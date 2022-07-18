SpotFree: Best way to remove pesky blackheads

How to remove blackheads is one of life’s great mysteries. Perhaps it’s more of a task than a mystery. You can try to dig them out, but you risk hurting your skin and having the blackhead you removed seem like scars or hyperpigmentation. There is, however, a middle ground between removing and preventing blackheads. These tweaks to your skin-care routine can help.

What are blackheads?

According to experts, a blackhead is simply a hair follicle that has become so clogged with dead skin cells, oil, and bacteria that it has become a wide opening at the skin’s surface. When all of this gunk hits the open air (because of the wide opening), it oxidises and turns black.

What causes blackheads?

Blackheads form when a clog or plug forms in the opening of your skin’s hair follicles. Each follicle includes one hair and an oil-producing sebaceous gland. This oil, known as sebum, keeps your skin smooth. Dead skin cells and oils accumulate at the opening to the skin follicle, resulting in a comedo. If the skin over the bump remains closed, the bump is referred to as a whitehead. When the skin around the bump opens, the air causes it to appear black, causing a blackhead to form.

How do you treat blackheads?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr.Althea | Malaysia🇲🇾 (@dr.althea_my)

These tweaks to your skin-care routine can help.

Wash with a gentle cleanser

Resist the temptation to launch a scrubby assault on your blackheads. In fact, using a gentle cleaner is your best bet. It will not severely dry out your skin, which might lead to an increase in sebum production and exacerbate the problem. Pick cleansers that include glycolic acid, which helps to clear up pores.

Steam your face

Before attempting an extraction at home, it’s critical to use heat to loosen and soften the debris trapped in your pores. A face steamer is an excellent tool for this. This would make extractions quicker and easier.

Never use your nails to squeeze

The key to using your fingers to extract is to be gentle. Here’s a quick primer: Begin with completely clean hands and avoid getting your fingers too close to the blackhead. Widen them somewhat to allow the blackhead to be extracted more easily from a deeper level within your skin. Reposition your fingers while squeezing to make it easier and to prevent leaving marks. Avoid using your nails to avoid puncturing your skin.

Better yet, use an extractor tool

Most aestheticians use an extractor tool in-office, so if you want to closely replicate your favourite facial, this is your best bet. Place the open tips on each side of the blackhead to use it appropriately. According to experts, keep the tweezer body perpendicular to where you’re removing and the curved part of the tips on your skin. Gently push either side of the blackhead until it starts to come out. Apply gentle, steady pressure, and then gently pinch the tweezers and remove the blacked-out material from the skin to retrieve it. If the blackhead does not come out readily, stop trying to extract it.

When you’re finished, gently wipe your skin with an alcohol-free antibacterial toner.

Exfoliate regularly

Use acids for exfoliation. Many experts recommend chemical exfoliants over physical exfoliants, which involves using chemical peels and alpha hydroxy acids instead of a scrub. Scrubs, according to experts, might cause microtears in your skin. Look for ingredients such as glycolic acid, lactic acid, and salicylic acid.

Use a pore strip

These are an oldie but a goodie for removing blackheads in the most basic way possible: by plucking them out. It’s like putting a Band-Aid on your nose. As a result, if your skin has been properly prepared with warm water and the pore is open, the suction from removing the strip will raise the trapped debris to the surface. However, they are not actually treating the blackheads; they are only eliminating the uppermost (and most visible) portion.

Apply a topical retinoid

Retinoids are unmatched in their ability to stimulate cell turnover, eliminating dead skin cells and minimising the risk of clog formation. A very thin coating applied before going to bed can help exfoliate your skin, unclog pores, reduce oiliness, and eliminate and prevent small blackheads and whiteheads.

Use vitamin C

Certain ingredients, such as beta hydroxy acids and benzoyl peroxide, are effective against acne and clogged pores. However, your favourite brightening ingredient, vitamin C, can be quite effective in clearing blackheads. A blackhead, according to experts, is simply oil that has risen to the surface and oxidised due to contact with the open air. This oxidation is what turns blackheads black. Use an antioxidant like vitamin C to combat this process and keep the oil from oxidising so quickly.

According to experts, it’s critical to use a stable form of vitamin C since unstable ones can quickly oxidise and cause even more blackheads.

All Images: Courtesy Shutterstock