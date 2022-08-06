10 of the best walnut scrubs for soft and smooth skin

The fact that cannot be denied is that exfoliating twice a week is beneficial for your skin and must not be ignored. And, when it comes to picking an exfoliator, walnut scrub is a popular choice. It is dense in nutrients and excellent at its job, which is removing dirt and grime from the skin. The result is a rejuvenated, smooth and younger looking skin.
Benefits of using a walnut scrub
There are numerous benefits of using a walnut scrub due its nutritional properties. Walnuts are rich in antioxidants which contribute towards eliminating the effects of ageing. They are also laden with antimicrobial agents that can combat acne causing bacteria along with other skin infections. Using it clears up clogged pores, making your skin feel velvety smooth and it helps bring back its natural radiance.
There are numerous benefits of vitamin E oil for hair and skin, and walnuts are loaded with this powerful ingredient. Vitamin E in walnut scrubs helps liven up dull skin making your skin glow and keeps it healthy.
If you are looking for an organic and cruelty free choice, you can try the Lass Naturals Papaya & Walnut Face and Body Scrub (Buy it on Amazon). It is brilliant at scooping out dead skin cells and dirt from pores. It is sure to leave you with plump and radiant skin with diminished signs of ageing.
How to prepare and use walnut scrub at home
Here’s how you can prepare and use walnut scrub at home:
- Remove walnuts from the shell and grind to form powder.
- Add honey and lemon juice to the walnut powder.
- Massage your skin with this mixture using circular movements for about a few minutes.
- Ensure to avoid any contact with the eye area.
- Rinse and pat dry.
Alternatively, you can also use natural walnut shell particles and repeat the process mentioned above to remove dead skin cells and dirt.
Check out some of the best walnut scrubs available in the market
Main image: Courtesy Olga/Pexels; Featured image: Courtesy Pranjali Kumar/Pexels
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Forest Essentials Kashmiri Walnut Gel Scrub
- Mamaearth Charcoal & Walnut Scrub
- VLCC Walnut Face Scrub
- mCaffeine Coffee Walnut Scrub
- Shahnaz Husain Shascrub Plus Walnut Face & Body Scrub
- Essentia Extracts Kashmiri Almond Walnut Face Scrub
- Bella Vita Organic Exfoliate Face & Body Scrub
- Lass Naturals Papaya & Walnut Face & Body Scrub
- Biotique Walnut Exfoliating & Polishing Face Scrub
- The Beauty Sailor Walnut Coffee & Coconut Face Scrub
Bring back your skin’s lost lustre by scrubbing with this gel-based formula from Forest Essentials. Infused with finely milled walnuts, this solution can be used to exfoliate dead skin cells and restore its elasticity. The formula also contains aloe vera extracts which help soothe your skin and prevent any kind of irritation.
Rating: 4.4/5
Image: Courtesy Forest Essentials
Unravel the secret to radiant skin with Mamaearth’s charcoal and walnut scrub. This gentle cleanser pulls out skin impurities which may clog your pores. It delivers a youthful glow and an even-toned complexion. The solution is free of parabens, sulphates and such other chemicals that can harm your skin.
Rating: 4.4/5
Image: Courtesy Mamaearth
3 /10
Include this gentle cleanser from VLCC into your skin care routine if you want to get soft, dewy and fresh skin. Enriched with the goodness of natural walnut shell particles, this formula goes deep into your pores to scoop out toxins while intensely hydrating your skin. The omega-3 in walnuts nourishes your skin to keep it plump and healthy.
Rating: 4.2/5
Image: Courtesy Amazon
Give your skin a caffeine boost with this amazing facial scrub by mCaffeine. Concocted with a blend of coffee, pro-vitamin B5 and walnut, this scrub easily removes dead cells to give you clean, clear and beautiful skin, and also provides intense hydration. The scrub is compatible with all skin types and is devoid of toxic chemicals.
Rating: 4.5/5
Image: Courtesy mCaffeine
Show your skin the love it deserves with a gentle scrub from Shahnaz Husain. The special Shascrub is infused with botanical extracts and natural oils. The formula contains a blend of skin-loving ingredients like carrot seeds, vitamin E, cucumber, aloe vera juice, almond oil, olive oil and coconut oil. Massage your skin with brisk circular movements using the product and rinse and pat dry.
Rating: 4.1/5
Image: Courtesy Shahnaz Husain
Say hello to this 100 percent vegan face scrub from Essentia. Packed with nutritious ingredients like Kashmiri almonds and walnuts, this solution rejuvenates your skin while also defending it against dirt and toxins. The scrub doesn’t cause any irritation and is suitable for all skin types.
Rating: 5/5
Image: Courtesy Essentia Extracts
Bella Vita mixes extracts from freshly ground walnut, virgin coconut oil and rock salt to create a soothing exfoliant for your face and body. The new exfoliating walnut scrub prevents free radicals from damaging your skin by pulling out impurities and strengthening your skin’s protective barrier. It aids in nourishing and revitalising your skin making it look healthy with glow. Use it once or twice a week and watch your skin transform into its glowing self.
Rating: 4.6/5
Image: Courtesy Bella Vita Organic
Here’s a cruelty free face and body scrub from Lass Naturals. The brand uses organic ingredients like papaya extracts and walnut granules to create this scrub. The Las Naturals exfoliating walnut scrub clears away impurities and toxins to give you healthy, glowing skin while also fighting signs of premature ageing. It’s also devoid of parabens and sulphates.
Rating: 4.4/5
Image: Courtesy Lass Naturals
Biotique is known for its organic, skin-friendly products and this face scrub is no exception. Infused with walnut extracts, the solution polishes the surface of your skin to retain its smoothness while going deep into your pores to scoop out dirt. It also helps remove the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles to deliver radiant and plump skin.
Rating: 4.4/5
Image: Courtesy Biotique
When natural elixirs like coconut oil, walnut, sunflower oil and coffee come together, they form a powerful exfoliant like this face scrub from Beauty Sailor. The formula does wonders to acne-prone skin by healing breakouts quickly while also removing dead cells to reveal clear, fresh skin.
Rating: 4.4/5
Image: Courtesy The Beauty Sailor
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: It is recommended that you use a walnut scrub only once a week. As walnut granules can be abrasive, it might harm your skin’s texture if applied regularly.
Answer: Walnut scrub is a great exfoliator that cleanses your pores and removes dead cells. By properly exfoliating your skin, it can prevent the accumulation of dirt or sebum in your pores and thus combat pimples.
Answer: Yes, walnut scrub is very efficient in cleaning clogged pores and can remove blackheads. You can use brisk circular movements for the T zone and other areas with blackheads to get rid of them efficiently.
Answer: Yes, walnut scrub is good for oily skin as well as other skin types. Since clogged pores due to excess sebum and oil production is a major concern for people with oily skin, using a good walnut scrub on your skin with brisk circular movements can help get rid of dead skin cells and grime.
Answer: People with open wounds, sore pimples and nut allergies must avoid using walnut scrubs.