A guide to the best sunscreens for combination skin (and where to buy them)

Oily and dry skin types get all the attention in skincare circles. However, a combination skin type is just as important to get acquainted with, especially while trying to find the best sunscreen lotion or cream from the long list of options in supermarket aisles. And if you don’t know where to begin, here’s a quick guide that will come in handy.

You’ve likely heard of oily or dry skin, but do you know what combination skin is? It refers to having both dry and oily areas on the face. Typically, when parts of your forehead, nose and chin – forming the T-zone – are oily and the areas along your hairline, cheeks and jaws are dry, it means you have combination skin. With this skin type, you need to be extra careful when picking sunscreen lotions or creams, considering not every product will give you desired results.

How to choose sunscreen for combination skin?

The best sunscreen for combination skin is one that has hydrating properties but is also oil free. However, moisturising is necessary to maintain your skin’s overall health, no matter what type of skin you have. So, pick a sunscreen that is specially formulated for combination skin, is lightweight, and doesn’t clog pores. You can pair this up with a face wash for oily skin to avoid the same. Having said that, if you are unsure about your skin type, you can consult a dermatologist and seek their advice on what products to use.

Those who are certain about having combination skin can go for gel-based sunscreens that are usually oil-free and provide a matte finish. These solutions not only shield your skin from harsh Ultraviolet A and Ultraviolet B rays, but also deeply nourish it to lock in moisture and enhance your skin’s glow. You can try the Safe Sun UV Screen MatteGel Sunscreen SPF 50 PA+++ by Lotus Herbals available on Amazon. Its gel formula offers a matte finish and provides excellent sun protection.

The market is rife with several skincare products, and it can be a challenge to choose the best one among them. To make things easier for you, we have shortlisted some of the most effective sunscreens by trusted brands.

Here are the best sunscreens for combination skin