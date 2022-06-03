Get glowing! The best vitamin C serums for oily skin to buy right now

If you are battling oily skin, you know the care it requires. Excess oil can clog your pores, leading to various skin concerns like blackheads, acne and pimples. To tackle this, you need a solution that doesn’t make your skin greasy but keeps it hydrated — your best option being a vitamin C serum.
Benefits of using vitamin C serum for oily skin
Serums are usually water-based and get absorbed easily into your skin without leaving any residue. Vitamin C, on the other hand, is rich in antioxidants which prevents harsh reactions, allowing your skin to breathe — the reason why a vitamin C serum works well on oily skin.
Usage of vitamin C serum
Before applying the serum, you should be aware of the application procedure. Always cleanse your face before applying anything. Applying the serum on an unwashed area leads the dirt to penetrate your skin and block your pores, causing further damage. After washing, gently dab a few drops of serum onto your cheeks and the T-zone and massage in circular motions. Let the formula set in followed by moisturiser or sunscreen. Sunscreen is a must, if you are going out.
Effects of vitamin C serum
As vitamin C serums are water-soluble, they dry out easily, however, they thoroughly hydrate your skin, maintaining its natural glow and softness. So, it’s advised that you layer it up with a lightweight, oil-free moisturiser or sunscreen for the right balance.
There are numerous brands in the market selling vitamin C serums but every product doesn’t suit your skin. They contain toxic chemicals and are not trustworthy. To help you make the right pick, we’ve curated a list of effective vitamin C serums from trusted skincare brands.
Take a look at the best vitamin C serums perfect for oily skin
Jump To / Table of Contents
- The Body Shop Vitamin C Skin Boost
- Clinique Fresh Pressed™ 7-Day System with Pure Vitamin C
- Neemli Hyaluronic And Vitamin C Serum
- Dear Klairs Freshly Juiced Vitamin Drop
- Fixderma “C” Enhance-25 Serum
- Paese Serum Vitamin C 10% 15 ml
- Bioderma Pigmentbio C-Concentrate
- Kora Organics Noni Bright Vitamin C Serum
- The Ordinary Ascorbyl Glucoside Solution 12%
- Dot & Key 20% Pure Vitamin C Face Serum (Freshly Made)
- Juicy Chemistry Vitamin C Brightening Serum
Nourish your skin with the goodness of vitamin C and watch it glow like never before! Say hello to The Body Shop’s Skin Boost facial serum that combats dullness, delivering instant smoothness. The serum easily penetrates your cells, moisturising the skin from the core and bringing out your natural radiance.
Image credit: Courtesy The Body Shop
If you want firmer, even-toned skin, look no further. This facial serum by Clinique contains 10% fresh pressed vitamin C. The solution is known for its anti-ageing and rejuvenating properties. It comes with 7 packets of powder cleansers too. Apply the combo and watch your skin transform in just a few weeks.
Image credit: Courtesy Clinique
Say goodbye to dehydrated skin with Neemli’s hydrating serum. Infused with hyaluronic acid and vitamin C, this solution helps rejuvenate your skin tissues, giving you plump and firm skin. Vitamin C boosts collagen production that evens out your skin tone, while Hyaluronic acid deeply moisturises your skin, lending it a dewy finish.
Image credit: Courtesy Neemli
Add life to your dull skin with the Freshly Juiced Vitamin Drops from Klairs Cosmetics. The solution is packed with pure vitamin C that blends into your skin and removes blemishes. The serum is dermatologically-tested and safe for use on sensitive skin.
Image credit: Courtesy Klairs
For a perfectly flawless skin, get yourself Fixderma’s C Enhance-25 daily serum, an advanced formula with anti-ageing properties. The solution combats hyperpigmentation, wrinkles, fine lines and skin imperfections. Infused with 25% vitamin C essence, the solution works like magic on dehydrated skin.
Image credit: Courtesy Tata Cliq
A blend of vitamin C and natural oils — this face serum from Paese is what you need for a clear and soft skin. The product is formulated with grapeseed oil, baobab oil, rosehip oil, meadowfoam seed oil and prickly pear oil, all of which are organic. These ingredients help tackle all skin concerns, from dullness to acne to premature wrinkles.
Image credit: Courtesy Paese
Troubled by hyperpigmentation? If so, the solution is Bioderma’s Pigmentbio C Concentrate. This lightweight serum goes deep into your skin, eliminating over production of melanin and reduce inflammation. Along with vitamin C, the solution also contains vitamin E, which strengthens your skin’s barrier and nourishes it.
Image credit: Courtesy Bioderma
Start your day by cleansing and dabbing some vitamin C face serum for that extra nourishment. And, this one from Kora Organics is perfect. Infused with Vitamin C Superfruit Complex combined with the goodness of red pepper and olive leaf extracts, it keeps your skin firm, hydrated and velvety smooth. It is formulated with extracts from Kakadu plum, acerola cherry, orange and lemon peel, noni and 12% stabilised Ascorbyl Glucoside.
Image credit: Courtesy Kora Organics
Don’t go by its name as The Ordinary is known for its unique, highly effective and carefully concocted skincare solutions. Here’s one such formula created with 12% Ascorbyl Glucoside that brightens the skin tone and fights signs of premature ageing. Ascorbyl Glucoside is derived from vitamin C and does wonders on dull and tired skin.
Image credit: Courtesy The Ordinary
Dot & Key brings you yet another potent facial serum. This one’s packed with the benefits of vitamin C to tackle skin concerns like uneven tone, dark spots, early signs of ageing and more. The formula consists of ferulic acid, ascorbic acid and fresh blood orange extracts. Get your hands on this product and don’t let your skin’s glow go away.
Image credit: Courtesy Dot & Key
Give your skin a luxurious treatment with the skin brightening serum from Juicy Chemistry. The formula contains ascorbic, gallic and ellagic acids that reduce blemishes to promote an even skin tone. The key ingredient in the formula is Kakadu plum, which is a rich source of vitamin C.
Image credit: Courtesy Juicy Chemistry
Frequently Asked Question (FAQs)
Answer: Vitamin C is good for acne-prone skin because of its anti-inflammatory properties. The antioxidants help heal breakouts and reduce redness and irritation. If you have oily skin, vitamin C serum is appropriate for you.
Answer: A common side effect of vitamin C serum can be itchiness. But that’s an exception because vitamin C contains anti-inflammatory properties. In some cases, vitamin C can cause allergies on over-sensitive skin. Some serums may also result in the yellowing of skin. Again, that’s not a common phenomenon. (You can consult a dermatologist before using any such product if you have a sensitive skin)