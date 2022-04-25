facebook
These watermelon-infused skincare products are a summer must-have
These watermelon-infused skincare products are a summer must-have

Anushka Narula
One thing Harry Styles and dermatologists can agree on is the power of watermelon. This juicy summer staple isn’t just a tasty treat, but it’s also loaded with skin and hair benefits. With all of the topical advantages of watermelon and watermelon seed oil, it’s no surprise that the fruit and its byproducts are popping in a variety of products, such as sheet masks, toners, and more. We’ve compiled a list of the top 15 watermelon-infused skincare products.

Watermelon has high water content, but it also offers a lot of skin-friendly nutrients, including vitamin A, C, and E, beta carotene, and lycopene. With all of those beauty benefits, it’s no surprise that watermelon has been raging all season. As summer approaches, we think of bright, fun ingredients to integrate into our routines. Watermelon is a natural hydrator, so it’s ideal for providing lightweight hydration to the skin. It has also long been used in Korean skincare, which is always in vogue!

Best watermelon-infused skincare products

Jump To / Table of Contents

Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Hyaluronic Clay Pore-Tight Facial

1 /15

Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Hyaluronic Clay Pore-Tight Facial

The Watermelon Glow Hyaluronic Clay Pore-Tight Facial is destined to jump to the top of your skincare wishlist if you desire less visible pores, smoother skin, and a more even tone in only two weeks. This mask is formulated with hyaluronic acid-infused whipped clay that moisturises while cleaning your pores, so it won’t leave your face feeling tight or dry. It contains congestion-clearing chemical exfoliants (think: watermelon enzymes, beta and polyhydroxy acids) and blueberry seed powder to gently exfoliate the surface of your skin.

Price:
Rs 3,359
shop here
Burt's Bees Watermelon Lip Balm

2 /15

Burt's Bees Watermelon Lip Balm

Nourish your pout with the tantalising taste of summer using the Burt’s Bees Watermelon Lip Balm. This hydrating lip balm is enhanced with a host of nurturing oils and butters to help defend against uncomfortable dryness. Fuelled by Coconut Oil alongside replenishing Fruit Extracts, the silky formula glides easily over rough, flaking areas and dries down to a soft matte finish.

Price:
Rs 395
shop here
Drunk Elephant’s B-Hydra Intensive Hydration Serum

3 /15

Drunk Elephant’s B-Hydra Intensive Hydration Serum

Sometimes you want a moisturiser that’s more like a cold glass of water than heavy cream. The latter is Drunk Elephant’s B-Hydra Intensive Hydration Gel. The light gel includes B vitamins and watermelon rind to plump and moisturise your skin without feeling heavy. It’s light and refreshing, like a slice of watermelon on a hot summer day.

Price:
Rs 3,800
shop here
Makeup Revolution Sugar Kiss Lip Scrub

4 /15

Makeup Revolution Sugar Kiss Lip Scrub

Here for the fruity lip scrub! This lip scrub is here to give you soft, lipstick ready lips. Makeup Revolution’s Sugar Kiss Lip Scrub gently exfoliates and buffs flaky lips. The sugar-based scrub removes dead skin to reveal softer, smoother lips.

Price:
Rs 439
shop here
Milk Makeup Watermelon Brightening Serum

5 /15

Milk Makeup Watermelon Brightening Serum

The Watermelon Brightening Solid Serum Stick features a high concentration of watermelon seed extract for mega-hydration, as well as a brightening blend of vitamins A, C, and E. Despite its pink hue, this product is fragrance-free, making it great for anybody who dislikes the scent of watermelon but still wants to reap the fruit’s skin benefits.

Price:
Rs 1,580
shop here
Sephora Collection Watermelon Eye Mask

6 /15

Sephora Collection Watermelon Eye Mask

This ultra-thin, super-absorbent material absorbs three times more serum than a nonwoven fabric and absorbs the active ingredients more effectively to produce results in just five minutes! The Watermelon eye mask draws its ability to hydrate and soften skin from its high water, vitamin, and mineral content.

Price:
Rs 270
shop here
Bliss What a Melon Toner

7 /15

Bliss What a Melon Toner

Achieve an energised and refreshed glow with the Bliss What a Melon Toner, a light witch hazel toner that replenishes and restores the skin. With nutrient-rich and antioxidant ingredients, including watermelon extract, electrolytes and willow bark, the toner gently removes surface toxins and dead skin cells to reveal a fresh, balanced complexion.

Price:
Rs 1,139
Shop here
Ciaté London Watermelon Nourising Lip Oil

8 /15

Ciaté London Watermelon Nourising Lip Oil

Hydrate and soothe lips in need of extra TLC with Ciaté London’s Watermelon Lip Oil. Infused with watermelon extract and formulated with a unique blend of avocado and jojoba oils, this hybrid formula combines the hydration of a balm with the shine of a gloss. Non-sticky and delicately scented, apply Watermelon Burst for a super glossy and hydrated pout.

Price:
Rs 1,380
shop here
Charlotte Tilbury Goddess Cleansing Ritual

9 /15

Charlotte Tilbury Goddess Cleansing Ritual

It’s time to enhance your routine with the Goddess Cleansing Ritual, a two-step miracle that will not only remove all traces of make-up and impurities but will also leave your complexion brighter, balanced and nourished. It has 2 Rituals that will leave your skin feeling thoroughly cleansed and clean without any tightness or stripping effects.

Price:
Rs 3,300
shop here
Garnier Ambre Solaire Invisible Protect Glow Sun Cream Spray

10 /15

Garnier Ambre Solaire Invisible Protect Glow Sun Cream Spray

A lightweight formula with an undetectable finish on all skin tones, Garnier’s Ambre Solaire Invisible Protect Glow Sun Cream helps to provide defence against the sun’s UVA and UVB rays without leaving any white residue. Offering broad-spectrum SPF30 protection, the non-greasy cream absorbs quickly into the skin, its water-resistant formula perfect for trips to the beach or swimming pool. The transparent formula utilises a blend of vitamin E and watermelon to help leave the skin feeling hydrated.

Price:
Rs 1,380
shop here
Wishful Honey Balm Moisturiser

11 /15

Wishful Honey Balm Moisturiser

Honey Balm Jelly Moisturizer is a luxuriously textured jelly-meets-balm moisturiser infused with honey and watermelon seed oil to lock in moisture for up to 24 hours and soothe the skin. It also includes ingredients that help minimise the appearance of hyperpigmentation and unevenness and brighten and visibly reduce the appearance of pores.

Price:
Rs 3,638
shop here
Summer Fridays Heavenly Sixteen All-in-One Face Oil

12 /15

Summer Fridays Heavenly Sixteen All-in-One Face Oil

The ultimate facial oil for oil lovers and first-time users alike, the Heavenly Sixteen All-in-One Face Oil deeply conditions, plumps and boosts skin elasticity without blocking pores. Using a blend of 16 noncomedogenic and vegan oils, this quick-absorbing and luxurious formula is rich in omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins, amino acids and antioxidants. The combination of prickly pear, cucumber, rosehip, watermelon and pomegranate oils strengthens the skin’s natural moisture barrier and protects against free radical damage. Simply massage into the skin for an instant hit of hydration and glass-like radiance.

Price:
Rs 4,746
shop here
MyGlamm Super Foods Watermelon Face Wash

13 /15

MyGlamm Super Foods Watermelon Face Wash

This foamy product, enriched with watermelon and raspberry extracts, gently cleanses your skin of the day’s deep-seated impurities, oil, dirt, sweat, and pollutants. Furthermore, this raspberry and watermelon face wash helps in the preservation of your skin’s natural hydration.

Price:
Rs 299
shop here
Dot & Key Moisture Rich Hydrating Lip Mask

14 /15

Dot & Key Moisture Rich Hydrating Lip Mask

Time to enjoy a fruity treat for sweet lips! Dot & Key Moisture Rich Hydrating Lip Mask is infused with 20% shea butter, watermelon extract, cranberry oil and other lip nourishing ingredients. It spreads evenly and wraps the lips to alleviate dry, flakey and wrinkled surfaces to reveal juicy, plumper and smoother lips. Use it as a lip mask or a tinted lip balm, and get ready to flaunt that selfie-ready pink pout.

Price:
Rs 645
shop here
Youth To The People Triple Peptide + Cactus Oasis Serum

15 /15

Youth To The People Triple Peptide + Cactus Oasis Serum

Formulated to promote bouncy, youthful skin, this lightweight gel serum is loaded with minerals, peptides and nutrients that help your skin thrive. This hydrating hero is giving new meaning to desert island skincare.

Hero Image: Courtesy Glow Recipe; Featured Image: Courtesy Instagram/skinjuice

Price:
Rs 4,843
shop here
skincare essentials Summer skincare Watermelon-infused skincare
Anushka Narula
Anushka likes to write about fashion, beauty, and other nice things. When not bound to her keyboard, she likes to make her Pinterest boards come to life.
Fashion Beauty
