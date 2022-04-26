Bid adieu to your moody Mondays here at #MondaysWithLSA

Uplift your mood this week as Lifestyle Asia India is back with luxury skincare goodies marking another episode of #MondaysWithLSA with iS Clinical.

Lifestyle Asia India is here to your rescue you from your Monday blues. #MondaysWithLSA is your one-stop-shop for a competitive yet luxurious start to the week. We’re hosting a refreshing giveaway every Monday. All you need to do is follow a few steps and check out our Lifestyle Asia India Instagram page every Monday at 12 pm and get a chance to win exciting prizes and a boost to your week.

#MondaysWithLSA giveaway iS Clinical

In continuity with the previously announced #MondaysWithLSA, you have yet another opportunity to kickstart your week with an energetic giveaway. Well, this sure is a delight for all the beauty enthusiasts out there, as we have iS Clinical to drag us out of our #MoodyMonday state.

iS Clinical is a global skincare brand dedicated to producing an innovative and highly effective range of skincare products. As a part of #MondaysWithLSA, we aim at adding a hint of beauty and skincare to brighten your week. iS Clinical is responsible for Jessica Alba’s alabaster skin, so participate in the giveaway to get your hands on their Pure Calm kit.

To ace the giveaway and get rid of your Monday blues all you have to do is follow the three simple steps mentioned below:

Follow Lifestyle Asia India on Instagram: @lsa.arena and @lifestyleasiaindia

Next up is to follow iS Clinical on Instagram: @isclinical

Last, but not least, tag your friends and tell us what you particularly do to beat your Monday Blues.

So, gear up boys and girls, and grab your access to a glass-looking skin starting this week!

Go grab the opportunity while it lasts, as the contest ends on the 25th of April at 12 am and the winners will be announced on the 26th of April.

Hero and Feature images courtesy: iS Clinical