These are the best sugar scrubs to choose from for a glowing skin

Ever wondered how to get naturally soft skin with a healthy glow without spending long hours at the spa? The answer is simple! Indulge in a relaxing spa at the comfort of your home with the help of sugar scrubs. Sugar particles are great exfoliators and they are quite gentle on your skin. While sugar helps slough away dead cells, impurities and excess sebum accumulated in your pores, it also ensures that your skin isn’t stripped of its natural moisture. And, sugar scrubs have many benefits too, scroll down to know more!
Benefits of Sugar Scrub
Sugar contains glycolic acid, which is an Alpha-Hydroxy Acid (AHA) that promotes cell turnover and gives you a younger looking skin. You can pair sugar scrubs with good cleansers like glycolic acid face washes for better results.
Another benefit of sugar is that it doesn’t turn your skin dry. It maintains the required moisture while exfoliating your skin. Sugar is also less abrasive which is safe for your skin if it is too sensitive. It doesn’t erode the protective layer of your skin or lead to breakage. Instead, it washes away dirt and enhances the overall texture of your skin.
One of the best options to try is the L’Oréal Paris Purify & Unclog Sugar Scrub (Buy on Amazon). The exfoliating properties of kiwi seeds and sugar clear your clogged pores from within.
How to make DIY sugar scrub at home?
There are numerous recipes for homemade sugar scrubs that can be easily concocted. Here are a few ways on how you can prepare it.
- You can mix brown sugar with coconut oil and create a creamy paste. For fragrance and essence, you may add a few drops of lavender oil or any other essential oil that you prefer.
- You can also combine green tea with sugar scrub to make a soothing skin care formula. All you need to do is dip two green tea bags in hot water and let them sit till the water turns cool.
- Now, add a few drops of the green tea into the sugar and oil mixture.
- Another way to recreate your homemade sugar scrub is by adding a little honey into the scrub mixture. Honey is hydrating and antibacterial which works well on sensitive and acne-prone skin.
Here are some of the best sugar scrubs for you to try
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Plum BodyLovin' Vanilla Vibes Sugar Body Scrub
- Tree Hut Shea Sugar Body Scrub Tropical Mango
- Bath & Body Works Sunshine Mimosa Foaming Sugar Body Scrub
- L'Oréal Paris Purify & Unclog Kiwi Scrub
- SKINFOOD Black Sugar Perfect Scrub Foam
- Klairs Gentle Black Sugar Facial Polish Exfoliate Scrub
- Oriflame Milk & Honey Gold Smoothing Sugar Scrub
- Dot & Key Lip Polish Choco Mint Exfoliating Sugar Scrub
- Belif Cica Lip Sugar Scrub
- ENN Sugar Rush Lip Scrub
Pamper your skin with this luxurious sugar scrub from Plum. The creamy formula contains sugar granules that gently exfoliate your skin to remove dead cells. It is infused with hydrating ingredients like kokum butter, shea butter and argan oil that seal moisture and keep your skin soft and supple. Flavoured with vanilla, this scrub leaves your skin smelling like a cupcake fresh out of the oven.
Say goodbye to blackheads, pimples and dead cells! Try Tree Hut’s gentle sugar scrub and watch your skin transform in just a few weeks. The formula has the sweet fragrance of tropical mango and the goodness of shea butter that intensely hydrates the skin. It also contains a blend of natural oils extracted from safflower, sweet almonds, avocado, macadamia, evening primrose and orange that can enhance your skin’s texture.
Bath & Body Works has come up with this gentle body scrub infused with sugar and vitamin E. While sugar acts as a great exfoliant, vitamin E penetrates your skin to deeply nourish it to retain its soft texture. The scrub forms a rich lather that cleanses your skin to deliver a healthy glow.
L’Oréal has leveraged the exfoliating properties of kiwi seeds and sugar to create this purifying scrub. The formula is concocted by mixing three types of naturally derived sugars — blonde, white and brown — that help unclog pores and scoop out excess sebum or dirt from within. Your skin feels softer, lighter and three times more radiant than it used to be.
This foaming sugar scrub by Skinfood contains a melange of nutritious ingredients like rice wine, botanical oils and most importantly, black sugar. The sugar granules help wash away dead cells, dirt and impurities to reveal soft, glowing skin. The solution doesn’t cause any irritation or reactions and is compatible with all skin types.
Here’s a rejuvenating facial scrub crafted by Klairs! The formula is an amalgamation of cranberry oil, black sugar, vitamin E and shea butter which not only improves the texture of your skin but also retains its natural moisture. It also fights signs of premature ageing, leaving your skin flawless and radiant.
Check out this smooth sugar scrub from Oriflame that promises to bring back the lost lustre of your skin. Concocted with milk, honey, sugar and glycerin, the formula ensures that your skin is adequately moisturised while also washing away dead cells and toxins. The scrub has a mild fragrance, leaving your skin with a dewy fresh scent.
Dot & Key is known for its effective and gentle skincare products and this exfoliating sugar scrub is not one to disappoint you. Formulated with a mixture of almond oil, vitamin E, chocolate, peppermint oil and shea butter, this luxurious solution is packed with nutrients that nourishes your skin and keeps it radiant and smooth. It also helps heal dry, chapped lips.
Looking for face scrub that doesn’t irritate your skin? Check out Belif’s Lip Sugar Scrub. Formulated with pure sugar granules, this formula removes dry, chapped skin and deeply nourishes it to reveal ultra soft and smooth lips. The cica ingredient soothes your lips and keep them super hydrated. This scrub is cruelty free and is devoid of toxic chemicals like parabens and synthetic preservatives.
Formulated with raw sugar, this innovative lip scrub by ENN acts like an elixir for dry lips. The solution is created with a blend of beeswax, coconut oil, rice bran oil, kokum butter, shea butter and castor oil which help nourish your lips to leave them velvety soft and smooth. The granulated sugar also helps clear dead cells to reveal naturally rosy lips.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: Sugar scrubs are usually gentle on your skin so you may consider using them twice or thrice a week. Regular scrubbing is not required for any skin type.
Answer: Sugar scrubs gently exfoliate your skin to remove dead cells and cleanse your pores. As your pores get tighter and cleaner, it prevents pimples or acne from developing.
Answer: Yes, sugar scrubs pull out toxins and excess sebum stored in your pores, thereby preventing the formation of blackheads.
Answer: Yes, sugar scrub helps scoop out excess oil from your pores while also retaining its natural moisture that’s required to keep your skin supple and soft.
Answer: Never apply sugar scrub on broken or overly sensitive skin. If your skin has suffered sunburn, avoid scrubbing it until the burns have completely healed.