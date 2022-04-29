Dermatologists on how to keep your skin hydrated this summer

Hydration is key when it comes to skincare in summers. We talk to the experts to give easy solutions on how to keep your skin hydrated this summer.

Sun damage and soaring temperatures can leave the skin parched. Therefore it’s essential to follow a simple yet effective skincare routine to give your skin the nourishing boost it deserves. While SPF is a recommended step throughout the year, the importance of using and regularly reapplying one in summer is crucial.

As we deep dive into summer, we asked three established (and Instagram-friendly) dermatologists for their tips on keeping your skin hydrated this summer. Diving up the suggestions into three, easy-to-follow categories with expert advice and product recommendations to ensure you stay hydrated!

Natural sources of hydration for the skin

“The most affordable and natural way to keep skin hydrated is a DIY soothing mask. Mix tomato and cucumber paste and apply it all over your face. Leave it for 10mins and then wash with cold water. Tomatoes are a great source of antioxidants and cucumber helps cool down and to provide hydration,” recommends clinical cosmetologist, Dr Debeshi Bhattacharjee of Lueur Aesthetics. If the paucity of time is an issue, we recommend taking a different yet equally effective route with a hydrating mask. A good hydrating face mask helps to replenish the skin with moisture and if kept overnight can ensure you wake up with dewy skin.

Our recommendation: The Drench Hydrating Jelly Mask by Light Up Beauty (Rs 745) that contains cucumber (to replenish your lost moisture) alongside rose water (for tightening pores), papaya (to reduce blemishes), and aloe vera (to calm your skin).

Buy Here

Ingredients that are best for hydration

“Hyaluronic acid is a sugar molecule found naturally in our bodies, including the skin, eyes, and joints. It attracts hydration and can hold up to 1,000 times its weight in water, hydrating and moisturizing your skin. It’s a humectant, which means it draws water into the top layer of your skin, giving it a plump and supple appearance—within a few moments of topical application Dr Noopur, founder and consultant dermatologist at Skinzest, Gurgaon and Saket.

Does that mean we don’t have to add any extra sticky layers of moisturiser or thick sunscreens to keep our skin hydrated? Sadly not, as Dr Noopur explains, ” The hyaluronic acid production in our bodies decreases with age. Hence, it is important to use it topically as well. More moisture means smoother skin that is free of wrinkles and fine lines. The magical ingredient has the ability to attract moisture from the environment and your skincare products and lock it into your skin. It also reduces pigmentation and increases the production of new skin cells.”

Our recommendation: The ThirstTrap range from Brown Skin Beauty by Anusha Dandekar is here to make your task easier. The Thirst Trap Serum with Pure Grade Hyaluronic Acid and Aloe (Rs 699) contains key ingredients for hydration.

Buy Here

Moisturisers that are great for hydration in the summer

The idea of slapping on some cream, moisturiser, or even sunscreen in the summer creates an icky feeling. And while we don’t want our skin to be sticky in the summers, dehydrated skin is even worse. So it’s important to test out and discover lightweight moisturisers that work for you. We asked internationally acclaimed dermatologist, Dr Nishita Ranka Bagmar what to keep in mind in our search for a summer-friendly moisturiser. “For the summers one should look for hydrating light-weight moisturisers which are long-lasting and something that’s not heavy on the face. And, Hyaluronic acid is one ingredient that should be there in your moisturiser in this season because it’s a very lightweight moisturiser that stays on the skin.”

She also recommends looking for ingredients or labels on the moisturiser which say non-comedogenic, especially in this weather so that it is not acne-causing. “Also look for words like Sebo regulated which means it will control the oil on the face. So, oil control moisturisers are the go-to moisturisers for this summer. It should be anti-shine, anti-tint and if it is pore minimising then that’s an added benefit,” adds Dr Bagmar.

Our recommendation: The Neutrogena Bright Boost Brightening Gel Cream (Rs 450) is a great multi-tasking product that is non-comedogenic, hydrates skin and boosts natural surface skin cell turnover.

Buy Here

All Images: Shutterstock.