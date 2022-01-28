7 brands that offer refill options with minimal environmental impact

For a long time, the beauty industry has been under scrutiny for its environmental impact. These brands came up with a brilliant idea to help lessen their impact on the environment around us by offering recyclable packaging, products made with sustainably sourced ingredients, and even waterless formulas.
Look through our list of Indian and international beauty brands (all of which are accessible in the country) that allow you to refill prior bottles and jars, bringing you one step closer to developing a sustainable beauty regime.
Beauty brands that provide refill options
Jump To / Table of Contents
1 /7
One of the brand’s popular products, the Creme De Corps, a non-greasy body moisturiser, is now available in refillable pouches. While the bottle is 250ml in size, the refill bag is 1 litre in size, minimising the consumption of plastic by four bottles per pouch. You may then return your empty pouches to their store to be recycled and get reward points in exchange.
2 /7
One of India’s newest arrivals in the refillable skincare industry. Their vast choice of face cleansers are available separately, with separate refill bottles and also come in sets with refill packets so you always have an extra bottle tucked away.
3 /7
This homegrown luxury make-up brand is well-known for its environmentally conscious and conscientious selections. They provide refillable choices for all of their products, including concealer, powder foundation, blush, lipstick, and even mascara. The best part is that those refills are available in every colour and come in aluminium casings.
4 /7
With their shampoo and conditioner refill pouches, Ouai, founded by well-known celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin, is working to make the beauty industry more mindful and eco-friendly. These pouches are not only good for the environment but also good for your wallet, since each refill may fill up three of your empty bottles for the price of two.
5 /7
Lakme has released a refill box for their Perfect Radiance Day crème at a very reasonable price. Instead of being sold separately, the refill is included along with the day cream as a package, so that when you run out, you can simply replace the product’s inner jar with the refill.
6 /7
The French skincare label forecasts what you’re most likely to run out of and ensures you have refills for nearly two-thirds the price of the original product. Along with shampoos, conditioners, shower gels, and oils refill packets of hand soap, face cleansers, micellar water, and a few moisturisers are available.
7 /7
Faith and patience, the brand known for launching India’s first Camel milk shampoo, has introduced refill pouches for their shampoos and conditions to bring their brand one step closer to sustainability.
All Images: Courtesy Brands