12 best sunscreens for oily skin that won’t clog pores

If you have oily skin, you’re definitely on the anti-SPF bus because you’ve spent your whole life dealing with greasy, heavy, and pore-clogging formulations. But we’re here to tell you that sunscreens for your skin type do exist. Here’s how to choose the best sunscreen for oily skin, as well as the best formulas to try right now.
How to choose sunscreen for oily skin?
With any sunscreen, it’s critical to choose one with a high enough SPF, since the SPF 15 you’ve been slapping on isn’t going to cut it. For regular daily use, experts normally suggest SPF 30 or higher. If you’re going to spend more time outdoors, it is recommended to use at least SPF 50. However, if you have oily skin, there are a few more factors to consider in addition to SPF.
Choose a lightweight formula
Think gel creams, serums, and sheer lotions. If you don’t want your face to look slick by midday, choose any sunscreen with a lightweight texture. Powder-based sunscreens, according to experts, are also a good alternative to put over a sunscreen to help with shine. The formula you choose—chemical-only, mineral-only, or a combination of the two—is ultimately a matter of personal choice and what feels light on your skin.
Choose oil-free options
It may seem obvious, but you’d be shocked how many sunscreens for oily skin include pore-clogging oils. Comedogenic ingredients, such as isopropyl myristate, isopropyl palmitate, soybean oil, and coconut oil, are advised to be avoided by experts. Look for oil-free and non-comedogenic labels. To make things even simpler, many beauty sites allow you to select “oil-free” as an ingredient choice while sorting through all of the alternatives, so make sure to turn it on before adding anything to your cart.
Keywords on label
Look for words like “mattifying,” “oil-absorbing,” “pore-minimizing,” “non-shiny,” and “blurring.” They’re frequently used on the labels, packaging, and/or product descriptions of sunscreens designed for oily skin.
Best sunscreens for oily skin
- Supergoop City Serum SPF 30
- Shiseido Urban Environment Oil-Free Sunscreen Broad-Spectrum SPF 42
- Colorescience Sunforgettable Total Protection Brush-On Shield SPF 50
- Paula's Choice Extra Care Non Greasy Sunscreen SPF 50
- Innisfree Matte Priming UV Shield Sunscreen
- Neutrogena UltraSheer Dry Touch Sunblock SPF 50+
- Clinique Sheer Oil-Free Daily Face Protector SPF 25
- Dermalogica Oil Free Matte SPF 30 Face Moisturiser and Sunscreen
- Sun Bum Original Sunscreen Face Stick SPF 30
- Kiehl's Since 1851 Super Fluid Daily UV Defense Sunscreen SPF 50+
- COOLA Suncare Mineral Face Sunscreen Lotion Sheer Matte SPF 30
- Tatcha Silken Pore Perfecting Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 35 PA+++
Replace your heavy-duty moisturiser with a light, airy SPF. Supergoop!, one of the leading sun brands in the beauty business, now provides UV protection in the form of a serum. It’s loaded with vital elements like lactic acid and vitamin E to protect against environmental stresses and keep your skin soft and supple all day.
A daily, ultralight, oil-free sunscreen lotion for the face with broad-spectrum SPF 42 protection. It helps control excess sebum and gives skin a matte appearance while guarding against daily environmental aggressors. It also helps promote the natural beauty of your skin by protecting against the three major causes of skin cell damage—UV rays, oxidation and over-production of sebum.
A self-dispensing brush tip makes this mineral powder sunscreen a breeze to apply, but the ease of use doesn’t come at the expense of coverage. Colorscience’s award-winning sunscreen brush gets its first update, with a product that combines titanium dioxide and zinc oxide at SPF 50, defending against UVA, UVB, blue light, and pollution. The powder can be used on its own or over makeup and absorbs oil for a more matte finish.
If you’re going to be swimming or sweating, you must use sunscreen for oily skin that is non-greasy and water-resistant for up to 80 minutes. Paula’s Choice’s SPF 50 fulfils both criteria. Apply it to your face and body before going to the beach or doing an outdoor workout.
This isn’t one of those sunscreens that will ball up or pill beneath your makeup and concealer. The SPF 37 formula acts as a makeup primer, absorbing excess oil throughout the day and even out your skin texture to provide a smooth canvas for long-lasting makeup.
Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunblock SPF 50+ is a revolutionary, dermatologist-tested formula that contains Helioplex technology, the latest breakthrough in UV protection. and combines it with Dry Touch Technology for an ultra-light, non-shiny finish. Serious sun protection never felt this light on your skin. This lightweight sunblock has a light fresh scent and is gentle enough even for sensitive skin.
Its sheer, weightless formula includes broad-spectrum UVA/UVB sun-blocking ingredients and antioxidants. Perfect for all skin types, even the most sensitive, this product can be worn alone or as an invisible makeup primer.
Broad spectrum sunscreen helps prevent greasiness and ageing on oily, breakout-prone skin. The lightweight, ultra-sheer formula contains an advanced blend of Zinc Gluconate, Caffeine, Niacinamide, Biotin and Yeast Extract. Oil absorbers help maintain an all-day matte finish, preventing shine without any powdery residue. Sheer formula provides defence against skin-ageing UV light.
Simply apply SPF using Sun Bum’s face stick. The simple formula and small packaging make it easy to put into your bag and take with you for easy on-the-go reapplication.
With antioxidants like vitamin E, this sunscreen fights against early signs of ageing and works as a barrier against damaging free radicals. You’ll be surprised at how rapidly this formula absorbs into the skin without leaving a greasy behind.
Apply this mattifying mineral face sunscreen with SPF 30 before you leave the house. When you rub it in, the sheer, antioxidant-rich formula absorbs rapidly and leaves no grease behind.
Give this sunscreen a go if you want a smooth, pore-free skin. With its smooth matte texture, the lightweight mineral sunscreen works well as a primer.
All Images: Courtesy Shutterstock