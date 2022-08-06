10 of the best walnut scrubs for soft and smooth skin

The fact that cannot be denied is that exfoliating twice a week is beneficial for your skin and must not be ignored. And, when it comes to picking an exfoliator, walnut scrub is a popular choice. It is dense in nutrients and excellent at its job, which is removing dirt and grime from the skin. The result is a rejuvenated, smooth and younger looking skin.

Benefits of using a walnut scrub

There are numerous benefits of using a walnut scrub due its nutritional properties. Walnuts are rich in antioxidants which contribute towards eliminating the effects of ageing. They are also laden with antimicrobial agents that can combat acne causing bacteria along with other skin infections. Using it clears up clogged pores, making your skin feel velvety smooth and it helps bring back its natural radiance.

There are numerous benefits of vitamin E oil for hair and skin, and walnuts are loaded with this powerful ingredient. Vitamin E in walnut scrubs helps liven up dull skin making your skin glow and keeps it healthy.

If you are looking for an organic and cruelty free choice, you can try the Lass Naturals Papaya & Walnut Face and Body Scrub (Buy it on Amazon). It is brilliant at scooping out dead skin cells and dirt from pores. It is sure to leave you with plump and radiant skin with diminished signs of ageing.

How to prepare and use walnut scrub at home

Here’s how you can prepare and use walnut scrub at home:

Remove walnuts from the shell and grind to form powder.

Add honey and lemon juice to the walnut powder.

Massage your skin with this mixture using circular movements for about a few minutes.

Ensure to avoid any contact with the eye area.

Rinse and pat dry.

Alternatively, you can also use natural walnut shell particles and repeat the process mentioned above to remove dead skin cells and dirt.

Check out some of the best walnut scrubs available in the market

Main image: Courtesy Olga/Pexels; Featured image: Courtesy Pranjali Kumar/Pexels