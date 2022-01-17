6 DIY natural beauty hacks straight from your kitchen

The kitchen is more than just a place to cook meals. Here’s a friendly reminder that fresh items from the fridge and pantry may be turned into great concoctions for at-home beauty treatments. So, the next time you’re searching for some skincare beauty hacks to reset your skin using simple, everyday ingredients, why not turn to your kitchen?

Head to your kitchen right now and follow these step-by-step instructions for a budget-friendly beauty-focused self-care day.

Ready, set, DIY!

#BeautyHack1: Anti-Inflammatory Turmeric and Oatmeal Face Mask

Turmeric is not only a total superfood, but it is also an excellent beauty hack for a variety of ailments, including inflammation and skin issues. It includes antioxidants and anti-inflammatory components that may give the skin a shine and gloss. Turmeric may also revitalise your skin by enhancing its natural radiance.

Oatmeal has several health benefits, but it may also be used to improve the general health of your skin! It protects, hydrates, exfoliates and cleanses your skin. Oatmeal also boosts collagen production, enhances skin tone, and reduces skin inflammation.

INGREDIENTS:

1/2 cup oats

2 teaspoons turmeric

2 tablespoons coconut oil

1/2 cup filtered water

INSTRUCTIONS:

1. In a food processor, combine the oats and turmeric

2. Slowly pour the oil and water into the processor

3. Gently cleanse your face with warm water

4. Apply the face mask on your face and let it sit for 15 minutes

5. Rinse thoroughly

#BeautyHack2: Nourishing Avocado Hair Mask

While eating avocados can improve the look and feel of your hair over time, applying an avocado conditioning mask can instantly transform your hair. Avocado has a high concentration of omega-3 fatty acids as well as necessary amino acids. These can coat the shaft of your hair, allowing it to maintain moisture and structure. The natural oils in the fruit give long-lasting and deep moisture to your hair.

INGREDIENTS:

1 ripe avocado

2-3 tablespoons coconut oil

2 tablespoons honey

2-3 drops essential oil (we prefer lavender)

INSTRUCTIONS:

1. Combine all of the ingredients in a mixing bowl

2. Apply the hair mask evenly throughout the hair, making sure it is fully covered

3. Leave the mask in your hair for 30 minutes or until it is dry

4. Rinse well with warm water

#BeautyHack3: Anti-Ageing Egg White Face Mask

Since the proteins in egg white face masks help to bind moisture to the skin, they may be. great beauty hack and provide temporary anti-ageing effects. This is due to the fact that extra hydration means extra volume, which effectively plumps up the skin and makes lines and wrinkles less noticeable.

INGREDIENTS:

1 egg white

2 teaspoon lemon juice

1 tablespoon honey

INSTRUCTIONS:

1. Whisk the egg until it is frothy

2. Combine the lemon juice and honey in a mixing bowl

3. Gently wash your face with warm water

4. Using a brush or a cotton pad, apply the egg white mask on your face

5. Wear the mask for 15 minutes

6. Rinse well with warm water

#BeautyHack4: Sugar Lip Scrub

Sugar is a natural and powerful exfoliator. When combined with honey and coconut oil, it makes an excellent moisturising lip scrub.

INGREDIENTS:

1 teaspoon organic sugar in the raw (or to touch)

1 tablespoon organic coconut oil

1 tablespoon Manuka honey

INSTRUCTIONS:

1. In a small bowl, mix the sugar, oil, and honey

2. Rub to your lips in a circular motion with your finger

3. Rinse thoroughly

4. Keep for up to two weeks

#ByeByeCellulite: Coffee Scrub for Cellulite

Coffee scrubs are said to help with cellulite treatment in a variety of ways. Caffeine is known to help dilate blood vessels and minimise the appearance of skin dimples. Caffeine’s stimulating effects on the skin may also cause it to tighten by boosting blood flow and eliminating excess water.

INGREDIENTS:

1 cup coffee

INSTRUCTIONS:

1. Put the coffee grinds in a small bowl

2. Bring the bowl into the shower with you and start rubbing the grinds over your skin in small circular motions

#BeautyHack6: Cooling Cucumber Eye Mask

INGREDIENTS:

1 cold cucumber

INSTRUCTIONS:

1. Cut two slices of cucumber about 1/4 inch thick

2. Place on eyelids and relax until they become warm

*Tip: Put these over your eyelids while you have a face mask on

All Images: Courtesy Shutterstock