Birch juice in Korean skincare: Benefits, uses, and best products to buy

Snail slime, pig collagen, and placenta are just a few of the unusual yet effective ingredients used in Korean skincare. Birch juice is another one that is unique to the Korean beauty industry. It may not seem as strange as some of the others, but it is still less typically used in Western products. We delve into birch juice in Korean skincare to learn more about it and how it might benefit your skin.

Here’s why Korean’s love Birch Juice in their skincare

View this post on Instagram A post shared by K a t 💚 (@freshdewyskin)

In recent years, the Korean skin care industry has placed a greater emphasis on substituting water in beauty products with Birch juice. This amazing skincare ingredient has a texture similar to that of coconut water and offers great beauty benefits. It is also high in skin-loving nutrients that penetrate deeply into the skin to keep it healthy and nourished for a longer period of time.

What is birch juice?

Many of these unusual and natural ingredients are popular within the Korean beauty community. Birch juice extract, commonly known as birch tree sap or birch tree water, is extracted from the beautiful white and black birch trees in the same manner as maple syrup is derived from maple trees. It provides several skincare benefits. Birch tree sap is praised in Korean beauty for its ability to soothe inflammation, purify, and moisturise skin. It has 17 amino acids, minerals, enzymes, proteins, antioxidants, and vitamins that are all good for your skin. Birch juice is popular among Korean beauty products due to its anti-aging and healing properties.

Benefits of birch juice

Birch juice is loaded with skin-loving nutrients. It’s also extremely moisturising, and its molecules are relatively small, helping the skin to absorb it more effectively.

According to reports, birch juice is being dubbed the “next coconut water for the skin” because of its richness of amino acids, sugars, and minerals, which aid in moisture retention and the maintenance of a favourable oil-moisture balance. It is also increasingly being used in place of water in several Korean beauty products.

Birch juice, in particular, includes vitamin B3, a niacinamide that helps balance out your complexion, as well as vitamin C, which does the same while also brightening and stimulating cell turnover. It also contains amino acids, enzymes, proteins, and antioxidants, which serve to strengthen the skin’s barrier function, improve skin texture, and protect the skin from environmental influences. These nutrients also help to reduce inflammation, making it ideal for sensitive or irritated skin.

Shop products with Birch Juice here Weleda Birch Body Scrub Rs 977

All Images: Courtesy Shutterstock