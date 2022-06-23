Say goodbye to sun tan with these best tan removal scrubs

It’s practically hard to resist a tan in the midday sun, whether you’ve just returned from a beach vacation or an afternoon shopping spree. Yes! Even if we follow a thorough sun-protection regimen. While we like flaunting our sun-kissed tan on occasion, we want to avoid the patchiness and uneven skin texture that it generates. To help you get rid of the tan easily, we’ve put together a list of the best tan removal scrubs that are efficient in removing sun tan from the face and body as quickly as possible. Read on to grab your favourite picks.

Everything to know about sun tan and how to get rid of it

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TARA💫 (@tarasutaria)

How do we tan?

We’ve all had tan lines or uneven colour that we wish we could just wash away. However, getting rid of a tan is tough. Your body’s attempt to shield itself from the sun’s harmful UV rays results in a tan. Melanin is the chemical that causes skin darkening or tanning. To help absorb UV radiation, your skin produces melanin under the surface layers of your skin. The more UV rays you are exposed to, whether from the sun or a tanning bed, the more melanin your body produces and the darker your skin becomes.

Avoiding a tan in the first place is the greatest method to lighten it. With adequate sun protection, you can protect your skin and avoid tanning. When going outside, always wear a hat, sun protective apparel, and sunscreen. Experts recommend reapplying sunblock every two hours.

Remedies for fading tan from the face and body

Exfoliation: Exfoliating gently using a homemade or store-bought scrub can help lighten your skin tone by eliminating dead skin cells on the surface. Simply avoid the sun after exfoliating. Dead skin cells might provide UV protection. When you remove them, you become more vulnerable to sunburn, tanning, and skin damage.

Turmeric: This bright yellow spice, often known as “Indian Saffron,” has long been used as a skin lightener in Indian households. While it has not been proved to drastically lighten the skin, studies have revealed that turmeric, when incorporated in a cream, may help protect against sun damage. The study also discovered that turmeric may increase the hydration and natural protective oils of the skin.

Turmeric, on the other hand, may turn your face (and pretty much everything else, including your garments and counter) yellow. To help remove residue and minimise stains, use a face wash or makeup remover soon after a turmeric mask or topical application.

Aloe Vera: This sunburn salve is more than just a potent anti-inflammatory skin soother. A small study discovered that aloe vera may decrease melanin release and reduce pigmentation.

Skin-lightening products: Many skin-lightening creams and procedures are now accessible without a prescription. According to the American Academy of Dermatology, search for a skin-lightening product that has one of the following ingredients: vitamin C, glycolic acid, a retinoid (such as retinol), kojic acid, azelaic acid.

By exfoliating the skin and promoting new cell development, these active ingredients can help lighten an existing tan or dark patches. Some of them can also help inhibit melanin formation, which can help prevent or decrease dark spots. To avoid irritation or other adverse effects, use only one product containing a single active ingredient at a time.

Note: Many of these treatments should only be used with the approval of a dermatologist. Too high a concentration or too many applications might cause irritation or dermatitis. It can also happen if you apply a product to a larger area than it was intended for. Excessive use of skin-lightening creams can also result in skin atrophy and persistent dark patches or discolouration.

Get your hands on these best tan removal scrubs

Nowadays, we are surrounded by pollutants, dust, and grime that accumulate on our skin and may wreak havoc on it over time. Moreover, when you go outside in the sun, the damaging UVA and UVB rays penetrate deeply into your skin, inflicting significant damage. To avoid skin damage, it is essential to use sunscreen daily as well as tan removal scrubs once or twice a week (depending on your skin type). Shop the finest tan removal scrubs below.

Add your products here !

Add your products here !

Add your products here !

Featured Image: Courtesy Instagram/tarasutaria; Hero Image: Courtesy Shutterstock