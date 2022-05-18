7 DIY cleansers for acne-prone skin to control oil secretion

If you are someone with acne-prone skin, you already know the struggle of finding the right cleanser. This is why we have brought to you these DIY cleansers for acne-prone skin.

Store-bought cleansers and face wash are loaded with chemicals that only further aggravate your acne. Most acne-prone skin is oily, and oily skin requires extra care. Not only do you have to fight the dust and pollution, but you also have to deal with the excess sebum secretion in your skin. But since the first step to dealing with sebum production is cleansing, people with this skin type have to pay extra attention to what they put on their face. If you are tired of store-bought cleaners too, try these homemade cleansers for acne-prone skin.

DIY cleansers for acne-prone skin

Tomato face wash

All you need to make this DIY cleanser for acne-prone skin is a little bit of tomato pulp and a dash of honey. Take some tomato pulp and honey in a bowl and mix well. Apply the mixture all over your face, gently massage for about a minute and wash it off. If you want some extra glow, keep it on your face for ten minutes, and voila!

Lemon and honey face wash

Both lemon and honey combine together in this cleanser for acne-prone skin to give you clear skin. Since lemon has acidic content, it helps to balance pH level of your skin, which further controls the production of excess sebum on the skin. Lemon is also known to have astringent properties, so it can shrink your facial pores and prevent the growth of any bacteria. On the other hand, honey is known for its moisturising properties. This cleanser for acne-prone skin will not only deep cleanse your skin, but the honey will make sure your skin doesn’t dry up.

Honey and aloe vera face wash

Both honey and aloe vera are known to have soothing properties, which is great for acne-prone skin, as it tends to get irritated too soon. Since honey has antibacterial properties, it fights all sorts of bacterial growth on the face. This face wash deep cleans your skin from all the dirt and pollution. You can add a few drops of olive oil for some extra nourishment.

Oil cleanser

Confused? Well, oil cleansers are great cleansing agents for all skin types without adding to any oil production in the skin. There are certain oil combinations that not only cleanse your face of any makeup but also remove all the sebum and dirt clogging your pores. Avoid coconut oil as it is comedogenic, so it can further clog your pores. You can use jojoba oil, evening primrose oil, or grapeseed oil for this.

Apple cider vinegar cleanser

Apple cider vinegar is known to balance the skin’s natural pH and absorbs excess sebum produced to keep acne at bay. This is a simple cleanser for acne-prone skin, where you mix one part ACV with three parts water and dab your face with a cotton ball dipped in the cleanser. ACV contains malic acid which is known to gently exfoliate dead skin cells and impurities from the skin’s surface.

Chamomile tea cleanser

Chamomile tea is known for its brightening and oil-controlling properties that can greatly benefit oily and acne-prone skin. It also helps to reverse and heal sun damage and is loaded with anti-inflammatory properties, thus making it the ideal DIY cleanser for acne-prone skin. To make this cleanser, you need to mix a cup of castile soap with a cup of hot brewed chamomile tea and a few drops of tea tree oil. Use this to wash your face every day in order to see results.

Coffee cleanser

Coffee for the skin is a miracle ingredient. For this cleanser for acne-prone skin, you will need to use coffee grinds as they are rich in antioxidants and are great for gentle skin exfoliation. Coffee also plays a great role in improving the texture and appearance of acne-prone skin and reducing sun damage and signs of ageing. It also helps control oil production and remove any deep-rooted impurities without disturbing your skin’s pH. You need to mix a teaspoon of coffee grinds with a teaspoon of water and use this as a scrub on your damp face. After you’re done exfoliating, you need to let it sit for ten minutes and then wash it off with water.