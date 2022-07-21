A body serum might be the solution to your dry skin concerns

There’s a reason “body serum” is all the rage on social media these days: it can elevate your body-care routine (think: super-hydrated, glowing skin) with a little extra effort. But, before you ask, “What’s the purpose of using a body serum and a body moisturiser?” read on because you might fall in love with the idea.

What is a body serum?

This product essentially goes beyond regular cream moisturising. It’s like a face serum, is filled with high-performance actives and ingredients that profoundly hydrate skin. Depending on the serum, it may contain plant extracts, minerals, vitamins, amino acids, and antioxidants.

Benefits of using a body serum

This product, when combined with the correct active ingredients, may treat and help target a variety of skin concerns. They can aid with anti-aging, wrinkle reduction, wound healing, damage repair, skin hydration, and acne and scar prevention. Consider the serum to be treating any concerns, and the moisturiser to be locking it in and simply hydrating.

A moisturising body serum containing AHAs will naturally exfoliate the skin, leaving it radiant with a natural glow. A serum rich in antioxidants will protect your skin from harmful free radicals while also reducing the signs of ageing. A serum designed to intensely hydrate the skin will contain ingredients such as hyaluronic acid and ceramides.

How to use this product?

Using this does not imply you should forego your regular body moisturiser. Apply a body serum to dry skin after washing, and then follow with your moisturiser once it has absorbed. According to experts, search for serums that address your issues, whether they be ageing skin, pigmentation, or dullness – whatever an ingredient does for your face, it will also do for your body. Experts say that using this product with antioxidants like vitamin C can help reduce free radical damage. Alpha hydroxy acids, such as lactic and salicylic acid, are excellent for brightening and smoothing skin, whilst hyaluronic acid plumps and moisturises.

