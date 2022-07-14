10 best sunscreens for acne-prone skin that won’t cause breakouts

People with sensitive skin know how difficult it is to choose skin care products. Additionally, if you are prone to skin allergies and breakouts, finding the right product with no chemicals can be quite a task to undertake. You need to be extra cautious while evaluating any product and depend on recommendations by dermatologists where they tell you about safe products to include in your skincare routine. This brings us to one of the most essential skin care products — sunscreen. Sunscreen not only protects your skin from environmental aggressors such as sunlight, infrared radiation and air pollutants but also reduces signs of ageing like dark spots and fine lines.
So, to find the best sunscreens for acne-prone skin, here is a short guide that will help you choose from trusted brands and help fight clammy, sweltering and cold months.
How to choose sunscreen for acne-prone skin?
Acne is caused by the accumulation of sebum and dead skin cells clogging your pores. Thus, the best sunscreen for acne-prone skin are created using ingredients that do not clog pores, irritate the skin or leave a white cast. So, the first thing to keep in mind while purchasing sunscreen is whether the product is non-comedogenic and oil-free.
Secondly, acne-prone skin is more susceptible to irritation or redness. So, the sunscreen should contain anti-inflammatory elements or cooling ingredients such as aloe vera, calendula, cucumber, green tea and turmeric as well. You can try the Organic Harvest Sunscreen with SPF 50. Infused with natural ingredients, this sunscreen defends your skin from harsh sun rays and is available on Amazon. Pair it with a salicylic acid face wash to combat acne issues.
Along with the ingredients, you must also check the SPF level. An SPF of 30 or higher works best in terms of sun protection for all skin types. However, make sure that your sunscreen is lightweight and hydrating. While controlling sweat or excess sebum production, the formula should not make your skin dry.
Lastly, shop from trusted brands such as Minimalist, Cetaphil and Innisfree, which are known for their efficacy and using safe ingredients.
Here are some of the best sunscreens for acne-prone skin
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Plum Green Tea Daylight Sunscreen Gel
- Neutrogena Clear Face Sunscreen Lotion
- Lacto Calamine Sun Shield Matte Look Sunscreen
- Minimalist SPF 50 Sunscreen
- Organic Harvest Sunscreen
- ACscreen Sunscreen
- Cetaphil Oil Control SPF 30 Lotion
- Innisfree Tone up No Sebum Sunscreen
- Re' equil Oxybenzone and OMC Free Sunscreen
- LISÉN Soothing Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50+
Say goodbye to discomfort caused by acne and blackheads by protecting your skin with this sunscreen gel from Plum. Infused with cooling ingredients like green tea extracts, aloe vera juice and calendula, the solution prevents the secretion of excess oil that clogs your pores. Moreover, it’s devoid of toxic chemicals like paraben, sulphate and phthalate, making it perfect for sensitive and acne-prone skin.
Image: Courtesy Plum
Here’s another non-comedogenic sunscreen solution from Neutrogena that can help prevent acne flare-ups while protecting against damage caused by sun exposure. Created with the innovative Helioplex Technology, the sunscreen lotion can be applied on your face as well as your body. The solution is super light and oil-free, which leaves your skin with a soft, dewy glow. It provides broad-spectrum protection to the skin without causing clogged pores.
Image: Courtesy Neutrogena
Specially designed to treat acne-prone and oily skin types, this sweat-proof cream by Lacto Calamine can do wonders to your skin. It comes with SPF 30 PA+++, which ensures that your skin is shielded from the harmful UVA and UVB rays at all times. It effectively treats sunburns along with hyperpigmentation and is water-resistant.
Image: Courtesy Lacto Calamine
Minimalist is a winner when it comes to efficiency. Try out this lightweight sunscreen and watch your skin go back to its glowing, healthy self. It doesn’t leave a white cast, thanks to its lightweight formula, and intensely hydrates skin to keep it soft and supple. The solution is formulated with UV filters, such as Titanium Dioxide, Avobenzone, Octocrylene and Uvinul T 150, which strongly defend your skin against the harsh UVA and UVB rays of the sun.
Image: Courtesy Minimalist
Say hello to this unique sunscreen created by Organic Harvest. The brand leverages Blue Light Technology to formulate this solution that can protect your skin against the harsh rays of the sun as well as blue radiation from electronic devices. Created with a blend of herbal ingredients, this sunscreen keeps your skin hydrated and fresh and does not clog pores. If you have acne-prone and sensitive skin, this product is an excellent choice.
Image: Courtesy Organic Harvest
This sunscreen by ACscreen is ideal for skin prone to acne, blackheads and inflammation. It can be used by both men and women and is preferred for its velvety matte finish. The product is clinically proven to prevent and heal sunburns while moisturising it to make it plump and smooth.
Image: Courtesy Amazon
Cetaphil is known for its products that have passed cosmetic and clinical research, and this oil-control SPF lotion is no exception. Made with Oleosome technology, the product is specially created to reduce irritation and redness caused by sunburns. The solution is non-greasy and easily blends into your skin to give you long hours of protection and hydration. It is perfect for oily skin and sensitive skin as well.
Image: Courtesy Cetaphil
Innisfree brings you an oil-free sunscreen solution that ensures sun protection while preventing the accumulation of excess sebum. It has a matte finish that leaves your skin feeling dewy fresh even after spending hours in the sun. The formula contains mineral filters, which reflect UV rays the moment they touch your skin.
Image: Courtesy Innisfree
Get guaranteed protection from harsh UV rays by applying Re’equil’s SPF 50 Oxybenzone-free sunscreen. The product is dermatologically tested and infused with organic sunscreen filters that are safe for your skin. If you’re troubled by acne and redness, this is the perfect solution for your sun-damaged skin.
Image: Courtesy Re’equil
Let your skin feel safe under the scorching sun with sunscreen SPF 50+ from LISÉN. The lightweight formula is created with a blend of nourishing elements like vitamin E, extracts from Centella Asiatica and Titanium Dioxide, which guards the skin against free radicals and reduces inflammation by blocking sun rays. It is especially compatible with sensitive and acne-prone skin.
Image: Courtesy Amazon
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: Yes, you may pick one of the products listed above. These are thoughtfully created to treat acne-prone skin. However, you should consult a dermatologist before using any skin care product. You can do a spot testing to check if it suits your skin type as well.
Answer: Yes, extremely hot weather conditions increase sebum production, which can cause acne and other skin concerns. You must also be careful while choosing a sunscreen, as some solutions might block your pores, which can aggravate your skin condition. Go for oil-free, lightweight, preferably organic sunscreens that are non-comedogenic.
Answer: Not necessarily. However, if you’re using the wrong type of sunscreen, it might further damage your acne-prone skin by increasing sebum production and blocking pores.
Answer: As acne-prone skin is usually highly sensitive, it’s advisable to use sunscreen or lotion with SPF 30 or above. However, it shouldn’t exceed the range of 50.
Answer: Ideally, sunscreens alone aren’t enough to fade your acne scars. You can apply a vitamin C serum or moisturiser along with your sunscreen to help reduce the scars. It is also recommended that you consult a dermatologist for a verified prescription of solutions or drugs to treat your condition.