffee grinds, apricot grains and sugar. And you should pick a scrub with grains that won’t harm your skin further. For instance, people with sensitive skin should avoid coarse grains like that of walnut shell. Instead, they can opt for exfoliators with sugar, almonds or coffee grains. They can also choose a salicylic acid-based exfoliator as chemical exfoliation works amazingly for people with sensitive skin.

Sugar, coffee and fine particles of apricots and walnuts are a great pick for oily skin. Whereas, soft cellulose beads, coffee granules, sugar and micro-fine walnut shells work well on dry skin.

What to avoid

While choosing, ensure that their ingredients complement your other skincare products. For instance, if you’re using a face scrub that also has chemical exfoliants like AHAs (glycolic acid) or BHAs (salicylic acid), it is best to not use them with your retinol or retinoid-based products. Go through the ingredient list to make sure that the product is suitable for your skin care routine.

Your guide to finding the best scrubs to add to your skin care routine

(Main Image Courtesy: Yan Krukov/Pexels ; Featured Image Courtesy: Alesia Kozik/Pexels)

