Try these best tea tree oil face washes for that flawless skin

Acne is one of the most common skin concerns faced by teens and adults alike. It is irritable, uncomfortable and leaves spots on the skin. While there are various products to treat acne, not all of them suit your skin type, especially, if your skin is too sensitive. The problem with sensitive skin is that it can develop rashes or can cause irritation even at the slightest exposure to a new element or product. However, there is a wonderful natural ingredient that can solve most of your skincare woes and that is tea tree oil.
Benefits of using tea tree oil based face washes
Tea tree oil is an essential oil prepared by steaming the leaves of the Australian tea tree. It’s also known as melaleuca oil. Tea tree oil is antibacterial and a common remedy for acne and blackheads. It is infused into face cleansers, moisturisers, shampoos and various other skincare products.
As the first step to skin care is washing the face, using a tea tree oil based face wash or cleanser is recommended. In most cleansing products, tea tree is mixed with other nourishing elements like aloe vera, neem, turmeric, tulsi, liquorice root and so on. Some products also contain actives designed for a particular skin concern. For instance, if we’re talking about acne, salicylic acid is an effective remedy.
However, while buying a tea tree oil based face wash, have a look at the other ingredients too. Go for the ones containing herbal extracts as they usually do not have harsh side effects. If the product is hypoallergenic, that’s even better!
Tea tree oil is one of the best options to get healthy skin. It is effective, inexpensive and safe when used as directed. Take a look at some of the best tea tree oil based face washes listed below and choose accordingly.
Here are some of the best tea tree oil face washes
If you have acne-prone skin, the tea tree face wash from Mamaearth can come handy. It includes a blend of aloe vera and neem that leaves a calming effect on your skin. The antibacterial properties of neem fights bacterial infection and prevents inflammation and redness.
Image: Courtesy Mamaearth
For those who have oily and sensitive skin, this one’s for you! Perenne has combined nourishing ingredients like willow bark, neem, sandalwood and tea tree oil to create a gentle cleanser that removes dirt and controls excess sebum. The antibacterial properties in this solution help prevent acne and flare-ups.
Image: Courtesy Perenne
SKÖG has leveraged the goodness of botanical ingredients like tea tree oil, aloe vera and birch sap extracts to create a unique solution for sensitive skin. It easily scoops out grime and dirt from pores without stripping the skin off its natural moisture. The formula exudes a soothing fragrance, leaving your skin fresh and plump.
Image: Courtesy SKÖG
The best active to treat acne flare-ups and inflammation is salicylic acid. Combine it with the antibacterial properties of tea tree oil and you get Neemli’s natural face wash. The solution sanitises your skin by removing dirt and grime. It also locks in moisture, bringing out your skin’s lost glow, thereby keeping it smooth and supple.
Image: Courtesy Neemli
Say goodbye to those stubborn acne marks and irritations by treating your skin with this gentle cleansing milk from Omorfee. The formula is infused with natural oils extracted from tea tree and lemon, helping prevent breakouts and balancing your skin’s pH level. You can use it to scrub off makeup too.
Image: Courtesy Omorfee
Try out this daily face wash crafted by The Body Shop. Lather your face with this mild, calming facial cleanser and get visibly clearer skin in just a few weeks. The solution contains tea tree oil sourced from the foothills of Mount Kenya. The formula penetrates deep into your skin and maintains your skin’s pH balance to keep it glowing.
Image: Courtesy The Body Shop
Troubled by blackheads and acne breakouts? Well, it’s time you get yourself the WOW Skin Science face wash filled with bioactives. The solution contains salicylic acid, mulberry and liquorice extracts, and tea tree oil that soothes irritation and redness, while eliminating dark spots and stubborn marks left by acne.
Image: Courtesy Wow
Kama Ayurveda has come up with this unique cleansing foam that’s concocted with plant-derived actives like salicylic acid and allantoin. The formula is also infused with natural oils from neem, tea tree and extracts from aloe vera, calendula and tulsi. Revive your damaged skin and watch it turn soft and plump with a regular use of this cleanser.
Image: Courtesy Kama Ayurveda
Want to enhance your skin’s luminosity? If so, check out the morning gel cleanser by Cosrx, infused with tea tree oil and BHA. The solution is safe to use on sensitive skin as it seals moisture, and does not let your face turn too dry after a wash. Besides, it strengthens your skin’s protective barrier and lends a dewy finish.
Image: Courtesy Cosrx
Say no to dark spots, acne marks or any skin blemishes with Sukin’s lightweight, gel-based facial cleanser. The solution is a mix of tea tree oil, eucalyptus oil and pomegranate extracts that heal breakout faster and prevent bacterial infections. You can also use the product as a makeup remover.
Image: Courtesy Sukin Naturals
Frequently Asked Question (FAQs)
Answer: Tea tree oil works like wonder on a skin that’s prone to acne, blackheads and bacterial infections. If you have sensitive skin, tea tree oil is safe for your skin.
Answer: Yes, tea tree oil has antifungal properties which helps heal acne and prevent its reappearance.
Answer: No, it does not. On the contrary, tea tree oil helps reduce hyperpigmentation, giving you an even-toned complexion.
Answer: As tea tree oil is non-comedogenic, it does not clog pores. In fact, it cleanses your pores filled with dirt, grime and excess sebum to prevent the development of blackheads, acne and so on.
Answer: The Body Shop, Mamaearth and Neemli are some of the best brands when it comes to herbal products. You may also check out a few more brands that create tea tree oil based face washes, from the list above.
Answer: Tea tree oil and salicylic acid both serve a similar purpose. They are a good combo to use on sensitive, acne-prone skin.
Answer: Yes, tea tree oil has antioxidants that help control inflammation and treat skin concerns like hormonal acne.