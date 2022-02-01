Celebrity cosmetologist Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta shares her skincare and self-care routine

As important as advice you give others is the one you follow yourself. We catch up with celebrity cosmetologist Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta of ISAAC Luxe in Delhi about her personal skincare regime, the products she uses, and the trends she shies away from.

There is a movement happening in beauty right now where dermatologists are taking to Instagram to give snippets of advice on skin and selfcare. In the crux of this movement is Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta, celebrity cosmologist and founder of ISAAC Luxe. From busting myths on DIYs, sharing information on chemical exfoliants to guiding about invasive procedures, Dr Geetika is a pocket-sized repository of good information when it comes to skincare.

Dr Geetika is a bit of a celebrity in Delhi as she treats some of the most well-heeled and Instagram-friendly crowd of the city. Throw in her own radiating skin and friendly demeanour, she’s the neighbourhood dermatologist we all want to visit. After all, the multiple clinics spread across Delhi are home to some of the most advanced cosmetic procedures. Dr Geetika’s approach to skin, body and hair care is a balanced combination of holistic ideas and FDA-approved medical technologies. Firing our curiosities is Dr Geetika talking about her own skincare routines, products, tips and more.

Skincare secrets of Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta of ISAAC Luxe

What’s your idea of beauty? Is there a definition you live by?

For me, beauty is very personal and bespoke. You define your own beauty on your own terms. With the advancements of new technologies and science we can choose how we wish to age or look. Ageing is inevitable and unfortunate series of events but looking your age is a choice you can make.

What is your daily skincare regime in the AM?

I believe that skin changes every season and so do its requirements. My winter skincare regimen in the morning involves a very simple sandwich method of applying hyaluronic acid and loads of sunblock every 2-3 hours as I love to bask in the sun. I wash my face with a gentle foam wash and spray on a mist. For my under eyes, I like to use Biologique Crème Contour des Yeux VIP O 2 Illuminating eye contour cream. On moist face apply plumping serum followed by Dr G HA Intense Moisturiser. Finally, I use the Heliocare or Avène sunblocks.

What kind of skin do you have and what extra care does it need?

I am blessed with normal skin which tends to get dry in winters. So I make sure to use the sandwich method and I indulge in using face oil for more hydration.

Do you try any spot treatments or specialised treatments for your skin?

Yes, I use retinol twice a week at night. Retinol is incorporated into the age-preventive skincare routine to alter the behaviour of aged cells. It helps accelerate skin renewal, enhance collagen production and reduce the appearance of ageing, uneven texture and age spots.

Supplements you are taking for good skin and hair?

I believe it’s okay to consume supplements as specific nutrient needs cannot be met by a food-based diet. There are certain essential nutrients that our body needs to function properly.

What is your PM skincare routine like?

Application of ZO Skin Health Wrinkle + Texture Repair for two times a week improves skin function and the skin’s ability to retain hydration with ingredients that support the skin’s natural replenishment of Hyaluronic Acid. 0.5% retinol supports collagen health, helps to reduce the appearance of lines + wrinkles, and supports the appearance of smooth skin texture. Masque VIP O2 neutralises pollutants to prevent them from reaching the skin cells and eliminates cellular waste built up by the oxidation of lipids and proteins. It also contains a moisturising active ingredient that nourishes skin exposed to the atmospheric pollution of urban living. Fluide VIP 02 is formulated with anti-pollution ingredients to shield skin from polluting particles. Its unique formula contains a concentration of Biologique Recherche Oxygenating Complex and active antioxidant ingredients, giving this product the power to combat oxidative stress. It gives skin an instant boost, bringing a radiant glow and brightening the complexion.

What is your makeup box filled with – talk us through some of the stars?

I use bare minimum makeup, but I love to do my eyes. I don’t use any heavy foundation or concealer, only a stroke of kajal on my waterline and mascara to enhance my eyes. I finalise my makeup look with a subtle shade of lipstick.

What about your wellness routine – is there a process you follow?

Yes, I am a 5 am club person. I start my day with warm water and then I indulge in perfect me time which includes – breathing, meditation, manifestation and reading. This is followed by yoga and workout. I start my day with green juice every day. I like to include a plate full of seasonal fruits for breakfast, and with every meal, I try to have lots of greens and salads. I avoid sugar and dairy in any form.

Hair Care routine you follow?

I deep condition once every week and I use hair growth serums alternate night on my scalp.

Travel products you love and carry?

I carry my regular skincare when I travel and I definitely add Micellar Water and extra face packs for skin pampering. Like Dr G Moringa Face Pack which gives an instant skin boost.

What’s your self-care mantra?

Identify the quadrants of life – family, work, health, personal – and try and balance and do what u can happily to full fill each. You might not checkmark all but at least identifying is a good way to start. Starting my day early makes me run the day in my way rather than me feeling out of control and the day running me. A happy person can make others happy so self-happiness and care are not selfish. Learn to say no when you have to.

Best skincare advice you ever got?

Discipline is the key. What you eat is what will show, beauty is absolutely inside out.

A skin care tip you always share with your clients?

Don’t experiment with DIY with professional skincare. And sunblock can not be skipped, 2-3 fingers every 2-3 hours.

An Instagram led skincare trend you advise against?

Home dermarolling. It can lead to redness, bruising and flaking of the skin.

What’s the most common mistake women make with their skincare routine?

The overuse or underuse of the products, using the right amount is important.

All images: Courtesy Dr Geetika.