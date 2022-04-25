These watermelon-infused skincare products are a summer must-have

One thing Harry Styles and dermatologists can agree on is the power of watermelon. This juicy summer staple isn’t just a tasty treat, but it’s also loaded with skin and hair benefits. With all of the topical advantages of watermelon and watermelon seed oil, it’s no surprise that the fruit and its byproducts are popping in a variety of products, such as sheet masks, toners, and more. We’ve compiled a list of the top 15 watermelon-infused skincare products.
Watermelon has high water content, but it also offers a lot of skin-friendly nutrients, including vitamin A, C, and E, beta carotene, and lycopene. With all of those beauty benefits, it’s no surprise that watermelon has been raging all season. As summer approaches, we think of bright, fun ingredients to integrate into our routines. Watermelon is a natural hydrator, so it’s ideal for providing lightweight hydration to the skin. It has also long been used in Korean skincare, which is always in vogue!
Best watermelon-infused skincare products
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Hyaluronic Clay Pore-Tight Facial
- Burt's Bees Watermelon Lip Balm
- Drunk Elephant’s B-Hydra Intensive Hydration Serum
- Makeup Revolution Sugar Kiss Lip Scrub
- Milk Makeup Watermelon Brightening Serum
- Sephora Collection Watermelon Eye Mask
- Bliss What a Melon Toner
- Ciaté London Watermelon Nourising Lip Oil
- Charlotte Tilbury Goddess Cleansing Ritual
- Garnier Ambre Solaire Invisible Protect Glow Sun Cream Spray
- Wishful Honey Balm Moisturiser
- Summer Fridays Heavenly Sixteen All-in-One Face Oil
- MyGlamm Super Foods Watermelon Face Wash
- Dot & Key Moisture Rich Hydrating Lip Mask
- Youth To The People Triple Peptide + Cactus Oasis Serum
The Watermelon Glow Hyaluronic Clay Pore-Tight Facial is destined to jump to the top of your skincare wishlist if you desire less visible pores, smoother skin, and a more even tone in only two weeks. This mask is formulated with hyaluronic acid-infused whipped clay that moisturises while cleaning your pores, so it won’t leave your face feeling tight or dry. It contains congestion-clearing chemical exfoliants (think: watermelon enzymes, beta and polyhydroxy acids) and blueberry seed powder to gently exfoliate the surface of your skin.
Nourish your pout with the tantalising taste of summer using the Burt’s Bees Watermelon Lip Balm. This hydrating lip balm is enhanced with a host of nurturing oils and butters to help defend against uncomfortable dryness. Fuelled by Coconut Oil alongside replenishing Fruit Extracts, the silky formula glides easily over rough, flaking areas and dries down to a soft matte finish.
Sometimes you want a moisturiser that’s more like a cold glass of water than heavy cream. The latter is Drunk Elephant’s B-Hydra Intensive Hydration Gel. The light gel includes B vitamins and watermelon rind to plump and moisturise your skin without feeling heavy. It’s light and refreshing, like a slice of watermelon on a hot summer day.
Here for the fruity lip scrub! This lip scrub is here to give you soft, lipstick ready lips. Makeup Revolution’s Sugar Kiss Lip Scrub gently exfoliates and buffs flaky lips. The sugar-based scrub removes dead skin to reveal softer, smoother lips.
The Watermelon Brightening Solid Serum Stick features a high concentration of watermelon seed extract for mega-hydration, as well as a brightening blend of vitamins A, C, and E. Despite its pink hue, this product is fragrance-free, making it great for anybody who dislikes the scent of watermelon but still wants to reap the fruit’s skin benefits.
This ultra-thin, super-absorbent material absorbs three times more serum than a nonwoven fabric and absorbs the active ingredients more effectively to produce results in just five minutes! The Watermelon eye mask draws its ability to hydrate and soften skin from its high water, vitamin, and mineral content.
Achieve an energised and refreshed glow with the Bliss What a Melon Toner, a light witch hazel toner that replenishes and restores the skin. With nutrient-rich and antioxidant ingredients, including watermelon extract, electrolytes and willow bark, the toner gently removes surface toxins and dead skin cells to reveal a fresh, balanced complexion.
Hydrate and soothe lips in need of extra TLC with Ciaté London’s Watermelon Lip Oil. Infused with watermelon extract and formulated with a unique blend of avocado and jojoba oils, this hybrid formula combines the hydration of a balm with the shine of a gloss. Non-sticky and delicately scented, apply Watermelon Burst for a super glossy and hydrated pout.
It’s time to enhance your routine with the Goddess Cleansing Ritual, a two-step miracle that will not only remove all traces of make-up and impurities but will also leave your complexion brighter, balanced and nourished. It has 2 Rituals that will leave your skin feeling thoroughly cleansed and clean without any tightness or stripping effects.
A lightweight formula with an undetectable finish on all skin tones, Garnier’s Ambre Solaire Invisible Protect Glow Sun Cream helps to provide defence against the sun’s UVA and UVB rays without leaving any white residue. Offering broad-spectrum SPF30 protection, the non-greasy cream absorbs quickly into the skin, its water-resistant formula perfect for trips to the beach or swimming pool. The transparent formula utilises a blend of vitamin E and watermelon to help leave the skin feeling hydrated.
Honey Balm Jelly Moisturizer is a luxuriously textured jelly-meets-balm moisturiser infused with honey and watermelon seed oil to lock in moisture for up to 24 hours and soothe the skin. It also includes ingredients that help minimise the appearance of hyperpigmentation and unevenness and brighten and visibly reduce the appearance of pores.
The ultimate facial oil for oil lovers and first-time users alike, the Heavenly Sixteen All-in-One Face Oil deeply conditions, plumps and boosts skin elasticity without blocking pores. Using a blend of 16 noncomedogenic and vegan oils, this quick-absorbing and luxurious formula is rich in omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins, amino acids and antioxidants. The combination of prickly pear, cucumber, rosehip, watermelon and pomegranate oils strengthens the skin’s natural moisture barrier and protects against free radical damage. Simply massage into the skin for an instant hit of hydration and glass-like radiance.
This foamy product, enriched with watermelon and raspberry extracts, gently cleanses your skin of the day’s deep-seated impurities, oil, dirt, sweat, and pollutants. Furthermore, this raspberry and watermelon face wash helps in the preservation of your skin’s natural hydration.
Time to enjoy a fruity treat for sweet lips! Dot & Key Moisture Rich Hydrating Lip Mask is infused with 20% shea butter, watermelon extract, cranberry oil and other lip nourishing ingredients. It spreads evenly and wraps the lips to alleviate dry, flakey and wrinkled surfaces to reveal juicy, plumper and smoother lips. Use it as a lip mask or a tinted lip balm, and get ready to flaunt that selfie-ready pink pout.
Formulated to promote bouncy, youthful skin, this lightweight gel serum is loaded with minerals, peptides and nutrients that help your skin thrive. This hydrating hero is giving new meaning to desert island skincare.
Hero Image: Courtesy Glow Recipe; Featured Image: Courtesy Instagram/skinjuice