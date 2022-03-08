Dermatologist, Dr Kiran Sethi on dropping beauty truth bombs in her new book

In the burgeoning beauty industry, it’s important to cut the clutter and seek out practical advice on all things related to your skin. Making our pursuit easier is Delhi-based dermatologist, Dr Kiran Sethi with her new book ‘Skin Sense’.

Do you have a list of questions you would ask your dermatologist handy? Thoughts on what serums to use, what to manage PCOS, what diet to follow, or simply how to build a manageable skincare routine. Dr Sethi’s book, ‘Skin Sense’ has answers for each one of them and more. The book is an apotheosis of years of practice in dermatology and the aesthetics industry. It not only simplifies skin issues but also clears misconceptions and guides you on a path to a holistic beauty and wellness routine.

On the cusp of the launch of the book, we caught up with Dr Kiran Sethi to not only share insights into her book but also understand the secret to her own glowing skin. In all this talk, the biggest takeaway, according to Dr Sethi is that “beauty is from the inside out, and we have to work on our mind, diet and lifestyle to get the results we want. We can’t ignore our inside in favour of our outside.

A tête-à-tête with renowned dermatologist Dr Kiran Sethi on her new book and skincare routine:

Tell us about your book, and why we should add it to our bookshelf?

I sought to give readers a beauty bible for their every skin, hair, product, therapy, and diet-related query in this book. I wanted everyone to be able to have a handy guide available to them on how to know their skin type or hair type, how to understand their skin issues like acne, ageing or pigmentation, how to choose their skincare, what diet to follow, how to manage PCOS, and how to decipher between all the products and treatments available out there. After reading my book, everyone can feel that they can confidently navigate their skin and hair issues, and feel beautiful from the inside out. This book talks about everything from hair fall, acne, pigmentation, ageing, and hormonal issues like PCOS and how to handle it.

How to identify your skin type and hair type? The latest in actives, when you should use it, and at what age? DIYs that work and don’t? Your thyroid and your skin? Diet plans for eczema, PCOS, acne and ageing? A breakdown of botox and filler and its alternatives? A roundup of treatments available in the world and if it’s right for you? Diets for your common skin concerns? This beauty book is the ultimate handbook bible on beauty with every question you ever wanted to be answered.

What’s your idea of beauty? Is there a definition you live by?

My idea of beauty is where you feel good about yourself! Beauty is so variable and defined by the eye of the beholder, but there is nothing more attractive than confidence.

What kind of skin do you have and what extra care does it need?

I have dry skin, and it requires a lot of moisturisation! But I also have acne prone skin, due to high levels of stress and wearing my mask all day for work, so I have to use topical retinoids at night to treat that and prevent that.

Supplements you are taking for good skin and hair?

Currently I am taking Collagen supplements, Vitamin C, Omega 3 Fatty Acids, and Magnesium! Collagen supplements helps in prevention of aging, improving suppleness and hair health along with joint care, Vitamin C helps with anti-aging, glow and immunity, Omega 3 fatty acids is heart protective as well as improves skin health and moisturisation, and Magnesium is for PMS Acne.

Do you try any spot treatments or specialised treatments for your skin?

I love a good acne spot peel, or Erase Laser for pimples when they are active. My favorite treatment for me is Gold PLASMA treatment, and Mirapeel and CL4D laser!

What about your wellness routine – is there a process you follow?

I meditate daily, exercise and try to remember what I am lucky for every day! Also I give my little girl a lot of cuddles and kisses, which makes me so happy.

A very “extra” product you have in your kitty that everyone must try?

I love Fillerina Day Cream! It gives this awesome sheen to my face that is unparalleled!

What’s your self-care mantra?

Don’t forget me! If I am overstressed, then I forget myself, and I Regret it. I eat unhealthily, and ignore my skin and health. So when I am overwhelmed, I always remember to stop for at least 10 minutes and take some time for myself. Running to and fro only makes things worse.

Best skincare advice you ever got?

To wear sunblock whether I am indoors and outdoors

A skincare tip you always share with your clients?

Always start from step 1 – a good lifestyle, sleep, diet and skincare routine!

An Instagram led skincare trend you advise against?

Face rollers! They can cause irritation to the skin

What’s the most common mistake women make with their skincare routine?

They buy way too many products and try them all at one time! The risk of rashes and acne then skyrockets.

All Images: Courtesy Dr Kiran Sethi.