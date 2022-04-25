These watermelon-infused skincare products are a summer must-have

One thing Harry Styles and dermatologists can agree on is the power of watermelon. This juicy summer staple isn’t just a tasty treat, but it’s also loaded with skin and hair benefits. With all of the topical advantages of watermelon and watermelon seed oil, it’s no surprise that the fruit and its byproducts are popping in a variety of products, such as sheet masks, toners, and more. We’ve compiled a list of the top 15 watermelon-infused skincare products.

Watermelon has high water content, but it also offers a lot of skin-friendly nutrients, including vitamin A, C, and E, beta carotene, and lycopene. With all of those beauty benefits, it’s no surprise that watermelon has been raging all season. As summer approaches, we think of bright, fun ingredients to integrate into our routines. Watermelon is a natural hydrator, so it’s ideal for providing lightweight hydration to the skin. It has also long been used in Korean skincare, which is always in vogue!

Best watermelon-infused skincare products