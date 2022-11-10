Deepika Padukone joins the likes of Brad Pitt, Kim Kardashian, launches skincare brand

Deepika Padukone has joined the likes of Brad Pitt, Kim Kardashian, Hailey Bieber to name a few and forayed into the world of skincare by launching her own self-care brand, ‘82°E’. The name pronounced as eight-two east focuses majorly on skincare. The Bollywood actor who was named as the brand ambassador of Cartier earlier in the day today, dropped this bomb and broke the internet with this stupendous announcement. Deepika had teased her fans last year only giving the hint that she was on to something big, and this just fits the bill.

Wondering what’s the ideology behind zeroing on such an unusual name? Well, Deepika explains that too. 82°E’s name takes its inspiration from the meridian that passes through India and identifies the standard time of the country. As unique as its name is, it’s the brand’s mission that will resonate with most of the people out there.

If you go through the official website of the actor’s newly launched enterprise, it’ll tell you about its mission that it aims to make the ‘practice of self-care a simple, joyful, and effective part of one’s everyday routine’. Well, isn’t that what one really wants?

The brand says its philosophy lies in taking small, consistent steps so as to achieve everlasting results. Just like DP’s Live Love Laugh foundation that focuses on mental health and conscious living, 82°E believes in consciously crafting products by fusing holistic practices with latest innovation. The brand boasts of clinically tested, vegan, cruelty-free and clean products.

As of now, the brand’s skincare range includes cleanser, toner, moisturiser, eye cream and SPF. People will be able to get their hands on 82°E’s products starting November 2022.

Indian celebrities who have their own skincare and beauty range

From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, there are quite some celebrities in Bollywood who have turned to entrepreneurship and started their own skincare and beauty range. In the last few years, fashion designers too have turned to this venture with the likes of Manish Malhotra and Masaba who’ve launched their own line of luxury cosmetic products.

Hero and Featured Images: Courtesy deepikapadukone/Instagram