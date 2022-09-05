Avoid greasy skin and acne with these top-notch scrubs for oily skin

Prone to skin conditions like acne, clogged pores, excess oil and blackheads, oily skin always asks for attention and considerable care. It is a full-time job that includes following the morning and night skin care routine without a miss. And of course, constantly catering to it throughout the day with blotting papers, mattifying setting powders and volcanic rollers.
While cleansing your face twice everyday with a face wash makes for the most important skin care step for people with oily skin, it should undoubtedly be followed by exfoliating consistently.
Using a face scrub developed specifically for oily skin does wonders to its look and overall health as face scrubs for oily skin are made with ingredients that aid in combating the various skin issues related to this skin type. They also help in sloughing off the dead skin cells and unclogging pores that consequently lead to reduced blemishes and dark spots, refined skin texture, brighter skin tone, increased cell regeneration and better absorption of skincare products.
How to choose scrubs for oily skin?
The best scrub for oily skin should be made with small particles or granules of fruits including apricots and walnuts. It should have active ingredients like salicylic acid, clay or activated charcoal that help in drawing out impurities from the skin deeply. The presence of other components like neem, green tea, coffee, oatmeal and tea tree also increase the efficacy of such scrubs. For instance, you can try the Mamaearth Charcoal Face Scrub (Buy it for Rs 314 on Amazon), Plum Green Tea Gentle Revival Face Scrub (Buy it for Rs 335 on Amazon) or Bioré Pore Unclogging Scrub (Pack of 2, Buy it for Rs 3,494 on Amazon) for a deep and natural cleanse.
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Neutrogena Deep Clean Blackhead Eliminating Daily Scrub
- The Face Shop Jeju Volcanic Lava Scrub
- Mamaearth Charcoal Face Scrub
- Plum Green Tea Gentle Revival Face Scrub
- Lotus Botanicals Baking Soda Deep Cleansing Face Scrub
- Bioré Pore Unclogging Scrub
- Lakmé Blush & Glow Green Apple Apricot Scrub
- O3+ Volcano Scrub
- Simple Clear Pore Scrub
- Urban Veda Purifying Neem Exfoliating Facial Polish
The Neutrogena Deep Clean Scrub effectively reduces blackheads and also prevents the new ones from forming. It lends a clear and healthy looking skin owing to the Blackhead Fighting Complex that penetrates deep into the pores. It also helps in controlling excess oil and keeping pores clean.
Image: Courtesy Neutrogena
This is a deep pore-cleansing foam scrub that brings you a step closer to clean and pure skin. It contains volcanic ash from Jeju Island that removes stubborn whiteheads and blackheads, and an urban defence complex that shields the skin from pollution. It also tightens the pores to give you a soft and smooth skin.
Image: Courtesy The Face Shop
The Mamaearth Charcoal Face Scrub for oily skin lends you a youthful glow for how it gently yet effectively works on your skin. Getting your skin rid of clogged pores, blackheads and dead skin cells, it leaves your skin feeling fresh and rejuvenated. The presence of activated charcoal draws out all the toxins and impurities from deep within the pores, while walnut granules sloughs off the dead skin. This scrub also aids in reducing tanning and lending an even-toned complexion.
Image: Courtesy Mamaearth
Enriched with the goodness and antioxidant properties of green tea extracts that combats acne, this face scrub for oily skin is one of the best. It is a water based scrub infused with walnut shell granules and soft cellulose beads that provides a gentle yet effective exfoliation. It is 100 percent vegan and cruelty free.
Image: Courtesy Plum
Suitable not only for oily skin but also for normal to combination skin, the Baking Soda Deep Cleansing Face Scrub by Lotus Botanicals helps manage skin issues like acne, dullness and uneven texture. It is a mild yet potent exfoliator that removes impurities from even the deepest layers of your skin to lend you a healthy and refined look. While natural baking soda makes up for its key ingredient, the scrub is formulated without any toxic chemicals or preservatives.
Image: Courtesy Lotus Botanicals
Formulated with the power of salicylic acid and exfoliating beads, the Bioré Pore Unclogging Scrub for face deeply cleans congested pores and fights blemishes. It also prevents future breakouts with consistent use to lend you a smooth and gorgeously clear skin. It is one of the best scrubs for oily skin and acne as it is oil-free, dermatologically tested and gentle enough for everyday use.
Image: Courtesy Bioré
With the goodness of green apple and apricot in its make, this face scrub delivers a generous blend of the power of scrub and softness of gel. It deeply cleanses your skin without making it dry, rids it of blackheads and dead skin cells and moisturises it further.
Image: Courtesy Lakmé
The O3+ Volcano Scrub is ideal for normal to oily skin and exfoliates the skin effectively to remove blackheads, whiteheads and excess oil. While the activated carbon pulls out all the grim, dirt and oil from the pores, the scrub also brightens the skin instantly. It tightens and smoothens the pores to lend you a younger looking and refined skin texture.
Image: Courtesy O3+
A pore detoxifying face scrub that’s specially designed for oily skin, the Simple Clear Pore Scrub has key ingredients like thyme, zinc and witch hazel. They work together to decongest your pores deeply and leave your skin purified. The added bamboo exfoliators gently refine pores and rough, uneven patches to lend a smooth and supple effect on the skin.
Image: Courtesy Simple
The Urban Veda Facial Polish is a revitalising face scrub that’s created with ecological pumice to exfoliate the skin and cold-pressed neem oil with spearmint to remove impurities and brighten skin tone. Other ingredients include botanical mulberry, quassia, bearberry, witch hazel and arjuna to boost collagen production, reduce excess sebum and hydrate the skin.
Image: Courtesy Urban Veda
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: If you have oily and acne-prone skin, exfoliating two to three times a week may work best for you.
Answer: Scrubs enriched with ingredients like green tea, tea tree, walnuts, apricots, activated charcoal, oatmeal, clay, coffee, honey and salicylic acid work best for oily skin.
Answer: Yes, scrubbing is a great way to get rid of all the dead skin cells and excess build-up in the pores that are responsible for oily skin conditions like acne, greasiness, uneven skin tone and blemish spots.
Answer: Using face scrubs on oily skin is generally considered safe if done gently and in moderation (two-three times a week). However, over or abrasive exfoliation can harm or dry out your skin leading to increased sebum production.
Answer: Aloe vera is known for its healing, soothing and rejuvenating properties making it a beneficial ingredient for all skin types including oily and sensitive skin.