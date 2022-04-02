7 DIY remedies you can try at home to get rid of stretch marks

Stretch marks usually occur due to pregnancy, rapid weight fluctuation and weight training. They can be visible on your waist, arms, thighs, stomach, breasts and hips. While embracing them as part of your body is a good thing, it’s equally alright if you wish to get rid of them. Here are a few home remedies that can help you get rid of stretch marks.

Home remedies to treat stretch marks

Aloe Vera

Aloe vera is one of the most diverse ingredients. This plant contains anti-inflammatory properties along with enzymes, nutrients and vitamins. It is apt for healing burns, rashes, irritation and scars like stretch marks. As a result, aloe vera is used in a lot of medicinal creams and ointments. Therefore, it is one of the go-to home remedies to cure stretch marks

Method

Remove the outer layer of the aloe vera plant and scoop out the gel.

Mix 2 tbsp of coconut oil with 2 tbsp of aloe vera gel.

Apply it to the affected area and let it be for 20-40 minutes.

Rinse it with water.

Repeat the process daily for faster results.

Tea tree oil

Tea tree oil is another magical ingredient that possesses anti-inflammatory and healing properties. This is known for reducing acne and stubborn scars on your skin. Apart from that, tea tree oil also contains antifungal, antiviral, and antibacterial elements, which can reduce inflammation and cure skin allergies.

Method

Mix a few drops of tea tree oil with half a tsp of olive oil.

Gently massage the oil gently all over your stretch marks.

If you wish you can even mix some coconut oil or vitamin E oil into the mixture.

Apply it and keep it overnight before washing your face with water the next day.

Potato juice

Potatoes are way more useful than just adding extra flavour to your recipes. This vegetable work wonders in curing scars, dark circles, unneeded marks, and blemishes on your skin. Potatoes are loaded with starch and other elements, including a bleaching agent called catecholase, which helps in skin lightening.

Method

Grate a potato and squeeze out some juice.

Mix both the things and apply them to the affected area.

Let it stay for half an hour before rinsing it off with cold water.

Repeat the process regularly for faster results.

Baking Soda

A natural exfoliant, baking soda helps in removing dead skin cells and leaving the textures smooth and spotless. It becomes even more powerful after adding lemon juice. The mixture can work wonders for stretch marks as the latter possesses bleaching properties that lighten the skin.

Method

Take one tbsp of baking soda, fresh juice of half a lemon and kitchen roll.

Mix the ingredients together and apply them to the affected area.

Cover it with the kitchen roll and let it stay f0r 20 minutes.

Once you’re done, wash it with water

Note: Try it on your hand first if you have sensitive skin. If itching continues, discontinue use.

Sugar

Sugar is another natural exfoliant that can cure stretch marks. It can be mixed with essential oils to remove the scars and other stubborn spots from your skin. This magical ingredient is simply available in every household and can be used as an exfoliator that stimulates the blood flow in the affected area. The whole process speeds up the healing tendency of your skin.

Method

Mix 1 tbsp of sugar with a few drops of essential oil. You can even use vitamin E oil.

Stir it into a paste and scrub your skin gently on the affected area.

After scrubbing for a few minutes rinse it with water.

Apricots

Apricots contain multiple benefits, and so they are used in a lot of grooming products like shampoos, moisturisers, conditioners, oils, and creams. The healing properties of this fruit are valid. The seeds of apricot are used for exfoliating dead skin and removing scars. Therefore, in order to get rid of your stretch marks, here’s what you should do.

Method

Remove the seeds of 2-3 apricots and grind them into a paste.

Now apply it directly to the affected area.

Leave it as it is for as many as 15-20 minutes.

Wash it off with warm water.

Repeat the process regularly for best results.

Egg white

Egg white is extremely good for the skin. When applied to the affected area, egg whites work miracles on your stretch marks and will also help in skin tightening. Loaded with amino acids and proteins, this ingredient can properly heal your skin.

Method

Take two egg whites.

Apply them to the affected area.

Let the mixture dry on your skin and then rinse it off with water.

Now apply moisturiser or olive oil to avoid dryness.

