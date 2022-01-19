These 16 tea tree products are a must have in your beauty routine

Loaded with the goodness of nature in its essence, tea tree oil is an essential oil that’s widely used by people as part of their skincare regimen. Whether used topically in its undiluted form or by means of products enriched with the natural oil itself, its use in your daily lives for healthy skin and hair is a must. Extracted from the leaves of Melaleuca alternifolia, tea tree oil possesses numerous healing properties that help in treating a variety of skin and hair related problems.

It has been used as a medicine in traditional ways by native Australians for centuries and it’s been further gaining popularity globally over the years. Right from working as an antiseptic to boasting anti-inflammatory and antibacterial effects, the benefits of this essential oil are far too wide and the uses far too many.

Benefits of tea tree oil

Apart from several other compounds it contains, the oil’s main component terpinen-4-ol is the one that’s known to kill bacteria and other viruses which makes it highly effective and valued as a natural remedy. As quoted in a study, “it plays a key role in mediating the oil’s antimicrobial activity. The essential oil of Melaleuca spp. has been reported to possess effective antibacterial and antifungal properties in vitro.” It also helps in managing skin conditions like acne, inflammations, warts, athlete’s foot, blisters, fungal infections, among others.

While the pros of using this essential oil for skin-related conditions are plenty, there’s so much that it does for the health and hygiene of your hair and scalp as well. It not just aids in strengthening but also helps in hair growth and getting rid of dandruff, itchiness, and flakiness. Whether you use a tea tree oil shampoo or mix in a few drops of the oil with your regular one, it sure does wonders for you.

Furthermore, based on a research on PubMed, plant-based essential oils like tea tree oil or olive oil, act as a substantial alternative to the commonly established insect repellent DEET. Tea tree oil also helps in healing cuts and wounds.

If applying the oil topically gets a tad bit trickier for you, fret not because we’ve got you covered. To make sure that you reap all its benefits in the easiest of ways, we chalked out some amazing tea tree oil-based products for you. Be it for your skin or your hair, this list of tea tree oil products is all that you need to go through.

