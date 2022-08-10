The best tinted moisturizers for a healthy and flawlessly radiant skin

At times, all we wish is to step out without wearing any makeup but also don a beautiful skin swathed in a natural, barely there finish. When out on a beach, we slather on some moisturizer and sunscreen, silently wondering if only it could give us some sort of sheer coverage. Call it the hot and humid weather or just one of those days when we don’t want layers of makeup on our face, the idea of wearing even a BB cream sounds too much. It is during those times that tinted moisturizers prove to be a saviour.

Formulated to fit the best of both worlds, skincare and makeup, a tinted moisturizer is also a great solution to everyday makeup woes. Whether you’re looking for a product that lends a natural finish without any effort, or you’re simply not in a mood to deck up, or you’re looking for a fuss-free alternative to your everyday foundation and BB cream, tinted moisturizer makes for a great indulgence.

It is essentially a hydrating and nourishing moisturizer that also offers a flawlessly sheer skin tint. It slightly blurs the imperfections and makes the skin even. Often, it is also infused with SPF to provide protection from UV rays and sun damage and can be used underneath makeup or worn as it is.

For instance, the bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Hydrating Gel Cream (Buy it on Amazon for Rs 3,626) is one of the best three-in-one beauty products that moisturizes your skin, gives it a natural finish and protects it with a broad spectrum SPF 30. Similarly, the Smashbox Halo Healthy Glow Tinted Moisturizer (Buy it on Myntra for Rs 2,950) provides long-lasting hydration owing to the presence of nourishing ingredients, protects from the sun and also primes the skin with a sheer finish.

How to choose the best tinted moisturizers?

Skin type

Like any other skincare or makeup product, your skin type is the first thing to consider when buying a tinted moisturizer. If you have dry skin, look for formulas that are extra hydrating and are also infused with moisturizing ingredients including hyaluronic acid, shea butter and ceramides. If you have oily or acne-prone skin, gel and water-based formulas that are oil-free and non-comedogenic work the best. For sensitive skin, hypoallergenic, non-comedogenic and gel-based formulations with soothing ingredients like aloe vera and jeju hydrangea leaf extract should be the go-to.

Sun protection

We all know the importance of wearing sunscreen every single day no matter what. Hence, look for a tinted moisturizer that also offers good sun protection, be it mineral-based or chemical-based. You can also use a regular sunscreen underneath to add an extra layer of protection, especially when stepping out in sweltering heat.

Skin shade

While a lot of tinted moisturizers come only in a single shade that universally works on all skin tones, a lot many also offer a wide range of shades just like a foundation. Hence, always look for a tinted moisturizer that not only suits your skin type but also your skin tone.

Check out some of the best tinted moisturizers available in the Indian market

(Main and Featured Image Courtesy: Rodnae Productions/Pexels)