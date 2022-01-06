Can crystals help you achieve your skincare goals? We find out!

In recent years, crystals have become extremely ubiquitous in wellness retreats and even in many people’s beauty routines. From rose quartz to jade, crystals have taken over skincare by a storm. A slew of businesses seems to have taken notice and are incorporating these stones into their skincare and makeup products.

Even celebrities like Victoria Beckham, Katy Perry, and Miranda Kerr appreciate the mental health benefits of these precious crystals. But are they merely a wacky GenZ and Millennial fad, or do they genuinely help the skin? We find out.

What exactly crystals do

Since ancient times, crystals have been used in skincare. If you ask any Baby Boomer about crystals, you could receive some interesting anecdotes. The use of stones for wellbeing and healing, on the other hand, dates back millennia and is a foundation of various cultural health philosophies.

“In general, stones are prized in Chinese culture and healing for their resilience, because they take aeons to form as the perfect coming together of the elements and time,” says Brooklyn-based acupuncturist and herbalist Sandra Lanshin Chiu who uses jade for gua sha facial treatments. “They are regarded and revered as entities with spirit and consciousness of their own, so they help with healing—including improving skin—because they expose a person’s energy field with that of the stone.”

Though there is no scientific research particularly supporting the skincare benefits of crystals. However, it is hard to overlook that crystals and colours have their own energy. When it comes to the two most often used crystals in skincare, jade and rose quartz, many people believe rose quartz is kind and has a relaxing vibration, whilst jade and green aventurine are regenerative and connected with growth. Both of these are soothing to the skin and help to tone it.

How to incorporate crystals into your skincare regime

The usefulness of crystals in skincare is determined by their unique qualities, which can either relax or energise the skin. Having said that, one cannot expect miracles to happen overnight. There must be a harmony between your lifestyle, mindset, and beauty products.

There are a plethora of crystal skincare items on the market, the most well-known of which are gua shas and face rollers made from various crystal materials.

Gua Sha

Gua sha is a centuries-old treatment used in traditional Chinese medicine that involves using a “scraping” technique on the body to remove toxins and heal painful or torn muscles. This technique’s modernised (and considerably less intense) facial version is intended to decrease stress, enhance blood flow, and promote healing.

Crystal rollers

Then there are crystal rollers. These have also been around for a long time, and are frequently dual-ended, with a larger roller on one end and a tiny roller on the other (perfect for using under the eyes).

Your crystal face roller, like the gua sha, is meant to aid in lymphatic drainage massage, which may help decrease puffiness in the face and improve circulation in the skin for a natural glow.

Both products may be used in conjunction with serums or oils, and if you’re prone to puffiness or discomfort, we recommend keeping your roller in the fridge.

Add crystal in water

The simplest method to include crystals into your beauty regimen is through the water. If you don’t have a bathtub, an energy healer recommends placing a crystal in a bucket or tumbler before taking a bath. At the end of your bath, simply pour water over yourself. This restores the body’s energy balance.

How to choose which crystal to go for

Rose Quartz

Rose quartz is the crystal associated with the heart chakra and is commonly referred to as the “love stone” due to its ability to foster compassion and love. Rose quartz is said to be a strong therapeutic stone that may help to improve self-love, relieve stress, and protect against negative emotions.

Jade

Known as a ‘healing’ stone, Jade is considered to have protective characteristics and to bring wealth, abundance, and good luck.

Clear Quartz

Known as the healing stone, clear quartz crystals are great for combining with other crystals to increase their energy. They are said to help in concentration and attention, as well as amplify any energy or goal. This stone is also claimed to shield you from negativity and to connect you to your higher self.

Amethyst

Amethyst crystals are the mother of all stones, providing protective characteristics as well as the capacity to develop your own intuition. This gem is also frequently used as a calming tool.

All Images: Courtesy Shutterstock