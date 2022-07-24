A guide to the best sunscreens for combination skin (and where to buy them)

Oily and dry skin types get all the attention in skincare circles. However, a combination skin type is just as important to get acquainted with, especially while trying to find the best sunscreen lotion or cream from the long list of options in supermarket aisles. And if you don’t know where to begin, here’s a quick guide that will come in handy.
You’ve likely heard of oily or dry skin, but do you know what combination skin is? It refers to having both dry and oily areas on the face. Typically, when parts of your forehead, nose and chin – forming the T-zone – are oily and the areas along your hairline, cheeks and jaws are dry, it means you have combination skin. With this skin type, you need to be extra careful when picking sunscreen lotions or creams, considering not every product will give you desired results.
How to choose sunscreen for combination skin?
The best sunscreen for combination skin is one that has hydrating properties but is also oil free. However, moisturising is necessary to maintain your skin’s overall health, no matter what type of skin you have. So, pick a sunscreen that is specially formulated for combination skin, is lightweight, and doesn’t clog pores. You can pair this up with a face wash for oily skin to avoid the same. Having said that, if you are unsure about your skin type, you can consult a dermatologist and seek their advice on what products to use.
Those who are certain about having combination skin can go for gel-based sunscreens that are usually oil-free and provide a matte finish. These solutions not only shield your skin from harsh Ultraviolet A and Ultraviolet B rays, but also deeply nourish it to lock in moisture and enhance your skin’s glow. You can try the Safe Sun UV Screen MatteGel Sunscreen SPF 50 PA+++ by Lotus Herbals available on Amazon. Its gel formula offers a matte finish and provides excellent sun protection.
The market is rife with several skincare products, and it can be a challenge to choose the best one among them. To make things easier for you, we have shortlisted some of the most effective sunscreens by trusted brands.
Here are the best sunscreens for combination skin
- Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel Sunscreen Lotion
- La Shield Mineral Sunscreen
- Clinique SPF 50 Face Cream
- Kaya Daily Use Sunscreen SPF 30
- Earth Rhythm SPF 50 Matte Mineral Sunscreen
- Minimalist Sunscreen SPF 50
- Re'equil Ultra Matte Dry Touch Sunscreen Gel SPF 50
- Plum Matte Day Cream SPF 50
- Lotus Herbals Safe Sun Invisible Matte Gel Sunscreen SPF 50
- Qurez Sunscreen SPF 30
If you’re looking for a lightweight sunscreen, here it is. Neutrogena’s broad-spectrum SPF 50 sun guard gel ensures protection against UVA and UVB rays. You can have a fun day at the beach or take a dip in the pool with this formula on since it is water-resistant. It’ll keep your skin hydrated and fresh for hours, without leaving a white cast or clogging pores.
Image: Courtesy Neutrogena
Defend your skin against the harsh rays of the sun and environmental aggressors by applying the oil-free, mineral sunscreen from La Shield. The product is clinically proven to heal and prevent sunburns while being intensely hydrating. It provides complete protection against harmful UVA and UVB rays. You will notice a change just after a few weeks of use. While it’s best for combination skin type, it is also suitable for acne-prone, sensitive and oily skin.
Image: Courtesy Amazon
Clinique leverages the innovative SolarSmart Technology to create this delicate sunscreen that’s rich in antioxidants. The solution is safe for sensitive skin and works like magic on combination skin. As it is a lightweight formula and oil free, it does not clog your pores. On the contrary, the cream effectively repairs sun-damaged skin and reduces the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines, and other signs of ageing.
Image: Courtesy Clinique
After a long day out in the sun, your skin is bound to look tired and tanned. But you can shield your skin from the harsh rays of the sun by applying Kaya’s Daily Use Sunscreen. The product comes with a sun protection factor of 30 and is infused with niacinamide and whitening actives, which reduces tanning and gives your skin a youthful glow. The solution is compatible with combination and sensitive skin types.
Image: Courtesy Kaya
This mineral sunscreen is concocted using natural oils extracted from almonds, coconut and avocado that deeply nourish your skin. It also has an SPF of 50 to shield your skin from pollutants and UV rays when you’re outdoors. The solution is formulated using Elastomer Technology, which helps delay ageing by reducing wrinkles and is one of the best mineral sunscreens on the market.
Image: Courtesy Earth Rhythm
Let your skin flourish even when it is exposed to UV rays and air pollutants. Try out this broad-spectrum sunscreen from Minimalist packed with the goodness of vitamins and antioxidants. Watch your skin transform as it repairs your cells and soothes your facial muscles. The product is non-comedogenic and prevents excess oil from clogging your pores.
Image: Courtesy Minimalist
Re’equil’s SPF 50 sunscreen gel does wonders on both dry and oily skin by minimising damage caused by UV exposure. The solution leaves a velvety finish, making your skin feel smooth to the touch. It’s also sweat- and water-resistant, so there’s nothing to worry about even if you wear it while going for a swim.
Image: Courtesy Re’equil
Plum prioritises sustainability and efficacy, which are evident in its product and packaging. Check out the new SPF-50 day cream that gives a matte finish and provides long-lasting protection against the sun. The solution is infused with the calming essence of chamomile and white tea that heals sunburns and fades tanning. It has a lightweight formula and the broad-spectrum SPF provides excellent protection to all skin types.
Image: Courtesy Plum
Lotus Herbals’ skincare products are loaded with ingredients that benefit the skin, and this gel-based sunscreen is no exception. The formula, infused with horse chestnut, vanilla and comfrey, nourishes the skin to prevent sunburns and irritation. It blends evenly into your skin to bring out its lost glow. Apply this lightweight lotion to your face and look flawlessly radiant through the day.
Image: Courtesy Lotus Herbals
10 /10
The unique filters incorporated into the SPF 30 sunscreen by Qurez shield your skin from UVA and UVB rays while nourishing it to make it supple. The product is devoid of toxic chemicals like oxybenzone and OMC, which can cause hormonal imbalance. It is also clinically tested and proven to fight sun damage and signs of ageing.
Image: Courtesy Qurez
Hero image: Courtesy Ron Lach/Pexels; Feature image: Courtesy Anna Shvets/Pexels