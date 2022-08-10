facebook
The best tinted moisturizers for a healthy and flawlessly radiant skin
10 Aug 2022

The best tinted moisturizers for a healthy and flawlessly radiant skin

Divya Arora
The best tinted moisturizers for a healthy and flawlessly radiant skin
The best tinted moisturizers for a healthy and flawlessly radiant skin

At times, all we wish is to step out without wearing any makeup but also don a beautiful skin swathed in a natural, barely there finish. When out on a beach, we slather on some moisturizer and sunscreen, silently wondering if only it could give us some sort of sheer coverage. Call it the hot and humid weather or just one of those days when we don’t want layers of makeup on our face, the idea of wearing even a BB cream  sounds too much. It is during those times that tinted moisturizers prove to be a saviour.

Formulated to fit the best of both worlds, skincare and makeup, a tinted moisturizer is also a great solution to everyday makeup woes. Whether you’re looking for a product that lends a natural finish without any effort, or you’re simply not in a mood to deck up, or you’re looking for a fuss-free alternative to your everyday foundation and BB cream, tinted moisturizer makes for a great indulgence.

It is essentially a hydrating and nourishing moisturizer that also offers a flawlessly sheer skin tint. It slightly blurs the imperfections and makes the skin even. Often, it is also infused with SPF to provide protection from UV rays and sun damage and can be used underneath makeup or worn as it is.

For instance, the bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Hydrating Gel Cream (Buy it on Amazon for Rs 3,626) is one of the best three-in-one beauty products that moisturizes your skin, gives it a natural finish and protects it with a broad spectrum SPF 30. Similarly, the Smashbox Halo Healthy Glow Tinted Moisturizer (Buy it on Myntra for Rs 2,950) provides long-lasting hydration owing to the presence of nourishing ingredients, protects from the sun and also primes the skin with a sheer finish.

How to choose the best tinted moisturizers?

Skin type

Like any other skincare or makeup product, your skin type is the first thing to consider when buying a tinted moisturizer. If you have dry skin, look for formulas that are extra hydrating and are also infused with moisturizing ingredients including hyaluronic acid, shea butter and ceramides. If you have oily or acne-prone skin, gel and water-based formulas that are oil-free and non-comedogenic work the best. For sensitive skin, hypoallergenic, non-comedogenic and gel-based formulations with soothing ingredients like aloe vera and jeju hydrangea leaf extract should be the go-to.

Sun protection

We all know the importance of wearing sunscreen every single day no matter what. Hence, look for a tinted moisturizer that also offers good sun protection, be it mineral-based or chemical-based. You can also use a regular sunscreen underneath to add an extra layer of protection, especially when stepping out in sweltering heat.

Skin shade

While a lot of tinted moisturizers come only in a single shade that universally works on all skin tones, a lot many also offer a wide range of shades just like a foundation. Hence, always look for a tinted moisturizer that not only suits your skin type but also your skin tone.

Check out some of the best tinted moisturizers available in the Indian market

Lakmé Absolute Hydra Pro Tinted Moisturiser

1 /8

Lakmé Absolute Hydra Pro Tinted Moisturiser

With a lightweight formula that’s easy-to-spread and suitable for all skin types, the Lakmé Absolute Hydra Pro Tinted Moisturiser is a one-step routine for a healthy and flawless finish everyday. This super sheer tinted moisturizer is formulated with hydrating actives to keep your skin feeling nourished, soft and smooth. Infused with hyaluronic acid, it also contains naturally-derived, skin barrier improving pentavitin and conditioning shea butter. It’s non-greasy and absorbs quickly into the skin.

Rating: 4.3/5

Image: Courtesy Lakmé

Price
Rs 431
shop here
Faces Canada Peaches n Cream Tinted Moisturizer

2 /8

Faces Canada Peaches n Cream Tinted Moisturizer

The Peaches n Cream Tinted Moisturizer by Faces Canada embraces your skin with a peachy natural glow. Its milk-like soft texture glides onto your face effortlessly to give you a lightweight and comfortable finish. While it perfectly moisturizes and hydrates your skin, it also lends it a lit-from-within look due to its micro-shimmer content. Available in two shades, this dermatologically tested and paraben-free moisturizer is suitable for all skin types and can be worn in all weather conditions.

Rating: 4.3/5

Image: Courtesy Faces Canada

Price
Rs 409
shop here
Lotus Herbals Nutraglow Daily Tinted Moisturiser

3 /8

Lotus Herbals Nutraglow Daily Tinted Moisturiser

Packed with the qualities of a moisturizer, a foundation and a sunscreen is the Lotus Herbals Nutraglow Daily Tinted Moisturiser that’s perfect for people who’re always on-the-go. Enriched with hibiscus, aloe vera and calendula extracts, it keeps your skin hydrated and nourished throughout the day and lends a flawless, even-toned naturally tinted finish. It is also infused with SPF 25 to protect you from sun damage, is suitable for all skin types and available in three shades.

Rating: 4.2/5

Image: Courtesy Lotus Herbals

Price
Rs 430
shop here
Wet n Wild Bare Focus Tinted Hydrator

4 /8

Wet n Wild Bare Focus Tinted Hydrator

The Bare Focus Tinted Hydrator by Wet n Wild is made with hyaluronic acid and vegan squalane to ensure intense hydration and nourishment that lasts all day. It has a buildable, sheer-to-medium coverage in a semi-matte finish that delivers a naturally flawless glow. The lightweight and multi-purpose formula glides seamlessly on the skin and makes for the perfect base for any makeup routine. It is a cruelty-free and vegan formula that is best suited for normal and dry skin and comes in 11 shades.

Rating: 3.9/5

Image: Courtesy Wet n Wild

Price
Rs 505
shop here
bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Hydrating Gel Cream

5 /8

bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Hydrating Gel Cream

A three-in-one multitasker that defines makeup with skincare benefits perfectly, the bareMinerals Complexion Rescue is one the best tinted moisturizers out there. From providing intense 24 hour hydration and a broad spectrum SPF 30 sun protection to offering a naturally flawless finish, it does it all. It creates a dewy, healthy-looking glow by offering a sheer-to-light coverage that blurs imperfections and evens out skin tone. Its key ingredients include hyaluronic acid, olive-derived squalane and titanium dioxide (mineral-based SPF). It’s oil-free, dermatologically tested, hypoallergenic and non-comedogenic with colour range varying across 20 shades.

Rating: 4.7/5

Image: Courtesy bareMinerals

Price
Rs 3,626
shop here
Smashbox Halo Healthy Glow Tinted Moisturizer

6 /8

Smashbox Halo Healthy Glow Tinted Moisturizer

Yet another product that reduces your base makeup steps is the Smashbox Halo that’s a primer, tinted moisturizer and sunscreen. This all-in-one product is available in 20 shades. Developed for all-day wear and a healthy glow, it keeps your skin hydrated for up to 24 hours and does the job of priming, perfecting and protecting (with broad spectrum SPF 25) all at once. It is made with 81 percent of skin-caring ingredients like niacinamide, rose extract, peptides, hyaluronic acid and goji berries.

Rating: 4.4/5

Image: Courtesy Smashbox

Price
Rs 2,950
shop here
Innisfree Simple Label Tinted Moisturizer

7 /8

Innisfree Simple Label Tinted Moisturizer

With a hydrating and soft formula that feels comfortable on the skin and can be worn everyday, the Innisfree Simple Label Tinted Moisturizer keeps your skin nourished and glowing. It gives you an even-toned skin for a natural makeup look and also provides SPF30+/PA+++ mineral-based sun protection. It has a vegan formula that is hypoallergenic, dermatologist-tested and mild for the skin. It also contains jeju hydrangea leaf extracts, and protects your skin from external irritation and soothes it. This moisturizer comes in four basic shades.

Rating: 4/5

Image: Courtesy Innisfree

Price
Rs 1,370
shop here
Pixi H2O SkinTint

8 /8

Pixi H2O SkinTint

The Pixi H2O SkinTint is a tinted face gel with a water-based formula that evens out skin tone and gives your complexion a flawlessly natural no-makeup look. It keeps your skin feeling hydrated and looking fresh all day. It has a cooling and rejuvenating formula that’s more breathable and comfortable than a regular foundation. It is even water-resistant, super hydrating, fragrance-free and vegan. It comes in 19 different shades and is suitable for all skin types.

Rating: 4.5/5

Image: Courtesy Pixi

Price
Rs 4,286
shop here

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Question: What does a tinted moisturizer do?

Answer: A tinted moisturizer helps in keeping your skin hydrated and nourished, while also providing a sheer and natural coverage that blurs imperfections and lends it a natural glow and healthy radiance.

Question: What's the difference between a BB cream and a tinted moisturizer?

Answer: BB creams are in liquid form, an all-in-one makeup product that acts both as a primer and foundation, offering a buildable medium coverage with added benefits like sun protection, shine control and hydration. Whereas, tinted moisturizers are primarily a moisturizer that also offer a touch of sheer coverage and sometimes even sun protection. Additionally, BB creams have more coverage than tinted moisturizers but less than foundation. Also, tinted moisturizers tend to have a lighter formula than BB creams.

Question: Can tinted moisturizers be used daily?

Answer: Yes, they can be used daily and are perfect for everyday makeup.

Question: Is tinted moisturizer better than a foundation?

Answer: It totally depends on what you’re looking for and expecting from your makeup look. If you’re looking for a finish that covers up discolouration, age spots, blemishes and other such concerns then a foundation is what you should be reaching out for. However, if you’re looking for intense hydration with hints of pigment for that dewy and glowy look, a tinted moisturizer would make for a better choice.

Question: Can I wash off a tinted moisturizer?

Answer: No matter what makeup or skincare products you use, you should always remove them and cleanse your face at the end of the day. It can be noted that a tinted moisturizer can fit well in your morning beauty routine.

