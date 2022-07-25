Your ultimate guide on sunscreens and how to choose the best one

Following an elaborate skincare routine every day might not be possible for each one of us. However, you can still take care of your skin by including some essential skin care products into your daily routine. One such crucial item is sunscreen that suits your skin type.

Besides moisturising and toning, you should also pay heed to protecting your skin from the harmful rays of the sun regularly. If you’re wondering why this is so important, well, medical research has revealed that constant exposure to UV rays can develop squamous cell carcinoma, an aggressive form of skin cancer. Moreover, it is common knowledge that sun tanning or burns lead to dark spots on your skin and premature wrinkles. To prevent these from showing on your skin, one must always wear a sun protection cream or lotion, especially before stepping out.

How to choose a good sunscreen for your skin?

When you’re purchasing sunscreen, you must pick one that is effective and compatible with your skin type. Here is a checklist of the things you should consider while choosing the best one.

SPF: Sun Protection Factor or SPF is a measure of how much UVA/UVB sun rays the solution can filter out. Dermatologists recommend an SPF of at least 30 or below, as it provides 97 percent protection against the harsh rays of the sun.

Formulation: These creams are available in the form of lotions, creams and even sprays. While choosing your sunscreen, look for a texture that'll blend into your skin easily. For instance, while a matte finish sunscreen is suitable for oily skin, a creamy solution helps nourish dry skin.

Ingredients: Minerals like zinc oxide, titanium dioxide and avobenzone help deflect sun rays, offering a strong defence to your skin. These ingredients are considered as 'broad spectrum', meaning that they block both UVA and UVB rays to keep your skin safe. On the contrary, vitamin A, commonly referred to as retinyl palmitate, is something you must avoid as it can be responsible for skin tumours.

