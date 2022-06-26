Try these best tea tree oil face washes for that flawless skin

Acne is one of the most common skin concerns faced by teens and adults alike. It is irritable, uncomfortable and leaves spots on the skin. While there are various products to treat acne, not all of them suit your skin type, especially, if your skin is too sensitive. The problem with sensitive skin is that it can develop rashes or can cause irritation even at the slightest exposure to a new element or product. However, there is a wonderful natural ingredient that can solve most of your skincare woes and that is tea tree oil.

Benefits of using tea tree oil based face washes

Tea tree oil is an essential oil prepared by steaming the leaves of the Australian tea tree. It’s also known as melaleuca oil. Tea tree oil is antibacterial and a common remedy for acne and blackheads. It is infused into face cleansers, moisturisers, shampoos and various other skincare products.

As the first step to skin care is washing the face, using a tea tree oil based face wash or cleanser is recommended. In most cleansing products, tea tree is mixed with other nourishing elements like aloe vera, neem, turmeric, tulsi, liquorice root and so on. Some products also contain actives designed for a particular skin concern. For instance, if we’re talking about acne, salicylic acid is an effective remedy.

However, while buying a tea tree oil based face wash, have a look at the other ingredients too. Go for the ones containing herbal extracts as they usually do not have harsh side effects. If the product is hypoallergenic, that’s even better!

Tea tree oil is one of the best options to get healthy skin. It is effective, inexpensive and safe when used as directed. Take a look at some of the best tea tree oil based face washes listed below and choose accordingly.

Here are some of the best tea tree oil face washes

Main and Featured image: Courtesy Andrea Piacquadio/Pexels