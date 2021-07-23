The sky might be overcast over your city, but that doesn’t mean your skin has to be. We uncover the Korean beauty trend of cloudless skin and find products to help you achieve it.

Trend base terminology like glass skin, honey skin, and mochi skin is unique to Korean beauty routines and are often about super hydrated and luminous skin trends. Cloudless skin, on the other hand, isn’t a trend but an amalgamation of skincare regimes that lead to almost perfect skin.

Often used in a romantic connotation to describe a lover’s porcelain skin, the term has been around for ages often referred to in advertisements and pop culture. Derived from the phrase, ‘not a cloud in the sky’, cloudless skin is essentially blemish-free with minimal pores, almost like that of a baby. Achieving skin free of concerns like acne, dark spots, pigmentation, and fine lines might seem like a rather obvious goal. However, in Korean cultures, it is taken with much seriousness and practised with definite beauty regimes.

If the skies seem murky with too many terms and trends, then let us clarify. Glass skin is smooth, almost translucent complexion, honey skin is shiny and glowing skin, while cloudless is essentially skin that is radiant and flawless. If you’re looking to up the ante and embrace a regimented Korean beauty routine, then follow a step-by-step routine.

Disclaimer: Cloudless skin cannot be achieved overnight and doesn’t have to be done using Korean products. It is essentially a culmination of healthy skin and lifestyle habits that lead to a natural glow. So slapping on an occasional sheet mask isn’t going to help the cause.

Cleanse

Cleansing is one of the holy grails of Korean beauty which is why most of their cleansers use fewer ingredients and a gentle formulation. The first step is clearing out the pores, twice a day, with a gentle massage and lukewarm water. Start your day with a burst of hydration with the belif Aqua Bomb Jelly Cleanser (Rs 2,390) that’s formulated with amino acids and glycerin-based cleansing agents to remove impurities and lock in the moisture.



Buy Here

Moisturise

Layer thick creams or moisturisers based on your skin type or opt for nourishing toner-moisturiser hybrids to achieve the hydration or plumpness your skin needs. Moisturisers formulated with hyaluronic acid, aloe vera, and water are a good option to achieve your K-beauty goal. For your daily moisture surge opt for Aureana’s Luminos Brightening Day Cream (Rs 1,499) that contains aloe vera juice which nourishes your skin.

Buy Here

Exfoliate

It’s important to get rid of the dead cells that cause your skin to appear dull. Apply a face scrub and massage your skin gently with it. A product that is great at clearing pores and reducing skin imperfections is the Shiseido Waso Soft + Cushy Polisher (Rs 2,300) that is made from a biodegradable formula so it’s gentle on your skin and the environment.

Buy Here

Brightening Serums

While exfoliators get rid of the dullness, brightening serums give it an extra boost and even out the skin tone. They reduce the overactive areas and give your skin a balanced, glow-from-within appearance. Products like the iS CLINICAL White Lightening Serum (Rs 6,880 for 15ml) can help you achieve it, especially if you are looking to tackle pigmentation and even acne scars.

Buy Here

Sunscreen

When it comes to sunscreens, products from South Korea get our approval for two simple reasons. Firstly, they understand the hot, sticky weather and experiment with formulation and texture. Secondly, they are designed for South Asian skins and rarely leave a white cast. Protecting against sun damage is of essence to a long-term beauty plan like cloudless skin. A Korean sunscreen that serves the purpose is the Laneige Watery Sun Cream with an SPF50+ (Rs 1,403) with an extremely light texture.

Buy Here

Sleep

Lack of sleep is proven to adversely impact your skin, therefore, rest and rejuvenation are equally essential to achieving clear skin. Nutraceutical gummies like the delicious Nyumi Sleep gummies in a blackberry flavour (Rs 990) can help you achieve your 7 hours, undisturbed sleep target.

Buy Here

Cloudless skin isn’t a quick fix solution to your skin woes. It is a long-term commitment to your health and one that is perfect to start on a cloudy monsoon day.

All Images: Courtesy brands. Header and Featured Image: Courtesy Shutterstock.